IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: While we were out...The Trump Administration halted construction of major offshore wind farm; Trump EPA exempted U.S. coal plants from new mercury pollution rules; PLUS: Pope Francis, champion of climate action and environmental justice, has left the building... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Earth Day 2025:
- EARTH DAY 2025: Earth Action Day (Earth Day.org):
Earth Day’s 2025 theme is OUR POWER, OUR PLANET, calling for everyone to unite around renewable energy so we can triple clean electricity by 2030.
- Earth Day 2025: Why we celebrate the planet that keeps us grounded, how to get involved (USA Today)
- This Earth Day, there are some reasons to be hopeful about the climate (Washington Post):
This Earth Day, take a break from the doomscrolling. Here are five reasons to hope — and maybe even feel a flicker of optimism.
- Wave of Earth Day Protests As Americans Mobilize Against Trump (Guardian)
- Trump EPA exempts coal plants from mercury pollution, and much more:
- Trump exempts nearly 70 coal plants from Biden-era rule on mercury and other toxic air pollution (AP)
- Environmental Groups Sue the Trump Administration to Restore Web Tools Critical for Gauging Climate and Pollution Impacts (Inside Climate News):
The removal of websites designed to help disadvantaged communities will hurt those communities the most, lawyers argue.
- EPA Deletes Pollution Tracking Tools as It Offers Exemptions to Polluters (Truthout)
- Dominion Among Utilities Allowed Exemption for Coal Emissions From Trump’s EPA (Inside Climate News):
On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a list of the companies, known as "Annex 1," that were given exemptions. The agency had allowed utilities to submit emails requesting an exemption, and Virginia’s regional grid operator, PJM Interconnection, wrote a letter in support of Dominion’s request.
- Trump USDA cancels climate funds for farmers:
- Trump Administration Cancels $3 Billion Climate-Friendly Farming Program (Reuters):
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said it had canceled a $3 billion program for climate-smart farming projects after a review found it did not align with the priorities of the Trump administration...The Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities allocated $3 billion to 135 projects in every state that encouraged soil health, carbon sequestration, reduced methane emissions and other climate-friendly practices, according to a project dashboard on the USDA website.
- Trump Interior Dept. expands oil and gas drilling:
- BLM will no longer require green analysis on thousands of oil, gas leases (Reuters)
- Trump administration kicks off plan for expanded offshore drilling (Reuters)
- Interior Sec. Doug Burgum halted construction of major offshore wind farm:
- Trump administration issues order to stop construction on New York offshore wind project (AP)
- Burgum Halts Work On NY Offshore Wind Project (E&E News)
- Interior orders offshore wind project halted as Trump seeks ‘no windmills’ (Yahoo News)
- AUDIO: A wind project is stalled in New York. Experts worry about impacts across the U.S. (NPR):
"It should send alarm bells, not just to the offshore wind industry, but to industries beyond offshore wind," Freudenberg says, "that the federal government could choose to stop projects that had been approved and are underway at their whim."
- GAO report finds only 'limited risk' to whales from offshore wind projects:
- Offshore Wind Power Poses Only Limited Risk to Whales, Government Watchdog Report Finds (Scientific American)
- Offshore Wind Energy: Actions Needed to Address Gaps in Interior’s Oversight of Development (Government Accountability Office):
[T]here are no known links between offshore wind energy development and large whale deaths.[44] Furthermore, vessels involved in offshore wind activities take measures to minimize strike risk, such as observing speed restrictions and employing observers to monitor and report marine mammal activity.
- India and Pakistan grapple with early onset of extreme summer heat:
- Climate Change largely responsible for April 2025 Heatwave in India and Pakistan: Study (Climate Fact Checks)
- April 2025 heatwaves in India, Pakistan are 4C warmer than past decades (India Express)
- Extended heatwave in India, Pakistan to test survivability limits, with temperatures reaching Death Valley levels (CNN)
- Heatwave grips southern Pakistan, disrupting public life (Arab News)
- Delhi ready against heatwaves, govt to deploy warning system, cool roof technology, under Delhi Heat Action Plan (DNA English)
- Pope Francis, climate and environmental justice champion, dies:
- Pope Francis and the Sun: Perhaps the world's greatest environmental champion is dead (The Crucial Years):
The world is a poorer place this morning. But far richer for his having lived.
- ‘The Earth Loses a Defender’: Pope Francis Fought for the Poor and the Planet (Inside Climate News):
A leader on climate action, Francis will be remembered as an ally to Indigenous, poor and working people.
- Scientific consensus, climate and Catholicism: A look back at Pope Francis’s environmental legacy (Euronews)
- Pope Francis Put World's Focus on Protecting Climate and Nature (Bloomberg):
When Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected pope in 2013, his vision for human justice and equality was so entwined with nature that he chose the papal name Francis, honoring the patron saint of ecology. That belief, and how passionately he advocated for it, influenced the course of global climate and energy policy and in particular the 2015 Paris Agreement. Francis’s 2015 papal letter or encyclical, Laudato Si' ("Praise Be to You"), was the first devoted to global warming. It tied together climate science, wealth inequality, consumption (what he lamented as a "throwaway culture") and technology in a 40,000-word missive shared with the world’s more than 1 billion Catholics. His words could be blunt: "The Earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth," he wrote.
- Pope Francis focused on climate change as the planet continued to get hotter (NPR)
- Encyclical letter Laudato Si', on Care for Our Common Home (Vatican)
- How Pope Francis Helped Inspire the Global Movement Against Climate Change (NY Times)
