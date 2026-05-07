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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Forecasters warn the coming El Niño could be the most powerful in a century; U.S. electric grid regulator issues rare warning about data centers overtaxing the grid; Trump halts 165 onshore wind projects; PLUS: The data is in: solar-covered canals in California generate clean power and conserve water… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – May 7, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – May 7, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Storm season is here and the National Weather Service is short-handed; Trump Admin opens door to resumed ‘cyanide bomb’ use on BLM land; Texas lawmakers reject bills that could have protected residents from deadly floods; Health advocates demand federal action in nitrate ‘health emergency’; Officials investigate rare brain cancer cases in Eastern Kentucky children … PLUS: Georgia officials knew carpet mills were polluting water – people did not … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page