With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 3/13/2025, 10:56am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on iHeartListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed
(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump EPA announces plans to Make America Polluted Again; Trump Energy Secretary vows to reverse U.S. climate progress; PLUS: Climate whiplash is hammering major cities around the world, study finds... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Arctic is in trouble. The consequences will be felt around the world; Microplastics are messing with photosynthesis in plants; EPA eliminating environmental justice jobs; Birds face weakened protections under Trump move; Trump cuts target world-leading greenhouse gas observatory in Hawaii... PLUS: Water officials knew that opening dams to meet Trump’s wishes was ill-advised. Here’s why it happened anyway... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: Environment, Joe Biden, Green News, EPA, Natural gas, Oil, Wind energy, Solar energy, Climate change, Extreme weather, Infrastructure, Electricity, Lee Zeldin, Chris Wright