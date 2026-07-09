‘Green News Report’ – July 9, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Dr. Michael Mann: Time to turn up the heat on action; Lake Powell should be drained to save Lake Mead, scientists say; As Trump buyouts shake up offshore wind, states hope developers stay in the game; How extreme heat affects the brain … PLUS: The brutal, powerful legacy of Threads … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Oil prices spike again as Trump calls off ‘ceasefire’ with Iran:
- VIDEO: Oil prices surge, stocks slide after Trump says Iran ceasefire is ‘over’ (NBC News)
- New attacks raise questions about what comes next in the Iran war (AP)
- US launches new airstrikes on Iran, with Tehran firing back at 3 Gulf Arab states (AP)
- Trump administration reimposes sanctions on Iran oil sales (Politico)
- IMF forecasts dramatic global economic slowdown (Deseret News)
- Global Economy in Crosscurrents of War and Technology (International Monetary Fund)
- ‘Rain bomb’ triggers flooding in Northern Ohio:
- Kelleys Island faces significant flooding after 17 inches of rain falls overnight (ABC-Toledo)
- Ohio Rains are Biblical (This Is Not Cool)
- Ohio record rainfall event reflects growing climate threat in Midwest (Newsweek)
- Heavier Rainfall Rates in U.S. Cities (Climate Central)
- Trump denies FEMA disaster funding to Democratic-led states::
- Trump denies disaster aid for 4 Democratic-led states (Politico)
- Trump Denies Disaster Aid for Four States That Didn’t Vote for Him (The New Republic)
- Dems Decry Disaster Aid Denials as Trump Approves $846 Million to GOP States (Truthou):
“Disaster aid should be merit-based, not politicized,” said Rhode Island lawmakers, whose state was denied FEMA aid.
- China grapples with two typhoons in a week:
- Xi urges ‘all-out’ relief effort as severe storms hit China (Bloomberg)
- Super Typhoon Bavi mapped: Taiwan and China brace for the ‘most powerful storm in years’ after floods kill 39 (UK Independent)
- Typhoon Maysak Lashes China With Heavy Rain as Another Storm Nears (NY Times)
- China expects above-average typhoon activity in July (Xinhua)
- June 2026 sets new heat record for global temperatures and world’s oceans:
- European climate watchdog says ocean temperatures hit record in June (UPI)
- June 2026 broke heat records across Europe and oceans, EU climate data reveals (Euronews):
This year’s June was the hottest ever recorded in western Europe and the second-warmest globally at 1.39°C above the estimated pre-industrial average, according to the European Union’s climate change services. Record-breaking land temperatures coincided with the warmest June sea surface temperatures ever observed, stressing the continued accumulation of heat within the Earth’s climate system.
- Western Europe has hottest June on record and second warmest globally (WMO)
- ‘Uncharted territory’ as brewing El Niño, roasting oceans, heat bring risk for California, planet (LA Times)
- Trump Admin. officially ends federal subsidies for new clean energy projects:
- Trump clean energy tax credit cutoff drives project rush as prices set to soar (Reuters)
- Energy secretary attacked for ending wind and solar subsidies, “November is coming” (MSN)
- VIDEO: Energy Sec. Chris Wright lies about clean energy subsidies, solar and wind energy (Twitter)
- Fossil Fuel Industry Receives $35 Billion Each Year in Government Handouts, New Report Finds (Oil Change International)
- Fossil Fuel Subsidies: The $760 Billion Lie About ‘Free Market’ Energy (FracTracker Alliance)
- Fact-checking Chris Wright on energy (E&E News)
- Electric school buses easing strain on electric grid during extreme heat waves:
- Electric school buses tapped to shore up fragile US power grids during summer heat (Reuters):
“It’s very early days. School buses will be a critically important backbone of V2G capacity,” said Steve Letendre, senior advisor to the Vehicle Grid Integration Council trade association.
- VIDEO: School Bus Magic Keeps Grids Stable in Heat (This Is Not Cool)
- Virtual power plants: The Secret Weapon California Is Using To Prevent Blackouts (Forbes, 10/2/2025)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Time to turn up the heat on action (Dr. Michael Mann)
- Lake Powell should be drained to save Lake Mead, scientists say (Newsweek)
- <As Trump buyouts shake up offshore wind, states hope developers stay in the game (CT Mirror)
- How extreme heat affects the brain (NY Times)
- The brutal, powerful legacy of Threads (Bulletin of Atomic Scientists)
- The ‘time-consuming’ permits dozens of data centers are skipping (E&E News)
- EPA’s Pesticide Approvals Prompt Fears of PFAS Contamination on Farms (Civil Eats)
- Climate change-driven heat, weather extremes impact specialty crop farmers (AP)
- “Do your job” – EPA petitioned to add warnings to pesticides linked to cancer (The New Lede)
- US power use to beat record highs in 2026 and 2027 as AI use surges, EIA says (Reuters)
- Faster, Fiercer Wildfires Are Testing Evacuation Plans (Insurance Journal)
- Former NOAA employees revive climate data site shuttered by Trump Administration (gift link, NY Times)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)