Follow and stream @GreenNewsReport!…







(Or use “Click here to listen…” link below.)

IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Scientists warn ‘grueling heat’ could impact a quarter of this year’s FIFA World Cup matches; The world’s oceans are under severe stress from humans, new U.N. report warns; PLUS: Solar power has overtaken coal in the U.S. electricity mix… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 11, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 11, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Stop Trump’s vanity arch — short public comment period open now; Climate cost of expanded World Cup feared as emissions to soar; Biscayne Bay is slowly becoming the oceans; ‘Pervasive and inescapable’: Mississippi residents sue Musk’s SpaceX over gas plant for data centers; Screwworm detections in Texas grow as response expands … PLUS: Climate Scientist Peter Kalmus forced to resign from NASA … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page