<> Please help keep The BRAD BLOG independent! <> All of our work, including The BRAD BLOG, The BradCast and Green News

Report, is made possible only by contributions from readers and listeners!

ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Friday, December 2, 2022

AZ Election Super-Geniuses: 'BradCast' 12/2/22 Cochise County ordered to certify results; Lake, Finchem attorneys sanctioned; Also: Walker campaigner shot in GA; Boebert recount begins in CO; Dems avert rail strike, but about those paid sick days...

Seditious Conspiracy Verdicts and 'Mob Boss' Obstruction: 'BradCast' 12/1/22 Guest: Emptywheel's Marcy Wheeler; Also: Out of work loser, Dr. Oz; Hilarious sentence for GOP vote suppressors; Breaking: 11th Circuit nixes Special Master in Trump docs case...

'Green News Report' 12/1/22 w/ Brad & Desi DoJ sues to clean up water supply in Jackson, MS; Mauna Loa shuts global CO2 monitor; New methane rules for drilling; PLUS: Int. Dept to help tribal communities escape rising seas... Recent GNRs: 11/29/22 - 11/17/22 - Archives...

Good News and Bad News in GA Early Runoff Voting: 'BradCast' 11/30/22 Guest: GA election integrity expert, observer Jeanne Dufort; Also: Dems unite behind new House leadership; Bills passed to help avert rail strike; Meadows ordered to testify in GA...

Fun Times in MAGA Land!:

Sedition! Collusion! Denial!:

'BradCast' 11/29/22 Oath Keepers chief 'guilty'; GOP money launderer 'guilty'; AZ Dem SoS/Guv-elect fights to keep Repubs from disenfranchising selves...

'Green News Report' 11/29/22 w/ Brad & Desi While we were out... Breakthrough at U.N. climate conference; Americans at risk of power blackouts; Buffalo, NY buried by blizzard; PLUS: Houston, TX under boil water notice... Recent GNRs: 11/17/22 - 11/15/22 - Archives...

We're Back! But Election and Accountability Season Never Left: 'BradCast' 11/28/22 Pillow Guy is running!; Special Counsel wasting no time; Trumpers failed in AK too; Lake still pretending in AZ; Callers have a few thoughts...

Sunday 'Once More Unto the Breach' Toons And here we go again...into PDiddie's latest post-Turkey toon collection...

Turkey Toons Gobble gobble! Our thanks to the one and only Pdiddie for a special holiday collection of toons to help you burn off a few calories!...

Debating the Merits of Garland's New Special Counsel: 'BradCast' 11/21/22 Guests: Former DoJ prosecutor Randall D. Eliason of GWU, Const'l law expert John Bonifaz of FSFP; Also: Does the Constitution disqualify insurrectionist Trump from 2024?...

Sunday 'Ready or Not' Toons PDiddie's latest collection of the past week's most gut-busting political toons...

Now Back to the Quest for Trump Accountability, Still in Progress: 'BradCast' 11/17/22 Guest: Allison Gill of 'Mueller, She Wrote'; Also: Pelosi leaves Dem leadership; GOP secures House majority; Bass wins L.A. Mayor...

'Green News Report' 11/17/22 w/ Brad & Desi Crunch time for COP27 climate agreement; NASA says sea levels to rise a foot by 2050; Trump's 2024 announcement climate lies; PLUS: Climate disinfo surging again... Recent GNRs: 11/15/22 - 11/10/22 - Archives...

2022 GOP Political Fallout, Blame, Circus Begins: 'BradCast' 11/16/22 Guest: Heather Digby Parton; Trump's running again; House, Senate GOP leadership chaos; MS moves to hand-marked paper ballots...

'Green News Report' 11/15/22 Biden pledges leadership, funding at U.N. climate summit; U.S. and China resume climate talks; Costly Nicole; PLUS: Dems Sen. majority to hold line on climate policy...

DEMS HOLD SENATE: Election Liars Lose SoS Races; Callers Ring In: 'BradCast' 11/14/22 And why uncalled contests still very much matter...

Sunday 'Red Wave' Toons Surf the wave! It's Pdiddie's first post-midterms collection of the week's best political toons!...

The Guy Whose Data Analysis Was Right on the Election on Why Media Got It So Wrong (Again): 'BradCast' 11/11/22 Guest: TargetSmart's Tom Bonier; 'Red wave' buffoonery; Latest results from AZ, NV...

It's the Gerrymandering (and Corrupted Courts), Stupid: 'BradCast' 11/10/22 Guest: Redistricting expert, author David Daley; Also: How Fox 'News' dupes followers via smartphone; Latest Sen, House, Guv results...