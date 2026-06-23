‘Green News Report’ – June 23, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): US public still favors action on climate change despite Trump’s fossil fuel drive; It’s not easy being green: Trump’s botched reflecting pool becomes 2,028ft metaphor; Insect populations flourish in the restored habitats of solar energy facilities; Trump Admin. proposes to slash costs for energy drillers on federal lands; Green economy hits $10 trillion in market value … PLUS: MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Oil prices gyrate on conflicting messages from Trump’s Iran deal:
- The U.S. says it’s open. Iran says it’s closed. The Strait of Hormuz remains precarious (CBC)
- Mixed messages on Strait of Hormuz create uncertainty for oil (The Hill)
- The Strait of Hormuz’s future is unsettled even as more ships venture through (AP)
- Why reopening Strait of Hormuz is not as easy as Trump claims (The Telegraph):
The waterway needs to be cleared of military equipment and de-mined. Even Tehran is not promising an open strait now. It is promising one in a month, with caveats.
- Shipping stalls in Strait of Hormuz after Iran declares key waterway closed again (CNBC)
- The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest point since 1983 (CBS)
- VIDEO: Memorandum of Misunderstanding: Must-Watch Interview with Oil Trader Dan Dicker (This Is Not Cool)
- Full interview with Dan Decker: Oil Stockpiles Near Danger Zone (Bloomberg)
- Iran war triggers global race to build oil reserves (Reuters)
- Trump says oil reserves would run out in 4 weeks without Iran deal, risking ‘bedlam’ (The Hill)
- The Art of the Yield: Trump says the quiet part out loud: He had to choose between surrender and economic disaster (The Bulwark)
- Dozens injured, 18 missing after blast during restart at giant Qatar LNG site (CNBC)
- The Iran War Permanently Altered the Global Economy (NY Times):
The global order has been altered, and economies are unlikely to simply pick up where they left off before the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran.
- Iran War: U.S. farmers struggling with spiking costs, drought:
- For cash-strapped farmers, deal to end Iran fighting comes too late (Washington Post):
The possible end of the Iran war will not cure the drought that has stunted the wheat crop. It won’t secure soybean export orders caught in the U.S.-China trade war. And it will do nothing to promote competition in agriculture, which would help farmers like Jeff Tyson earn a living… [T]he financial damage has been done.
- Farmers still grappling with higher prices and some are skeptical an end to the war in Iran will help (WCCO-Minneapolis)
- The Iran War’s Persistent Threat to Farmers in Poor Countries (NY Times)
- The record-setting U.S. drought is so bad that 97% of the Southeast and two-thirds of the West are parched (AP)
- Europe broils under historic, deadly heat wave:
- Europe swelters under an early heat wave as France records its hottest day ever (AP):
France has recorded 40 fatalities from drowning in the past week as people seek relief from the searing heat… Human-caused climate change is tied to increasingly extreme weather, and U.N. climate agency projections say the next five years should shatter more heat records.
- Unprecedented June heat grips Europe this week (Yale Climate Connections):
Climate change is making extremely dangerous heat waves like this one more common.
- A Heat Wave Bakes Europe, Where Air-Conditioning Is Scarce (NY Times):
Never in recorded history has Paris been hotter than it was on Thursday, when the temperature neared 110 degrees. The same was true of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, as a dangerous heat wave scorched Western Europe.
- At least 18 dead in France, including two children in hot car, as Europe bakes (Reuters)
- France restricts public drinking as Europe swelters under a ‘heat-dome driven furnace’ for the second time in two months (CNN)
- Tornado outbreak in U.S. Midwest breaks Illinois record:
- Illinois has already broken the record for number of tornadoes in a year – and it’s only June (CBS news)
- VIDEO: Illinois Breaks Tornado Record – “the Place to Watch” (This Is Not Cool)
- Tornadoes kill 3 in the Midwest, Plains as storm threat shifts east (CNN/Yahoo News)
- ‘It’s a mess’: Avoyelles Parish gets over 20 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Arthur (KLFY-New Orleans)
- Tornadoes and climate change (Center for Climate and Energy Solutions)
- SunZia now online and delivering clean, renewable electricity:
- One giant US power line, enough wind power for 1 million homes (Electrek)
- Biggest Ever US Clean Energy Project Is Complete After Nearly Two Decades (USA Today):
Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, said SunZia was a clear example of the urgent need for federal permitting reform to meet the growing needs of industries, including advanced manufacturing and technology. “You should be able to get to the right answer in, you know, five, six years, not 17,” Heinrich said in an interview.
- Trump Admin. reverses plan to dismantle Ocean Observatories Initiative:
- National Science Foundation reverses decision to dismantle oceans-monitoring network after outcry (AP)
- Trump administration reverses decision to scrap ocean monitoring system (Guardian):
The agency added that it “appreciates the concerns raised by the range of stakeholders that have informed us they rely on data” from the OOI.
- Trump Administration Backs Off Plan to End Ocean Monitoring (NY Times):
The reversal comes after the Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday to block the removal of deep-sea monitoring instruments…Edward Dever, a professor of oceanography at Oregon State University who helps manage the instruments off Oregon and Washington, said the agency had removed six of the area’s seven moorings, or deep-sea platforms equipped with sensors. He said finding boats to replace the moorings could take several months.
- NSF retreats on ocean monitoring cuts after Capitol Hill revolt (E&E News)
- Why is Trump’s threat to the Ocean Observatories Initiative so monumental to scientists? (The Week)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- US public still favors action on climate change despite Trump’s fossil fuel drive (Guardian)
- It’s not easy being green: Trump’s botched reflecting pool becomes 2,028ft metaphor (Guardian)
- Trump claims vandals damaged D.C. Reflecting Pool, and says it will be drained again (NPR)
- Insect populations flourish in the restored habitats of solar energy facilities (Argonne National Laboratory)
- Trump Admin. proposes to slash costs for energy drillers on federal lands (Reuters)
- Heat, wind and drought conditions spark wildfires in US West (AP)
- Green economy hits $10 trillion in market value (Inside Climate News)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- VIDEO: How to fix the worst suburban design (City Planner Plays)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)