IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration omits climate change from the U.S. National Threat Assessment Report; EPA's rollback of landmark clean air and water rules will cause significant harm to public health; PLUS: U.S. Supreme Court closes the door on historic youth climate lawsuit... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): NIH ends future funding to study the health effects of climate change; Huge South Korea wildfires kill 27 and threaten to destroy ancient temples; Climate change is the backdrop to our lives, but it's missing in movies; Despite staff and budget cuts, NOAA issues critical drought warnings in its Spring Outlook; How Elon Musk’s layoffs are threatening America's shrimp; A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world’s energy future... PLUS: Is planting trees 'DEI'? Trump administration cuts nationwide tree-planting effort... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- DOGE cuts 90+ climate programs at the Pentagon:
- Pentagon axes 91 climate studies Hegseth spurns as 'crap' (Reuters)
- Officials and experts warn that Pentagon plans to cut climate programs will hurt national security (CNN):
Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, former assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, told CNN that climate programs are not just important to giving the US military an edge on adversaries like China, but they also help keep service members and their families safe. "Inaction at this point will put our readiness and the lives of our troops and their families at greater risk," he said.
- Pentagon abruptly ends all funding for climate, social science research (Science)
- Why climate change is a ‘threat multiplier’ (Yale Climate Connections, 2019)
- Climate Change as a “Threat Multiplier”: History, Uses and Future of the Concept (Center for Climate and Security)
- The Pentagon Warned That Climate Change Threatens Half of America's Military Installations (Time, 2/1/2018)
- Report: The Navy’s Vanguard Against Rising Sea Levels (US Naval Institute)
- US Air Force says it needs nearly $5 billion for hurricane and flood damage (CNN)
- Trump Admin. omits climate change from National Threat Assessment report:
- Climate change taken off global threat list (Axios):
For the first time in over a decade, climate change or environmental issues were missing from spy agencies' assessment yesterday of worldwide threats to the U.S. Why it matters: The change — which drew public pushback from one Senate Intelligence Committee member — reflects the new priorities of the Trump administration and the de-emphasis of climate change across agencies.
- Maine senator grills intelligence director Gabbard on omission of climate change from annual threat report (The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists)
- VIDEO: Senator King Presses Intelligence Director on Climate Impacts (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Gabbard pressed on omission of climate change from threat report (NewsNation)
- Tulsi Gabbard on Climate Change: Where the Candidate Stands (Inside Climate News, 1/6/2020)
- Hegseth says Pentagon 'does not do climate change crap,' doubling down on ignorance (MSN)
- SignalGate Is Bad; But OPSEC Isn’t Even the Worst Part Of It (Talking Points Memo)
- Trump EPA to close scientific research division:
- Trump Administration Aims to Eliminate E.P.A.’s Scientific Research Arm (NY Times)
- Former Top EPA Official Warns of Dire Consequences of Planned Purge at the Agency’s Science Office (Inside Climate News):
Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, who spent 40 years at EPA, said the proposed move will debilitate environmental protections, prevent the agency from getting ahead of future threats and leave the public exposed.
- EPA rollbacks of pollution rules will cause significant harm to public health:
- Trump’s EPA aims to cut pollution rules projected to save nearly 200,000 lives: ‘People will be hurt’ (Guardian):
Moves to roll back 31 pollution regulations risk public health and big annual healthcare savings, Guardian analysis shows.
- U.S. Supreme Court ends historic youth climate lawsuit, Juliana v. United States:
- Supreme Court denial effectively ends federal climate lawsuit brought by teens (NPR):
"It ignited this global movement and really changed the legal paradigm around reexamining children’s most fundamental rights in the context of their greatest threat today,” she told KLCC. “And that is the climate crisis."
- A decade-long climate lawsuit saw plaintiffs grow from childhood to adulthood. Now, it's over (AP)
- Supreme Court rejects youth climate suit despite Hawaii’s progress (Rueters):
The justices denied a request by the youth activists to hear their appeal of a decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals directing a federal judge in Oregon to dismiss the case after holding they lacked legal standing to sue. The decision marks the end of Juliana v. United States, one of the longest-running climate change cases that youth activists have filed nationwide and one that the plaintiffs’ lawyers say helped sparked a broader youth-led movement for climate rights.
- Juliana v. US: Supreme Court decision brings 10-year climate case to an end (Common Dreams):
While the decision was disappointing for those involved with the case, they highlighted that "Juliana sparked a global youth-led movement for climate rights that continues to grow."
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- NIH ends future funding to study the health effects of climate change (CNN)
- Huge South Korea wildfires kill 27 and threaten to destroy ancient temples (BBC)
- Climate change is the backdrop to our lives, but it's missing in movies (Inside Climate News)
- Despite staff and budget cuts, NOAA issues critical drought warnings in its Spring Outlook (Inside Climate News)
- How Elon Musk’s layoffs are threatening America's shrimp (HeatMap News)
- Is planting trees 'DEI'? Trump administration cuts nationwide tree-planting effort (NPR)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world’s energy future (Grist)
- A Landmark Decision for Indigenous Rights: The Inter-American Court Protects Peoples Living in Voluntary Isolation in Ecuador (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Phoenix reaches 99 degrees, breaking previous daily record from 2022 (AZ Central)
- Can Colorado Keep Its Momentum on Climate Action as the Trump Administration Pulls Back Federal Support? (Inside Climate News)
- Toxic chemical TCE is linked to birth defects, cancer and Parkinson’s. Republicans in Congress want to reverse a ban on it (Pro Publica)
- Trump administration moves to shutter mine safety offices in coal country (Grist)
- The world has just experienced its hottest decade (CNN)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)