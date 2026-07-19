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Sunday ‘CSI: Trump’ Toons

THIS WEEK: Where There's Smoke ... ICE ... Blanche ... Iran ... In Memoriam ...

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That pretty much says it all.

Nonetheless, the cartoonists had more to say anyway...

…Your Friendly Reminders…

(Squint if you have to...)

…In Memoriam…

Pat Oliphant, 1935-2026
World-renowned political cartoonist and Santa Fe resident, dies at 90

…In Memoriam?…

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As The BRAD BLOG’s former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: “With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can.”

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The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone — other than me — who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

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