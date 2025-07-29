IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Massive algae bloom and marine heat wave are decimating South Australia's coast and fisheries; Iran grapples with water crisis and extreme heat; Wind-driven wildfires force evacuations in Greece, Turkey; PLUS: Donald Trump's irrational hatred of wind energy is killing jobs across the U.S.... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump Environmental Protection Agency moves to repeal finding that allows climate regulation; Cheap Tricks for Hard Problems: Picking up nickels in front of the climate steamroller; Black women fight for life in Houston’s most toxic neighborhood; As Trump shrinks FEMA, local emergency managers say they're barely getting by; Fishing groups push to delay protections for endangered right whale to 2035... PLUS: The Drying Planet: New data shows huge swaths of land across the globe are quickly drying... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Records US heat dome:
- US heat dome worsens (Yahoo News)
- With a few more days of big heat, these cities will experience the brunt of it (Washington Post)
- Iran faces new heatwave as 12 stations record temperatures above 50°C (BNE News)
- Iran hit with water crisis and extreme heat:
- Tehran Is at Risk of Running Out of Water Within Weeks (NY Times):
The government announced this week that many reservoirs, particularly those that supply the capital, Tehran, with drinking water, were drying out. Water supplies for Tehran are predicted to run out in just a few weeks, officials said, pleading with the public to reduce water consumption.
- Heatwave causes water shortages in Iran as temps top 50C/122F (Al Jazeera)
- Tehran On The Brink: Can Iran Survive Its Water Crisis? (Radio Free Europe)
- Vanishing reservoirs, empty taps: how Iran’s water crisis became a national emergency (France 24)
- Greece and Turkey grapple with wildfires, extreme heat:
- Thousands in Greece and Turkey evacuate as winds and heat fan wildfires (Guardian)
- Dozens of Wildfires Burn in Greece and Turkey as Temperatures Soar (NY Times):
Temperatures have soared, reaching close to 111 degrees Fahrenheit, or 44 degrees Celsius, on parts of the Greek mainland on Saturday before cooling slightly on Sunday. The fire service would not have been able to cope if "there had been another two or three fires like the one near Athens," Vassilis Vathrakoyiannis, Greece's fire service spokesman, said in an interview.
- Turkey faces a 'very risky week' for wildfires as flames also scorch parts of southeast Europe (AP)
- South Australia hit with algae bloom, marine heat wave:
- VIDEO: Toxic algae bloom off South Australia devastates marine life, tourism (Reuters)
- What is happening with SA's algal bloom and why should the rest of Australia care? (ABC Australia)
- VIDEO: 'Environmental Disaster': Algal bloom decimating Australian coasts and industries (ITV News)
A catastrophic algae surge has killed thousands of marine animals in South Australia, with scientists warning there's no end in sight. Local surfers noticed something was wrong when dead fish started washing up on shore, and say things have quickly gone from 'bad to horrific'. The algal bloom is not only killing wildlife but local industries too, tourism and fishing businesses, two major contributors to South Australia's economy, say they're 'on their knees'.
- VIDEO: The 'underwater bushfire' cooking Australia's reefs (BBC):
"It's like a raging underwater bushfire that has persisted for months now, wreaking harm right along the coast," says Paul Gamblin, who heads up the Australian Marine Conservation Society. "It's an absolutely devastating event and people are reeling from it. It is enormous. It's unprecedented. It's absolutely not normal."
- Toxic algae are turning South Australia's coral reefs into underwater graveyards - and there's no end in sight (CNN)
- Trump unleashes bizarre litany of lies about renewable energy:
- 'Total Mental Collapse': Trump Ripped After 'Insane' New Ramble In Europe (Huffington Post):
Much of what the president said was wildly inaccurate: Germany gets more than a quarter of its energy from wind, turbines last about 30 years (not eight), according to the U.S Department of Energy, it’s not the most expensive form of energy, and they’re not "almost all" made in China.
- How Trump's loathing for wind turbines started with a Scottish court battle (BBC)
- VIDEO: Trump arrives in Scotland and blasts Europe’s wind energy and immigration policies (Yahoo News)
- Frequent Questions—Offshore Wind and Whales (NOAA):
At this point, there is no scientific evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterization surveys could potentially cause whale deaths. There are no known links between large whale deaths and ongoing offshore wind activities.
- Onshore vs offshore wind energy: what’s the difference? (National Grid)
- Trump's policies, GOP's OBBB are killing jobs across the country:
- $22 billion in clean energy projects canceled so far this year: Analysis (The Hill):
"These cancellations aren't just numbers on a balance book," said Michael Timberlake, spokesperson for E2, in a statement Thursday about the nonpartisan economic and environmental group's latest report. "They're jobs, paychecks and opportunities in communities that were counting on these clean energy projects to drive economic growth. And now they're gone."
- $22 Billion in Clean Energy Projects Cancelled in First Half of 2025; $6.7 Billion Cancelled in June (E2):
The latest wave of cancellations - affecting five battery, storage, and electric vehicle factories in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Oregon - follows growing uncertainty among businesses as Congress was making the final push to effectively end federal clean energy tax credits. More than 5,000 jobs were lost to the cancellations and scales backs in June, bringing the total number of jobs lost to abandoned projects in 2025 to 16,500.
- 790,000 Jobs, $160 Billion GDP: Shocking Costs Of Inflation Reduction Act Repeal (Forbes)
- Trump Admin cancels $4.9B loan for biggest transmission line in US (Canary Media)
