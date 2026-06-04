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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration moves to dismantle crucial ocean monitoring system; New study warns New Orleans faces significant sea level rise, and should start planning relocation now; PLUS: Trump E.P.A. rolls back limits on climate-warming ‘super pollutants’ used in refrigeration… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 4, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 4, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump expected to announced $700M boost for coal; Dolphins, sharks, turtles and workers all victims of outlaw squid fleets; House passes bipartisan measures to speed geothermal energy projects; Supreme Court’s limits on wetlands protects will make flooding worse … PLUS: Deadly heat is coming, but funding to save lives is not … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page