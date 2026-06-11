‘Green News Report’ – June 11, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Stop Trump’s vanity arch — short public comment period open now; Climate cost of expanded World Cup feared as emissions to soar; Biscayne Bay is slowly becoming the oceans; ‘Pervasive and inescapable’: Mississippi residents sue Musk’s SpaceX over gas plant for data centers; Screwworm detections in Texas grow as response expands … PLUS: Climate Scientist Peter Kalmus forced to resign from NASA … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Scientists warn ‘gruelling heat’ could impact a quarter of 2026 World Cup matches:
- The 2026 World Cup Will Feature a Villainous Player: Extreme Heat (Inside Climate News):
As athletes and academics urge FIFA to update its heat-stress framework, a study shows nearly a quarter of all games are likely to be played in dangerous temperatures.
- Volatile summer weather threatens to turn World Cup into test of heat (Reuters)
- World Cup 2026 could see players and fans face dangerous heat and humidity due to climate change, experts warn (Sky News)
- FIFA risking player safety over heat at World Cup – scientists (BBC):
A group of world-leading scientists have warned Fifa its current heat safety measures for the men’s 2026 World Cup are “inadequate” and could put players at risk of serious harm. In an open letter, external, international experts in health, climate and sports performance say the governing body’s guidelines are out of step with the current science and “impossible to justify.”
- How extreme weather and heat could affect players at World Cup 2026 (Al Jazeera)
- This year’s World Cup games could be sizzling. Here’s what’s being done to prepare for extreme heat (AP)
- U.N.: World’s oceans under severe stress from human activities:
- Share the knowledge: The Third World Ocean Assessment (World Ocean Assessment/United Nations)
- ‘Severe’ stress on oceans as rate of sea level rise doubles in 10 years, UN warns (Guardian):
Global effort needed to limit effects of pollution, industrial fishing and climate crisis, World Ocean Assessment says.
- The ocean’s health is deteriorating on multiple fronts, UN scientists warn (Time)
- UN report: Arctic ice and coral reefs are nearing collapse (Earth.com)
- UN report calls for global collaboration to protect marine ecosystems (CGTN)
- explain acidification and de-oxygenation
- VIDEO: Trump Administration Is Turning Ocean Into a Gas Station and Garbage Dump, Expert Says (Truthout)
- WMO: Powerful El Nino on the way, nations need to prepare now:
- El Nino is here and scientists fear it’ll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, fires (AP)
- VIDEO: UN urges the world to ready for extreme heat risk from El Nino (Reuters):
The United Nations weather agency forecast on Tuesday a moderate or possibly a strong El Nino that could drive up global temperatures and increase the risk of extreme weather over the coming months…“We need to prepare for a potentially strong El Nino event – which will exacerbate drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.
- ‘Super El Nino’ Odds Climb, Raising Fears of Extreme Heat and Severe Weather (The Globe/Yahoo News)
- El Niño is officially here, and will be among the strongest ever recorded, NOAA announces (Live Science):
[W]hile El Niño would have occurred regardless, scientists are seeing signs that this El Niño’s quicker-than-expected onset was driven by humanity’s warming of the planet.
- Trump Administration cancels criminal investigation into Sen. Justice’s coal empire:
- Trump DOJ Killed Criminal Probe of GOP Senator’s Coal Firms (Pro Publica):
Trump administration officials earlier this year killed a federal criminal investigation into the coal empire owned by Sen. Jim Justice, a Republican from West Virginia and a close ally of the president’s…The criminal probe was a significant escalation in the yearslong effort to police serial pollution offenses by Virginia-based Southern Coal and dozens of affiliated mining operations controlled by the family. In the past decade, Southern Coal and other Justice corporations have racked up tens of thousands of alleged violations of the Clean Water Act and have been sued repeatedly by state and federal prosecutors over their failure to properly follow environmental laws at their mining sites.
- Backlash against data centers snowballs across U.S.:
- VIDEO: Voters in Southern California city favor permanent data centers ban (USA Today):
While other cities and communities in the United States have passed moratoriums on data centers, Monterey Park, California, is believed to be the first city to implement a ban through a ballot initiative. As of the evening of June 3, about 86% of votes were in favor of Measure NDC.
- The Movement to Stop Data Centers (NY Times):
Proposals for data center moratoriums fall into two categories: Most call for a short-term pause in permitting or construction to give local governments time to establish guidelines. A few others call for permanent construction bans.
- US Data Center Moratorium Tracker (Interconnected Capital)
- The data center rebellion is here, and it’s reshaping the political landscape (Washington Post, 1/6/2026)
- Solar supplies more electricity than coal in U.S. for first time:
- VIDEO: Solar power hits new milestones in the US even as Trump boosts coal over clean energy (AP):
Data released Wednesday by global energy think tank Ember, along with a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association and analytics firm Wood Mackenzie, show the continued growth of solar and decline of coal in the United States despite federal policy. In May, for the first time, solar supplied more of the nation’s electricity than coal, or 12.8%, Ember said. Coal supplied 12.2%, its fourth-lowest monthly share ever.
- VIDEO: Renewables overtake coal as world’s biggest source of electricity (BBC)
- Trump announces $700 million in new support for struggling coal industry (AP)
- Trump’s Push to Keep Coal Plants Open Is Costing Hundreds of Millions (NY Times)
- Midwestern families on the hook for $180 million to keep Michigan coal plant open under Trump administration’s mandates (EDF)
- Trump administration eases limits on coal plants for emitting mercury, other toxins (LA Times)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Protest the Arch! Very short public comment period open now (Tim Wirth)
- Climate cost of expanded World Cup feared as emissions to soar (Reuters)
- “I was just forced to resign from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory”: Climate Scientist Peter Kalmus (Democracy Now)
- Biscayne Bay is slowly becoming the oceans (Inside Climate News)
- ‘Pervasive and inescapable’: Mississippi residents sue Musk’s SpaceX over gas plant for data centers (AL.com)
- Screwworm detections in Texas grow as response expands (Texas Public Radio)
- Environmentalists sue over FWS land gift to SpaceX (AP)
- Supreme Court revives gas industry fight over Biden efficiency regs (E&E News)
- Nevada utility seeks ratepayer funds for wildlife insurance (E&E News)
- GM plans to develop grid storage batteries as EV sales flag (NY Times)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Ghost Archive: Financial Times, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)