80-Year Old President Now Underwater in Almost Every State

Marking Donald Trump’s 80th birthday day today, Newsweek takes stock of the octogenarian President’s approval ratings in all 50 states. It’s not going well. He’s underwater in almost all of them.

“Trump is underwater in most states as he reaches his birthday, with a net approval negative across much of the battleground map,” the magazine reports, based on polling “from Civiqs’ rolling online tracking poll of registered voters, taken from a rolling sample of 110,353 registered voters from January 20, 2025, through June 11, 2026.”

“Nationally, Trump’s approval stands at 36 percent, with 59 percent disapproving. That leaves him clearly underwater overall, and the state map shows the same pattern: strongest in Republican strongholds, deeply negative in blue states, and under pressure across much of the battleground map”

Even in states where his approval rating is in positive territory, the Newsweek analysis finds, Trump’s approval is down sharply from January 2025, when he was inaugurated for his second term of office. For example, as you’ll see on the map below, “Wyoming remains his best state, with a net approval rating of +25. … But compared with the start of his second term, the erosion is striking. In January 2025, Wyoming opened at +47.”

Here’s what the map looks like, as Trump enters his 80th year of life, amid the 17th month of his failing second term. (Click on the map to see Newsweek’s version which is interactive, showing his approval number in each specific state…

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!