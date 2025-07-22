With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Yet another heat dome broils much of the U.S., so hot even corn is sweating (literally); Senate Democrats propose classifying extreme heat as a disaster to free up federal funding; Oregon grapples with the first mega-fire of 2025; PLUS: Analysis finds U.S. spent nearly $1 trillion on climate damages last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

  • Another heat dome broils much of the U.S.:

  • Senate Democrats move to classify extreme heat as a disaster:

  • Oregon grapples with first mega-fire of 2025:

  • Trump Admin. cuts and mass layoffs leave fire crews under-staffed, under-equipped:
    • As US wildfires rage, Trump staff cuts force firefighters to clean toilets, critics say (Reuters):
      Accounts from firefighters in Oregon and New Mexico, as well as a fire chief recruiting support staff in the Pacific Northwest, said the vacancies have led to personnel held back from supporting frontline firefighting because of administrative duties. The crew leader on an Oregon blaze said her team went hungry for several days, ran short of medical supplies, and had to scrounge for chainsaw fuel after support staff quit the agency during two rounds of "fork in the road" buyouts.
    • National Fire News (National Interagency Fire Center):
      So far this year, there have been 41,069 wildfires reported in the United States and a total acreage of 2,892,545. This is higher than the 10-year-average number of fires, but lower than the average number of acres burned.

  • US smacked with 15 billion-dollar weather disasters so far in 2025

  • Climate damages cost U.S. economy nearly $1 trillion last year:
    • Climate Change Will Bankrupt the Country (The American Prospect):
      Climate-fueled disasters cost America almost a trillion dollars over the last year, far more than economists predicted... undoubtedly most of it must be counted as damage, as it involves spending to replace structures or infrastructure that otherwise would have gone to productive business, particularly in the context of a low-unemployment, high-interest-rate economy. As the Bloomberg analysis argues, disaster spending is "crowding out consumer discretionary spending elsewhere in the economy and putting pressure on local governments to prioritize disaster repair over other infrastructure projects."
    • US Spending on Climate Damage Nears $1 Trillion Per Year (Insurance Journal, no paywall):
      The new report, “The Climate Economy: 2025 Outlook,” draws on data from dozens of public sources to demonstrate the volume of disaster-related spending, which represents $18.5 trillion globally since 2000. The biggest drivers of this trend in the US are insurance premiums — which have doubled since 2017 — post-disaster repair spending and federal aid...Insurance is a “hidden burden of the climate economy,” write Stevenson and Eric Kane, director of ESG research for Bloomberg Intelligence.
    • AUDIO: TAP's Ryan Cooper on The BradCast (The BradBlog):
      "This is the real irony of what is happening here," Cooper explains today. "President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act was expected to cost about a trillion dollars in spending over ten years...a really big policy. But economic analysis now indicates that repealing that and replacing it with coal subsidies and whatnot [as the Trump/GOP law does] isn't going to boost GDP, it's going to reduce it. It's going to hurt economic growth." And, of course, the climate..."Now that solar panels and batteries have gotten so cheap, this is the best way to drive economic growth. So we're cutting off our nose to spite our face. We're allowing China to monopolize the industries of the 21st century, while the American auto industry is going to be stranded, using obsolete technology, while China takes over the rest of the world with dirt cheap electric vehicles. So much for America First."
    • VIDEO: U.S. Climate Disaster Recovery Costs Soar (Climate Crisis 24/7)

