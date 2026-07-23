Follow The BRAD BLOG! ►

Bluesky Facebook X-twitter Mastodon

NY State Bar Must Act on Federal Court’s Disciplinary Referral of Todd Blanche

Deferring matter to Trump DOJ's gutted Office of Professional Responsibility would create impunity rather than accountability...

  • By
  •  PT

Share article:

Last week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams issued a critical ruling including a disciplinary referral to the New York State Bar for Donald Trump’s Acting U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche.

In light of the fact, as documented by NYU’s Brennan Center of Justice, that the Trump regime dismantled and neutralized the federal Office of Professional Responsibility (“OPR”) via mass firings and politicization, it would be nothing short of irresponsible for New York state’s Attorney Grievance Committee to defer their investigation of Blanche to OPR.

This is especially true given the compelling argument presented by Lisa Graves, the former Deputy Assistant AG in the DOJ’s Office of Legal Policy, that Blanche has “mutated DOJ into Trump’s criminal defense firm, destroying its independence.”

The need for accountability, as opposed to impunity, mandates that the state’s Attorney Grievance Committee act as a check against the Acting AG’s well documented, unethical misconduct. Lord knows Trump’s corrupted OPR will not.

On July 13, Judge Williams issued a scathing 56-page decision finding that, in filing, and then purporting to settle, an “untenable”, “collusive lawsuit” against the IRS, Trump and others, including Blanche, conspired to defraud the United States. Indeed, as we previously reported, the Court’s decision substantiates the allegation made by 35 retired federal judges that Trump, Blanche and others attempted to “perpetrate a fraud on the judicial machinery itself.”

As part of her ruling, the judge found the behavior by Trump’s attorneys, including Blanche, to be so odious that she referred the Acting AG to the New York State Bar for a disciplinary investigation. The Court’s clerk was directed to forward a copy of her decision to them.

One week later, the Court received a July 13 letter from Rosario Milelli, a self described “Independent Scholar”. Milelli attached a copy of her May 5, 2026 Ethics Complaint against Blanche that was previously submitted to the NY Attorney Grievance Committee. She also attached a copy of a July 13 letter from the Grievance Committee’s Chief Attorney, Jorge Dopico.

In his response to Milleli’s NY State Bar Complaint, Dopico stated that Complaints against the Acting AG must be filed with the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility, noting: “We will take no action in this matter at this time.”

While that deferral is consistent with past practices and a new policy enacted by Trump’s politicized DOJ to shield miscreants like Blanche from State Bar discipline, it is manifestly at odds with a dire need for preservation of the rule of law via checks and balances.

New York should follow the example of California’s State Bar and by the California Supreme Court. An aggressive but fair investigation ultimately led to the disbarment of Trump’s 2020 attorney John Eastman, architect of Trump’s fake elector scheme, and an attorney whose unethical actions and advice to President Trump contributed to the J-6 insurrection. Like California, the NY Attorney Grievance Committee must open and perform a robust, fair and independent disciplinary investigation of Blanche’s conduct as it relates to Trump v. IRS. Anything less cloaks Blanche with impunity.

* * *
Ernest A. Canning is a retired attorney, author, and Vietnam Veteran (4th Infantry, Central Highlands 1968). He previously served as a Senior Advisor to Veterans For Bernie. Canning has been a member of the California state bar since 1977. In addition to a juris doctor, he has received both undergraduate and graduate degrees in political science. Follow him on Twitter and Bluesky.

Share article:

--- COMMENTS follow below Ad Content ---

Reader Comments on

NY State Bar Must Act on Federal Court’s Disciplinary Referral of Todd Blanche

No Comments yet.

 

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

--- Ad Content ---

BB SIDEBAR NOTICE

Thanks to you, The BRAD BLOG has been trouble-making and muckraking for … 22 YEARS!!!

Please help The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in our 23rd YEAR!!!

ONE TIME
any amount...

MONTHLY
any amount...

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman / BRAD BLOG
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028

RECENT POSTS

‘Green News Report’ – July 23, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Corporate Political Spending in 2026 Midterms Shatters All-Time Record: ‘BradCast’ 7/22/2026

Guest: Rick Claypool of Public Citizen; Also: Number of Amazon and gig workers on SNAP and Medicaid skyrockets; Primary elections results from AZ...

‘SAVE America’ Act Won’t Save Trump. Neither Will False Claims of Non-Citizens Voting: ‘BradCast’ 7/21/2026

Six year later, still zero evidence of a stolen 2020 election; Also: Iran War worsens; Climate chaos accelerates; Why we can no longer trust Trump's CDC or FDA...

‘Green News Report’ – July 21, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Sunday ‘CSI: Trump’ Toons

THIS WEEK: Where There's Smoke ... ICE ... Blanche ... Iran ... In Memoriam ...

Brief Birthday Break…

Energy, Interior Chiefs Beclown Selves for Trump, Fossil Fuel Industry as America Chokes, Drowns, Burns: ‘BradCast’ 7/16/2024

Corrupt stooges Wright and Bergum dutifully try to hoax U.S. about wind, solar, data centers; Relatedly: Hochul signs first-in-the-nation data center moratorium...

‘Green News Report’ – July 16, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Former Correspondents Charge VOA Being Unlawfully Used for Propaganda Amid Iran War: ‘BradCast’ 7/15/2026

Guest: Steve Herman, former Voice of America White House Bureau Chief; Also: Trump Nat'l Intelligence nom won't say who won 2020; Musk referred for 'election bribery'; Trump endorses 'Pillow Guy' for MN Guv...

Trump Losing Everything Everywhere All At Once: ‘BradCast’ 7/14/2026

Court battles, policy fights, Iran War, more; 'This is very much a story about what a loser does'...

Court Finds ‘Bad Faith’ in Trump’s ‘Untenable’, ‘Collusive’ Lawsuit, ‘Settlement Agreement’ with IRS

Ruling negates $1.8 billion 'weaponization' fund; exposes illegality of effort to create immunity from IRS audits; refers Acting AG Blanche, Asst. AG Woodward, Plaintiffs' attorneys to Bar Associations for discipline...

‘Green News Report’ – July 14, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Trump Fires All Commissioners on U.S. Elections Assistance Commission — Should We Worry?: ‘BradCast’ 7/13/2026

Guest: Election security expert Susan Greenhalgh; Also: Lindsey dead; Mitch alive (theoretically); U.S. restarts forever war in Iran, with Trump vowing to charge tolls on Strait of Hormuz...

Sunday ‘Everything F**ked Up’ Toons

THIS WEEK: Pacific Persians! ... Red Menace! ... Sex Pests! ...

LINDSEY GRAHAM DEAD AT 71

UPDATES: Medical examiner cites 'aorta rupture' as cause of Graham's death; McConnell issues first statement, photo on his own recovery from fall, hospitalization, pneumonia, silence about condition...

About Brad Friedman...

Brad is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and broadcaster.
Full Bio & Testimonials…
Media Appearance Archive…
Articles & Editorials Elsewhere…
Contact…

He is featured in these documentary films…
Amazon_FreeForAll1-2.png
Amazon_HollerBack1-2.png
…And has contributed chapters to these books…
Amazon_Censored20101-1.png
Amazon_LoserTakeAll-1.png

BRAD BLOG ON THE AIR!

THE BRADCAST on KPFK/Pacifica Radio Network (90.7FM Los Angeles, 98.7FM Santa Barbara, 93.7FM N. San Diego and nationally syndicated, Monday-Thursday, on many other affiliate stations! ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
GREEN NEWS REPORT, nationally syndicated, with new episodes on Tuesday and Thursday. ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
Media Appearance Archives…

--- Ad Content ---

ADDITIONAL STUFF

Brad Friedman/
The BRAD BLOG Named...
Buzz Flash's 'Wings of Justice' Honoree
Project Censored 2010 Award Recipient
The 2008 Weblog Awards