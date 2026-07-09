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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Oil prices spike again as Trump calls off ‘ceasefire’ with Iran; Historic storm obliterates rainfall record in Ohio; Electric school buses shoring up grid during heat waves; PLUS: Trump Administration kills off federal clean energy subsidies, as Americans struggle with soaring electricity prices… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – July 9, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – July 9, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Dr. Michael Mann: Time to turn up the heat on action; Lake Powell should be drained to save Lake Mead, scientists say; As Trump buyouts shake up offshore wind, states hope developers stay in the game; How extreme heat affects the brain … PLUS: The brutal, powerful legacy of Threads … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page