Another landmark we could not have reached without you...

Brad Friedman Byon 1/27/2025, 6:35am PT

This week we are celebrating our 21st Anniversary here at The BRAD BLOG, which kinda blows my mind. At this age, I guess, I can finally have a drink to celebrate. Or, at this point in our continuing saga, just a drink to get through the next four years... or weeks...

As we head into our 22nd(!) year of proudly independent investigative blogging, journalism, broadcasting, trouble-making and muck-raking, I remain forever indebted to those who have supported our work as readers, listeners, donors and content contributors over the past two decades plus!

Of course, were it not for the reader/listern donors, in particular, we'd never have been able to make it this far. If you are not one of them, or haven't supported our work with a donation in a while, we could really use your help at this terrible moment in history --- if only as encouragement to keep at it each and every day in these particularly grim times.

If you have long thought of becoming a subscriber by signing up for automated monthly support of any amount you can afford, or have been meaning to drop something in the Tip Jar for the longest time as a one-time only donation --- well, now is that time! Please take a few minutes to do so today! I know a number of you have done exactly that of late, and it's greatly appreciated!

Then again, I also know how many read and/or listen to our work each day, and I know that those who pitch in by opening their wallet for financial support is the tiniest fraction of that larger number.

So, if you can (and I do understand that many cannot) do please consider doing so right now! It won't take but a minute or two, and hopefully you will feel good after having finally done so.

This world --- more specifically, this country --- is at an unspeakably ugly moment. It is bound to get uglier still for a while. But history tells us such moments do not last forever. How long before things begin to brighten, how many people will be hurt until then is, of course, unknown. But if the good folks stay together, take care of ourselves, love each other, we will get through it and, yes: build back better.

I try to keep these pitches to an absolute minimum. I hate them as much as you do. But I must do so every now and again. Nonetheless, everything will remain free and available to all here no matter what. But we could really use a fresh jolt this week...this year. And, if you can help by being even a small part of that jolt, I would greatly appreciate it. It will make it just a bit easier for us to keep going --- if not for another 21 years, then at least until things begin to turn a positive corner in these once-United States. And I believe they will. And I hope to be here --- with you --- when they do.

Thanks again for all of your support, in whatever form(s) you are able to offer it! We couldn't have reached this landmark without you.

Onward and... Bottoms Up! --- Brad (et al)



