Also: SCOTUS upholds ban on medical care for trans kids; Trump/GOP budget bill wildly unpopular among Americans...
By Brad Friedman on 6/18/2025, 6:26pm PT
Last night on BlueSky, "Driftglass", our OG blogger pal and semi-regular round-tabler on this program observed: "The BradCast is always a three course meal." Well, it may not always be tasty, but hopefully it's always filling. Either way, let's get cooking. [Audio link to full, delicious show follows this post.]
On today's menu...
- APPETIZER: Tucker Carlson hilariously destroys Ted Cruz over Donald Trump's apparent threats, plans, ponderings, whims, to fully join Israel's military attack on Iran. Aside from threatening to entangle the U.S. in another much larger "forever war" in the Middle East, which some of MAGA (Tucker, for instance) now pretend to oppose, the erupting civil war on the Trump right is now pitting folks like Carlson and Steve Bannon against Sean Hannity, Fox 'News', Lindsey Graham, etc. And it's all delicious! But it also offers yet another opportunity for us to help expose the myth --- the blatant, opportunistic lie --- that Trump was ever an "anti-war" candidate or President in the first place.
- MAIN COURSE: This one does not go down easily. But it does expose yet another series of longtime Republican lies. The corrupted, activist, Republican U.S. Supreme Court majority today upheld Tennessee's ban on medically prescribed gender-affirming care for trans minors. Aside from being unspeakably cruel, incoherent, Constitutionally flawed, the 6 to 3 opinion underscores at least three more longtime GOP lies: Republicans do not oppose Big Government coming between doctor and patient, as they pretended to argue, for example, during the original ObamaCare debates in 2010; Donald Trump (who appointed three of the majority Justices and argued in favor of the ban, which will now block health care for children in 26 other GOP-controlled states) was never "the most pro-LGBT Pres candidate ever nominated by either party," as some supporters falsely claimed back in 2016; And Republicans do not give a damn about "parental rights", as they first began arguing mostly loudly circa 2021. As the brilliant "Driftlgass" likes to say: No fair remembering stuff!
- SIDE DISH: More on the legislative details on this hopefully tomorrow, but Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans' so-called "Big Beautiful" budget bill --- currently moving through the Senate after passage by one vote in the House --- appears to be an absolute political disaster for them, according to a whole bunch of recent polling. Turns out Americans do not like more than a trillion dollars worth of cuts to their health care and food nutrition assistance programs, robbing health care entirely from millions in the bargain. They don't like killing Joe Biden's landmark, renewable energy incentives for families and businesses alike. And they really don't like increasing the national debt by about $3 trillion in order to help pay for about $4 trillion in tax cuts that go mostly to the wealthy and large corporations. All of it is apparently so unpopular that Hawaii's Democratic Gov. Brian Schatz believes that the Left --- if they can stick together --- may find the momentum to actually kill the bill. (I remain dubious, if hopeful!)
- JUST DESSERTS: Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, one day later than originally prepared, as we ran out of time for it yesterday. Still, it's just as disturbing warmed over for a second day...
Bon appétit!...
|
(Snail mail support to "Brad Friedman, 7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594 Los Angeles, CA 90028" always welcome too!)
Share article...