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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Oil prices gyrate as Trump’s Iran deal sputters; Historic, deadly heat wave broils Europe; America’s biggest-ever clean energy infrastructure project is now online in New Mexico; PLUS: Trump administration reverses plan to dismantle critical ocean monitoring network… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 23, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 23, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): US public still favors action on climate change despite Trump’s fossil fuel drive; It’s not easy being green: Trump’s botched reflecting pool becomes 2,028ft metaphor; Insect populations flourish in the restored habitats of solar energy facilities; Trump Admin. proposes to slash costs for energy drillers on federal lands; Green economy hits $10 trillion in market value … PLUS: MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page