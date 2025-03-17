Guest: Steve Herman laments shutdown of 'beacon that burned bright during darkest hours' as 'a national tragedy' and gift to U.S. adversaries...

Brad Friedman Byon 3/17/2025, 4:40pm PT

Saturday was a very dark day for the cause of democracy and the free press around the world, as detailed on today's BradCast. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Since its very first broadcast on February 1, 1942, the Voice of America has been, as my guest today described it in his "Requiem for the voice that carried a nation’s conscience" over the weekend, "a beacon that burned bright during some of the darkest hours."

"To eliminate" VOA and its sister networks around the globe, which broadcast to more than 400 million each week in more than 100 countries in more than 60 different languages, is to "turn our backs on those around the world who have counted on us. It is to surrender a unique platform that no other country can replicate."

"It was never just about America’s voice," wrote STEVE HERMAN, my guest on today's show, "it was about America’s integrity. There will be celebrations in the autocratic halls of power this weekend in Moscow, Minsk, Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran."

Herman has been reporting for Voice of America overseas for decades --- from war zones, civil uprisings and natural disasters --- as a journalist and as VOA's Bureau Chief in India, Korea and Thailand at various times. He was serving as the federal government-funded outlet's Bureau Chief in Northeast Asia when we first got to know him during his remarkable coverage following 2011's tragic earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown near Fukushima, Japan, when he was one of the first journalists allowed inside of the crippled reactor building just days after the disaster.

Over the past decade, the seemingly fearless Herman returned stateside to serve as VOA's State Department Bureau Chief, then its White House Bureau Chief and, finally, its Chief National Correspondent. At least until he was summarily placed on forced "excused absence" at the end of February by Trump officials who had wrested control of the otherwise non-partisan U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA, as well as Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Voice of Asia, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks and others.

Over the weekend, following a late-night decree by Donald Trump on Friday and an order signed by USAGM's White House advisor --- and Trump's nominee to run VOA --- failed Arizona Gubernatorial candidate and election denier Kari Lake, some 1,300 journalists were placed on leave at VOA, where the air has now fallen silent, or filled by music instead of the critical news and cultural content that has been a hallmark for so many decades around the world.

"I've been in other countries when all of a sudden the broadcasting goes off the air, the programming, and it's replaced by music. That always meant there was a coup that was occurring," Herman says darkly.

"What message are we sending out to the world when the regular programming of Voice of America --- whether it's in English, or Burmese, or Swahili, or Ukrainian, Russian, Chinese, Korean, Urdu, Pashtu, Dari, French Africa, all these services --- when it's Monday, we're supposed to be in regular programming," Herman explains. "There is no regular programming. Transmitters are now going off the air or they are silent. There's loop video running on some of the services streaming. The Voice Of America is effectively silenced as of this moment," he says.

As Herman investigates the possibility of challenging his own removal --- he was told, when placed on leave, that his social media posts are now being "investigated" --- he describes the news of the mass suspension of his colleagues over the weekend as "ten times the gut punch". He reports today that some 550 of them who were contractors have now been informed "that they are terminated effective March 31st."

After 83 years of continuously broadcasting, originally as a counterbalance to Nazi propaganda across Europe during WWII and, as mandated by federal law since then, to "serve as a consistently reliable and authoritative source of…accurate, objective, and comprehensive" news --- not as political propaganda for any party or President in power --- Herman calls the decision "a national tragedy."

It will be most felt by those in closed, autocratic societies, where VOA and its sister networks long-served as a beacon of light, hope, democracy, American values and a template for what a free, non-biased media outlet sounds like.

"Everybody is astonished and shocked," Herman tells me, describing a meeting earlier today which a bunch of his colleagues. "But every person is more concerned about the institution than they are with their individual job. That that was the utmost concern. What's being lost is not just the livelihoods of thousands of people. When you also put into that what's happening at Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia, it's these institutions being silenced."

"To extinguish the entire operation over a weekend," he laments, "what is being lost is not replaceable. And it is a national tragedy. I don't opine much, as you know, but I think that's a fair way to look at what's happening," he says.

Why is all of this happening? What (and whose) purpose does it ultimately serve? What does it all mean and where will it go from here? Those are just some of the points of discussion in today's must-listen conversation with Herman, who has been a helpful source and friend of this program --- and as a champion of a free press --- for years now.

Kari Lake has recently referred to the USAGM networks as "radical Leftist advocacy organizations." Elon Musk, whose DOGE Bros have reportedly been camping out at the agency for weeks, recently tweeted, "It’s just radical left crazy people talking to themselves while torching $1B/year of US taxpayer money."

Herman responds to say that the networks "talk to the hundreds of millions of people who listen to VOA, who listen to Radio Free Europe or Radio Free Asia, or watch the TV programs, or go online to check the news. Obviously we are not just talking to ourselves. We have a huge audience."

"Dollar for dollar," he continues, "US international broadcasting funded by the government --- whether it's totally 100% funded under the government but with a [political and editorial] firewall, or their grantees like Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia --- people who study public diplomacy will tell you that VOA and these other broadcasters are probably the best bang for the buck out there, in terms of soft power of the United States."

As to whether his reporting and that of his colleagues --- whose work had to pass muster of an editorial firewall and be checked for "balance" before publication or air --- was that of "radical left crazy people" or "radical Leftist advocacy organizations", Herman tells me today, as he has in the past, that he believes the work speaks for itself.

You can check out his work for yourself, at least until it is disappeared from the Internet, at the VOANews.com website. I also recommend you sign up for his personal newsletter and check out his book (which we discussed in studio on air when he was in town last Summer), Behind the White House Curtain: A Senior Journalist's Story of Covering the President --- and Why It Matters.

