Trump Losing Everything Everywhere All At Once: ‘BradCast’ 7/14/2026

As MS NOW’s Ari Melber says at the top of today’s BradCast, smartly setting the tone for much of today’s hour: “It’s about losing. It’s about Donald Trump losing in court. Losing so much that he starts new battles and fights that will lead to more losing. This is very much a story about what a loser does.” [Audio to full show follows this summary.]

Donald Trump continues to lose one battle after another, everything everywhere all at once. In the courts, at the polls, on the streets and overseas. Some of those losses come at horrific costs to all of us. But they also lead to people standing up to the incompetent bully. And when you do, he loses. Eventually.

Among today’s coverage of Trump’s continuing losses, now coming in faster than we can cover them all!…

Nobody wants to name their baby “Donald” anymore.

Trump finally pays up $5.6 million to writer E. Jean Carroll, after three years of futile appeals following a unanimous jury finding her allegations that he raped her in the 1990’s to be true. He was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation. She is still due another $83 million from him after a second trial found him liable for defaming her after the first verdict.

Hunter Biden wins his $1.7 million defamation suit against Trump ally, former Overstock.com CEO, and “Stop the Steal” election denier and funder Patrick Byrne. Byrne added to the mountain of Trump lies about Biden and his father by falsely claiming that he received $800 million in a bribes from Iran to influence his father. Byrne’s former girlfriend was convicted Russian spy Maria Butina. The award follows on a 2024 guilty plea by a former FBI informant who planted the false claim, seeded to him by Russian intelligence agents, that the Bidens received bribery payments from Ukraine. Trump’s first impeachment was based on those false claims. Republicans then spent most of Biden’s Presidency attempting to impeach him on related lies and disinformation from Russia, helping to poison the public discourse before a second Trump term. At least Hunter is seeing a bit of justice this week.

A U.S. District Court judge on Monday found that Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against his own IRS was little more than a scam perpetrated for “improper purpose” against the court and the American people, carried out with the cooperation of Trump’s criminal defense attorney and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. The scheme resulted in the creation of an extra-legal $1.776 billion slush-fund for Trump and lifetime immunity from IRS investigation and penalties for him, his family and his company. All of it, found the court, was a self-dealing scam perpetrated by Trump with the aid of the lawyers who filed the suit, and corrupt attorneys like Blanche who represented Trump and his allies prior to his second term in office — the ones that now control the corrupted DOJ. The judge has now referred those attorneys to Bar Associations for appropriate discipline, hopefully to include loss of license to practice law. Meanwhile, the corrupt Acting AG Blanche will be facing Senate confirmation hearings this week to become the corrupt loser Trump’s permanent U.S. Attorney General.

After public outrage and outcry following two murders of immigrants by ICE officials over the past week — one in Maine who had an authorized work permit, the other in Texas who has been here for 30 years — the Dept. of Homeland Security is reportedly suspending most vehicle stops around the country. We’ll see if they do. Both men were shot and killed by immigration enforcement agents while in their car. Neither were endangering Trump’s jackbooted federal goons, nor were they their supposed targets for enforcement actions. At least 22 people have been fired on by agents involved in Trump’s deportation efforts during his second term. Six people, including three U.S. citizens, have been killed as a result of those shootings.

In response to Iran‘s Sunday announcement that they are shutting down the Strait of Hormuz again, amid the collapse of peace talks, Trump declared on Monday that the U.S. was placing its own blockade on the Strait and would (unlawfully) charge ships 20% of the value of their cargo in exchange for safe passage. That ill-considered policy pronouncement didn’t last 24 hours before Trump called off the plan on TACO Tuesday. Instead, he spun an elaborate lie about “kings and emirs” calling him to suggest they be charged with investment in U.S. manufacturing to cross through the Strait…or some other fantastical, unintelligible, made-up-on-the-fly bullshit for reporters at the White House today.

And while most of today’s story should provide an enjoyable hit of dopamine as Trump’s lies and Presidency continue to collapse, Desi Doyen ruins the good mood a bit, with our latest Green News Report. Even there, however, when people hear about the horrors that Trump is carrying out, we are likely to see both legal pushback and policy rollback in the years ahead…if we make it that long…

The BradCast with Brad Friedman Trump Losing Everything Everywhere All At Once: ‘BradCast’ 7/14/2026 | Court battles, policy fights, Iran War, more; 'This is very much a story about what a loser does'... · · · · · Trump Losing Everything Everywhere All At Once: ‘BradCast’ 7/14/2026 | Court battles, policy fights, Iran War, more; 'This is very much a story about what a loser does'... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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