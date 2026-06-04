‘Green News Report’ – June 4, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump expected to announced $700M boost for coal; Dolphins, sharks, turtles and workers all victims of outlaw squid fleets; House passes bipartisan measures to speed geothermal energy projects; Supreme Court’s limits on wetlands protects will make flooding worse … PLUS: Deadly heat is coming, but funding to save lives is not … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- New study warns New Orleans should start planning now for managed retreat:
- As seas rise, Louisiana faces a choice: plan to move or let crisis decide (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: Louisiana’s disappearing coast could shape Baton Rouge’s future (WAFB-Baton Rouge)
- Rising sea levels will swallow New Orleans, scientists say (CNN, ABC-12):
New Orleans is locked into a watery future which could see it surrounded by ocean as early as this century, according to a new expert analysis, which says the city must start the relocation process now to avoid chaos.
- Coastal protection agency rebuts Tulane researcher’s ‘ridiculous’ sea level projection study (MSN)
- UN votes to affirms ICU climate opinion:
- EPA rolls back rules curbing climate-warming HFCs:
- EPA rollbacks could raise AC, refrigeration costs, not promised savings (Inside Climate News)
- Trump Admin/NSF dismantles vital ocean monitoring system:
- Trump Administration to dismantle ocean monitoring system (NY Times)
- Democrats Pledge to Fight Trump’s Removal of Ocean Monitors (NY Times):
Democrats said Tuesday they intend to fight the Trump administration’s plan to eradicate a deep-ocean observation system critical to understanding climate change and marine ecosystems.
- VIDEO: Trump administration to sink key ocean monitoring system (ABC Australia)
- EV buses will do double duty as big yellow batteries during summer:
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Trump expected to announced $700M boost for coal (The Hill)
- Dolphins, sharks, turtles and workers all victims of outlaw squid fleets (Inside Climate News)
- House passes bipartisan measures to speed geothermal energy projects (Canary Media)
- Supreme Court’s limits on wetlands protects will make flooding worse (Inside Climate News)
- An Iowa town spent $800,000 on a new well that pumps undrinkable water (Inside Climate News)
- Deadly heat is coming, but funding to save lives is not (E&E News)
- Ex-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wins nomination for New Mexico governor (AP)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Ghost Archive: Financial Times, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)