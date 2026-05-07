Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026

Recently, Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas introduced a liability shield law for Big Oil, which is facing dozens of lawsuits around the country seeking to hold them to account for decades of deadly climate change due to the use of their products.

Republicans are hoping to pass a law at the federal level, akin to the shield law giving both state and federal immunity to gun manufacturers, to prevent the fossil fuel industry from being held liable for the local costs of foreseeable, destructive climate disasters. Recent investigations have revealed that the industry has known about, and has attempted to hide and lie about, the dangers of burning fossil fuels for decades.

We’re joined today by LAURA PETERSON, Senior Analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists‘ Climate & Accountability Campaign. She tells me these companies have a real problem on their hands and they know it. They realize that “when these cases get into discovery…more evidence of their wrongdoing will come to light.”

In a recent article, Peterson detailed how these types of broad immunity laws have worked — or not — for other industries, such as Big Tobacco, the gun industry, and the ongoing efforts to protect companies like Bayer from liability for deadly glyphosate, the chemical compound used in the weedkiller Roundup, originally manufactured by Monsanto.

Legal protection for the firearms industry, quickly introduced and signed into law back in 2005, is the model that Big Oil is now gunning for. “The firearms industry was also facing dozens of suits, particularly from cities because they were really reeling from gun violence,” she explains today. “And since it passed, not a single negligence case has gone to trial against a gun manufacturer.”

She urges people to get up to speed on what is going on at the “No Immunity for Big Oil” campaign website. “If there’s one thing that we need to convey to people now, it’s that as massive as Big Oil is, and as huge a problem as climate change is, the idea of giving an entire industry complete immunity is just so fundamentally anti-democratic.”