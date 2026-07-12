Sunday ‘Everything F**ked Up’ Toons

The White House is branding gas stations and setting the price. But when the mayor of New York proposed a handful of city-run grocery stores, Republicans spent months screaming that it was communism. — Adam Kinzinger https://t.co/AL0rcQ7VzU pic.twitter.com/M1VpQU0Ei7
— Mike Peterson (@ComicStripOTD) July 9, 2026
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