Also: Affidavit for FBI's Fulton County elections raid unsealed, reveals long-debunked claims...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/10/2026, 6:59pm PT

We usually stay out of most of the "culture war" nonsense on The BradCast, because that's what most of it is: nonsense. Republicans love it, of course, because it keeps their voters "outraged" and prevents them from having to deal with real issues destroying our country and planet. But today, for various reason, we dive into a few of those issues and cover the breaking news on the unsealing of the affidavit used to obtain the FBI search warrant for the raid of Fulton County, Georgia's elections warehouse outside of Atlanta. [Audio link to full show follows below.]

You may wish to tune in to better learn how all of these stories go together. But, among the stories covered on today's program...

The corporate Trumper billionaire takeover of CBS News is not going well, so far. At least if the plummeting ratings of CBS Evening News --- versus the growth of audience for both ABC and NBC's nightly news broadcasts over the same period --- is any indication.

While Donald Trump instructed his MAGA minions to hate Puerto Rican born U.S. citizen Bad Bunny's spectacular Super Bowl Halftime show, some of them broke away from Dear Cult Leader to realize, "Hey, that was pretty awesome!"

Despite --- or perhaps because --- of its recent takeover by corporate Trumpy billionaires --- CBS News obtained a document from the Dept. of Homeland Security revealing that no more than 14% of the immigrants rounded up by ICE over the past year had either charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses. Turns out it is the Trump Administration, not the migrants, who are "the worst of the worst".

A number of faith groups, including Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus, have joined together to sue the Dept. of Justice charging religious discrimination after the DOJ's so-called Religious Liberty Commission includes several Christians, a Rabbi, a former Miss California and Dr. Phil. But, apparently, no Muslims, Sikhs or Hindus, which the group's complaint [PDF] describes as a violation of federal law.

We recently learned that Trump was unlawfully attempting to block the nation's largest ongoing infrastructure project, the Hudson Gateway River Tunnels that will connect New York and New Jersey. He reportedly told Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer he would only release funds to complete the project --- and keep a thousand construction workers employed --- if Schumer agreed to name D.C's Dulles Airport and New York's Penn Station after Trump. In other corrupt river crossing news by Trump today, we learn that he is now threatening to block the nearly completed Gordie Howe International Bridge built and paid for by our neighbors to the north to connect Detroit to Windsor, Canada. He claims he "will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.” As it turns out, Trump has an even more corrupt and even sleazier reason to block that project as well.

On yesterday's BradCast, we talked in detail with longtime Georgia elections and voting system expert Marilyn Marks about the recent FBI raid of Fulton County, Georgia's elections warehouse, outside of Atlanta, wherein the federal government grabbed hundreds of boxes of ballots and other material from the 2020 election. We reviewed many of the long-known issues from that election in Fulton County, and the false claims by Trump that he actually defeated Joe Biden in the state that year. Today, a federal (Trump-appointed) judge has forced the DOJ to unseal the affidavit [PDF] used to obtain the FBI's search warrant from a federal magistrate. You'll (not) be shocked to learn that it was submitted by a longtime election denier now working in the White House and it contains little more than long-debunked allegations, most of which we have discussed multiple times on this program since 2020. We rounded up a whole bunch of them on yesterday's program with Marks, in case you missed it. She also offered a detail summary of the various Fulton County post-2020 counts here.

Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, with more on Bad Bunny; more on our corrupt President; and still more on his terrible, deadly Administration...

The BradCast

