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‘Green News Report’ – May 21, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen

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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Wildfire season in the U.S. West off to a harrowing start; Oil industry experts increasingly alarmed over expanding oil and gas supply shock caused by Iran War; Trump’s Iran War has cost Americans $45 billion so far: PLUS: Global EV sales hit new record as oil prices soar… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!
Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen 5/21/2026
‘Green News Report’ – May 21, 2026  |  With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen   · · · · ·   ‘Green News Report’ – May 21, 2026  |  With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen
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GNR‘s now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!Click here to help us celebrate with a donation!…

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Iran energy shock supports boom in renewables and electrification; Salmon are at risk with federal plans to give farmers more water from Shasta Lake, critics warn; Interior Dept. decided on its $1B oil bribe to stop wind power before it had a reason; Feds renew order to keep Michigan coal plant open; Hit by weather and costs, Kansas wheat crop could be worst since 1972 … PLUS: There’s a solar boom in rural America. Can agriculture and renewable energy share the land? … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page

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‘Green News Report’ – May 21, 2026

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