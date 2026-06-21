Sunday ‘White Flag, Green Pool’ Toons

…IN MEMORIAM…
This makes my blood boil. When a cartoonist is “too” good. Russian leadership protecting its people from Semyon’s biting satirical drawings, while the country convulses under Putin’s stupid war.
— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) June 19, 2026 at 7:58 AM
…NEXT WEEK!…
As The BRAD BLOG’s former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: “With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can.”
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone — other than me — who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!