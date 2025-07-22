Guest: FairVote's David Daley; Also: Speaker Johnson to adjourn House for August recess to avoid vote on releasing 'Epstein Files'...

Democrats are hoping for a "Blue Wave" in next year's critical mid-term elections, as Trump's approval numbers continue to fall around the nation. But Republicans, at their corrupt President's direction, are working on a scheme to hold on to their slim House majority next year, come hell or high voter turnout. Our guest on today's BradCast explains why the GOP plot may work. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

BUT FIRST... Last week, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson called for full transparency in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile, sex-trafficker and years-long best friend of Donald Trump. "I'm for transparency. We're intellectually consistent on this," Johnson told a rightwing podcaster after being asked about releasing the Epstein Files, as Trump had long promised during last year's campaign. "We should put everything out there and let the people decide," the Speaker said.

That was before, apparently, he'd heard that Trump had reversed course, and was now blocking the release of those files, for some reason, despite considerable push-back from his own MAGA supporters.

Today, rather than allowing a vote on a non-binding resolution calling on the Dept. of Justice to release the files in question, Johnson ditched plans to hold votes on a number of issues and announced instead that the House would recess early for their planned August recess. They will finish business tomorrow and not return until September.

A number of MAGA Republicans in Congress, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Thomas Massie (KY), are none too happy about that. Suffice to say, Johnson's plan is unlikely to give Trump the "space" that he said the President deserves to figure out how to proceed on this "delicate" matter. So much for Johnson's continuing promises lies to provide "maximum transparency."

THEN... Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has convened a Special Session of the state's Legislature this week. Not in order to respond to the chain of failures in the state that resulted in the flash flooding deaths of at least 135 people on July 4th, including dozens of children camping on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Lawmakers may discuss that as well. But Abbott, at the command of Donald Trump, has called them back to Austin for the "emergency" of redrawing the state's already-gerrymandering U.S. House maps in order to elect more Republicans in advance of next year's mid-term elections.

The GOP state delegation already holds twice as many seats as Democrats in the U.S. House. But, with a razor-thin margin in the lower chamber in what could be a rough year for Republicans, Trump, Abbott and the GOP are hoping to flip as many as five more seats from "blue" to "red" in the Lone Star State next year. The plan is to further disenfranchise state voters by preventing even more of them from electing representatives of their choosing --- particularly minority voters.

Some Democrats are suggesting the TX scheme could backfire. They argue that the Republican plan to adjust Congressional district lines to move more GOP voters into Democratic districts may result in otherwise safe Republican seats flipping to Dems in a wave election, a concept recently referred to as "dummymandering".

Moreover, Dems are said to be considering answering the Republican effort by carrying out their own mid-decade gerrymandering in states they control state, such as New York, New Jersey, California, Minnesota, Washington state and/or Illinois.

We're joined today by longtime redistricting expert, historian and author, DAVID DALEY of the nonprofit FairVote. He details the GOP plan and why he believes that the Democratic Party's efforts to respond to it is likely too little and too late.

Daley, the author of three books on gerrymandering, including last year's best-seller, Antidemocratic: Inside the Right's 50 Year Plan to Control American Elections, throws cold water on the idea that GOP 'dummymandering' may ultimately benefit Democrats. He authored a detailed article explaining his position this week at Salon, where he formerly served as Editor-in-Chief.

"Democrats are talking about dummymanders, not because they think it is actually going to happen," he tells me today, "but because they have no other ability to stop this except to try to scare [Republicans]."

But, he continues, "this is not going to scare Republicans, because they've got the best map-makers on the planet. Not a single Republican map has backfired in a single election in any Republican gerrymandered state in the modern era of redistricting, ever since technology and voter data supercharged these lines. It hasn't happened once, anywhere. The lines are too strong, the mapmakers are too good, too smart, too specific, and too precise. If Democrats are counting on Republicans to enact a dummymander, the dummies are them."

Okay. Then how about the Dem plan to carry out mid-decade gerrymanders in states that they control in order to flip some seats from "red" to "blue"? Tune in for Daley's full thoughts on that, and why he believes that "it's the Democrats that would risk a dummymander" in the process.

We also discuss the legal underpinnings for all of this ("It's always a delight to me to see exactly when it is that Republicans and a Republican Dept. of Justice get upset about gerrymandering. It tends to be when they think that districts might actually be drawn that gives somebody other than a white dude a chance of winning."); how the corrupted U.S. Supreme Court has supercharged the ability for Republicans to undermine democracy itself; and what, if anything, can possibly be done in the future to end this apparent race to democracy's bottom.

FINALLY... As the nation sweats, and burns, and floods this Summer, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report on all of the above, and the astounding cost to the nation, over the past year alone, of climate change-related damages...

