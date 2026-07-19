Sunday ‘CSI: Trump’ Toons

…Your Friendly Reminders…
…In Memoriam…
World-renowned political cartoonist and Santa Fe resident, dies at 90
RIP Pat Oliphant, the greatest editorial cartoonist of our time.
He shaped and influenced the entire tradition of American editorial cartooning. A warm, witty, and charmingly sly man, has left us. My deepest sympathies to his family. pic.twitter.com/D1tMaaTLIS
— Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) July 14, 2026
…In Memoriam?…
As The BRAD BLOG’s former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: “With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can.”
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone — other than me — who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!