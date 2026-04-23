In Iran, in public opinion, at the ballot box, in the courtroom...

Brad Friedman Byon 4/23/2026, 6:46pm PT

When your brand is "WINNING!", but you keep losing and can't seem to win anything anymore, things fall apart quickly. As more and more evidence suggests on today's BradCast, that's where our flailing and faltering President finds himself. Of course, once gain, we all have to pay the price for his failures. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Among the evidence in support of that thesis on today's program...

Donald Trump's war in Iran is a disaster. He is losing and clearly has no clue how to either win or simply get out of it. He is hoping to merely will it all away. It didn't work with COVID, it isn't working with his war. He may think that declaring an "indefinite" ceasefire ends his ill-considered war. But it doesn't. A fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies are still not coming out of the Gulf with Iran's blockade, as the global economy falters, fuel is being rationed, gasoline prices remain high, inflation and unemployment is on the rise, and the global supply chain, once again (just like during his mismanagement of COVID), is beginning to buckle under the strain.

And, because he doesn't know what to do about any of it, this week he fired his Navy Secretary in the middle of the largest naval standoff the U.S. has been involved in since WWII. Naturally, the guy he tapped to replace him is a loon.

In the bargain, Trump's polls are collapsing, to levels as low or lower than the lowest, final days of his post-insurrection first term --- into George W. Bush territory.

Trump and his sycophantic worshipers, like FBI Director Kash Patel and wingnut activist Laura Loomer, are failing along with him. In this example, they are seeing defamation lawsuits they'd filed against media outlets, pundits and even satirists, laughed out of court. In recent days: Patel's lawsuit against a former FBI official, dismissed. Loomer's lawsuit against Bill Maher and HBO, dismissed.

Trump isn't doing much better himself on that front. Ridiculous defamation lawsuits seeking billions of dollars for some absurdly perceived slight don't really work unless you have sued someone who needs something from you --- while you corruptly run the federal government --- who is willing to settle for millions in order to profit in the billions. Trump's lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal, dismissed. Trump's failing social media company's lawsuit filed against The Guardian, dismissed, refiled, and finally withdrawn just days before a first court hearing.

And, because it's never Trump's fault, after his money losing Trump Media & Technology, Inc. --- whose only product of note is his failing Truth Social outlet --- saw another horrendous year, taking in just $3.7 million in revenue while losing $712 million, Trump finally, quietly booted its CEO, former Republican Congressman Devin Nunes this week. That'll fix things. The public company, which trades as "DJT" and once sold shares to MAGA chumps for nearly $100/share. It has more than $6 billion in investor wealth since then, closing down again on Thursday by more than 3%, with shares tumbling to a pathetic $9.17. So much losing.

Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for another winning edition of Green News Report, with bad news on the global economy amid Trump's war; bad news on climate change and drought for the majority of the U.S.; but good news indeed for renewable energy which has now overtaken coal as the main generator of electricity globally...

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The BradCast

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