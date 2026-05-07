Bluesky Facebook X-twitter Mastodon

Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026

Guest: Laura Peterson of Union of Concerned Scientists; Also: Trump panel calls for FEMA cuts as MS slammed by another tornado swarm...

  • By
  •  PT

Share article:

Buckle up, strap in, grab a good stiff drink. Whatever you gotta do to keep from blowing your top during today’s BradCast. We are going to need you with your top intact over the next few months. At least until Election Day. (180 days away.) [Audio to full show follows this summary.]

Among our stories today…

  • A Trump-appointed panel has told Donald Trump what he wanted to hear: Go ahead and slash the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the bone. Let states worry about their own emergency and disaster management. What could possibly go wrong? That, on the same day Mississippi is recovering from yet another in a recent string of massive tornado swarms. Once again today, hundreds of houses were destroyed last night.
  • The destruction following the rightwing activist U.S. Supreme Court‘s horrible Louisiana v. Callais ruling last week, gutting the Voting Rights Act, continued today in several GOP-controlled states which are now erasing majority-Black U.S. House Districts from their map, even in states where 2026 midterm primary voting has already begun. Most notably today, the Republican Legislature in Tennessee voted to wipe out of existence the only majority-minority District left in the state by cracking the city of Memphis into three Republican-majority pieces. The vote was carried out at the statehouse amid protests, shouts of “Jim Crow 2.0” from lawmakers, and a call from a Memphis legislator for the City to secede from the State.
  • In addition to the pathetic desperation revealed by Republicans rigging voting maps to remove competition, even after voting has already begun, there are other signs they expect to lose control of one or both chambers of Congress this November. They now seem to be racing the red light in hopes of passing legislation to give immunity from liability to their largest corporate funders in the fossil fuel industry.

    Recently, Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas introduced a liability shield law for Big Oil, which is facing dozens of lawsuits around the country seeking to hold them to account for decades of deadly climate change due to the use of their products.

    Republicans are hoping to pass a law at the federal level, akin to the shield law giving both state and federal immunity to gun manufacturers, to prevent the fossil fuel industry from being held liable for the local costs of foreseeable, destructive climate disasters. Recent investigations have revealed that the industry has known about, and has attempted to hide and lie about, the dangers of burning fossil fuels for decades.

    We’re joined today by LAURA PETERSON, Senior Analyst for the Union of Concerned Scientists‘ Climate & Accountability Campaign. She tells me these companies have a real problem on their hands and they know it. They realize that “when these cases get into discovery…more evidence of their wrongdoing will come to light.”

    In a recent article, Peterson detailed how these types of broad immunity laws have worked — or not — for other industries, such as Big Tobacco, the gun industry, and the ongoing efforts to protect companies like Bayer from liability for deadly glyphosate, the chemical compound used in the weedkiller Roundup, originally manufactured by Monsanto.

    Legal protection for the firearms industry, quickly introduced and signed into law back in 2005, is the model that Big Oil is now gunning for. “The firearms industry was also facing dozens of suits, particularly from cities because they were really reeling from gun violence,” she explains today. “And since it passed, not a single negligence case has gone to trial against a gun manufacturer.”

    She urges people to get up to speed on what is going on at the “No Immunity for Big Oil” campaign website. “If there’s one thing that we need to convey to people now, it’s that as massive as Big Oil is, and as huge a problem as climate change is, the idea of giving an entire industry complete immunity is just so fundamentally anti-democratic.”

  • Finally, speaking of climate disasters, we close with Desi Doyen and our latest Green News Report. Forecasters warn a Super El Niño, now brewing in the Pacific, could be the most powerful in a century; even as the U.S. electric grid is facing unprecedented strain, Donald Trump is now shutting down hundreds of cheap, clean, renewable wind energy projects onshore as well as offshore; while California is demonstrating tremendous clean energy production and water-saving success with solar covered canals and quickly expanding utility-scale battery storage systems. Who would be dumb enough to oppose that?…
The BradCast with Brad Friedman 5/7/2026
Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026  |  Guest: Laura Peterson of Union of Concerned Scientists; Also: Trump panel calls for FEMA cuts as MS slammed by another tornado swarm...   · · · · ·   Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026  |  Guest: Laura Peterson of Union of Concerned Scientists; Also: Trump panel calls for FEMA cuts as MS slammed by another tornado swarm...
0:00 0:00
Download Episode Subscribe RSS/Podcast

* * *
While we post The BradCast here every day, and you can hear it across all of our great affiliate stations and websites, to automagically get new episodes as soon as they’re available sent right to your computer or personal device, subscribe for free at iTunes, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeart, Amazon or our native RSS feed!

The BRAD BLOG, The BradCast and Green News Report are all 100% independent and 100% listener and reader supported!Please CLICK HERE to help support our work today!

Share article:

Reader Comments on

Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026

3 Comments

3 Responses

 

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BB SIDEBAR NOTICE

Thanks to you, The BRAD BLOG has been trouble-making and muckraking for … 22 YEARS!!!

Please help The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in our 23rd YEAR!!!

ONE TIME
any amount...

MONTHLY
any amount...

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman / BRAD BLOG
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028

RECENT POSTS

More GOP Vote Rigging Underway. Hey, Maryland Dems! Time to Get Crackin’!: ‘BradCast’ 5/14/2026

Also: GA GOP rigs Atlanta D.A. elections; MT's new voter suppression law nixed by state court; Much more...

‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Do Dems Have the Courage Required to Restore and Reform American Democracy? (Do You?): ‘BradCast’ 5/13/2026

Guest: Kate Riga of Talking Points Memo; Also: SC Senate leader blocks U.S. House gerrymandering; Primary results from WV, NE...

Offshore Oil Rig Fire in SoCal a Preview of Trump’s NEXT Huge Failure: ‘BradCast’ 5/12/2026

Guest: Brady Bradshaw of Center for Biological Diversity; Also: Inflation spiked to 3-year high in April; Dems still favored to win House, despite GOP map rigging...

‘Green News Report’ – May 12, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Virginia Supremes Void Special Election on Redistricting Referendum in Huge Gift to Vote Rigging GOP: ‘BradCast’ 5/11/2026

Voting rights disappearing, Jim Crow returning before our eyes in GOP-controlled state after state; Callers ring in...

Sunday ‘Redlining Democracy’ Toons

THIS WEEK: The Voting Whites Act ... Iran and Iran We Go ... Happy Mother's Day! ...

‘Green News Report’ – May 7, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Time to Reform our Illegitimate Supreme Court: ‘BradCast’ 5/6/2026

Guest: Alicia Bannon of NYU's Brennan Center for Justice; Also: Primary and special election results in OH, IN, MI...

The Corrupt Hypocrisy of SCOTUS’ VRA Ruling in the Middle of Primary Election Season: ‘BradCast’ 5/5/2026

Also: 'Project Deadlock' in Strait of Hormuz as Admin pretends ill-fated, unlawful, continuing Iran War is over; The conflict's very real, if ironic, upside...

‘Green News Report’ – May 5, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Billionaires Spending Millions to Fight Against, Lie to Voters About CA’s Proposed, One-Time Billionaires Tax: ‘BradCast’ 5/4/2026

Guest: Harold Meyerson of 'The American Prospect'; Also: GOP states scramble to write Black districts out of existence; A warning for CA vote-by-mail voters...

Steyer Facing Deceptive Fire in CA Gubernatorial Race for Call to Eliminate ‘Trump Loophole’

Trump-allied GOP opponent lying about progressive billionaire's proposal to end state's corporate 'property transfer loophole'...

Sunday ‘Dead to Rights’ Toons

THIS WEEK: RIP VRA ... '86 47' by the Seashore ... Ballroom Grift ...

‘86 47’ or ‘Weekend at Donnie’s’: ‘BradCast’ 4/30/2026

Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast' on the SCOTUS VRA ruling and fallout, the ballroom, Iran, Comey, Kimmel and much more!...

About Brad Friedman...

Brad is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and broadcaster. Full Bio & Testimonials… Media Appearance Archive… Articles & Editorials Elsewhere… Contact…

He has contributed chapters to these books…
…And is featured in these documentary films…

BRAD BLOG ON THE AIR!

THE BRADCAST on KPFK/Pacifica Radio Network (90.7FM Los Angeles, 98.7FM Santa Barbara, 93.7FM N. San Diego and nationally on many other affiliate stations! ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneInApple Podcasts/iTunesiHeartAmazon Music

GREEN NEWS REPORT, nationally syndicated, with new episodes on Tuesday and Thursday. ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneInApple Podcasts/iTunesiHeartAmazon Music

Media Appearance Archives…

AD
CONTENT

ADDITIONAL STUFF

Brad Friedman/
The BRAD BLOG Named...
Buzz Flash's 'Wings of Justice' Honoree
Project Censored 2010 Award Recipient
The 2008 Weblog Awards