‘Green News Report’ – July 7, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Three tankers hit in latest attacks in the Strait of Hormuz; Tour de France riders brace for scorching conditions as new heatwave sweeps in; In Ohio, solar is no big threat to farmland; New gold exploration revives old fears for Montana’s Blackfoot River; In Brooklyn startup turns electric stoves into batteries; Overcrowded and underfunded: Trump’s cuts to national parks threaten the US’s ‘best idea’ … PLUS: Planning for life after coal cost a Montana County Commissioner his seat … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Another record-breaking heat wave strikes U.S. over Independence Day holiday:
- Summer 2026 Heatwave Shatters Temperature Records In These Places (Climate Crisis)
- Heat wave death toll hits 30 as extreme temps continue to sweep US (USA Today)
- VIDEO: 19 dead in New Jersey as heat wave leaves thousands without power (NBC News)
- Full List of America 250 Events Canceled Across US As Extreme Heat Disrupts July 4 Celebrations (Times Now News)
- VIDEO: The growing dangers of record heat waves like the one engulfing July 4th celebrations (PBS NewsHour)
- More than 842,000 homes lose power as July Fourth heatwave cancels parades and shuts down trains (American Almanac)
- Electric bills are rising as the July 4 heat wave arrives. Here’s how to save. (CBS News)
- Eastern heat on July 4 threatens World Cup players and fans ()AP)
- Historic heat wave shatters all-time national records in Europe:
- June heatwave may have killed around 20,000 people in Europe (Guy Walton/Climate Guy)
- One for the history books: what we know about the European heatwave (AFP)
- Europe in grip of deadly heat wave as temperature records for June fall (UPI)
- Why the extreme heat is wreaking havoc on Europe’s trains (The Local)
- Paris mortuaries overwhelmed amid Europe’s record heat (PBS NewsHour)
- Europe’s Trains, Nuclear Plants and Factories Can’t Take the Heat Either (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Antonio Guterres at London Climate Action Week (YouTube)
- VIDEO: Dr. Liz Bentley – The Worst Is Yet To Come (DW News)
- Unprecedented June heat grips Europe this week (Yale Climate Connections):
Climate change is making extremely dangerous heat waves like this one more common.
- Extreme heat in EU and US triggers massive wildfires::
- Thousands flee new wave of European wildfires (Phys.org)
- Europe Is Heating Up Again, Posing a Big Fire Risk (NY Times)
- 3 firefighters killed in Colorado as wildfires stoked by heat, wind rage across the West (AP)
- 3 firefighters killed in Colorado remembered for their bravery as wildfires churn in the West (AP)
- Yes, blame climate change for historic heat waves in Europe, US:
- Fossil fuel emissions have rapidly worsened European heatwaves in just a few decades (World Weather Attribution)
- Fossil Fuels Are Heating America’s 250th Birthday (World Weather Attribution)
- July 4 heat wave would’ve been ‘virtually impossible’ in 1776 (Scientific American)
- European heatwave is worst ever and impossible without climate crisis, scientists say (Guardian):
The heatwave scorching western Europe is the most severe and widespread ever and is only possible due to the climate crisis driven by fossil fuel burning, scientists have said. Almost half of Europe’s 850 largest cities are also enduring their worst ever heat stress, a combination of temperature and humidity, they found. Muggier conditions mean sweating is less effective at cooling the body, making heatwaves even more dangerous.
- VIDEO: Europe’s extreme heat would be impossible without climate change, scientists say (AP)
- Trump Energy Dept. deletes energy conservation webpages after Mamdani statement:
- White House deletes thousands of webpages about energy conservation as heatwave slams US (The Verge):
The US Department of Energy reportedly deleted about 6,000 pages related to energy conservation as a historic heatwave tears across the country. The deletion was suspiciously timed, following Republican outrage over Mayor Zohran Mamdani asking New Yorkers to help reduce strain on the grid by setting their AC to 78 degrees.
- Trump Admin Deletes Cooling Advice After Right Goes Scorched On Mamdani For Same Info (Mediaite)
- If Mamdani’s 78 degree AC ask is communism, so is Greg Abbott’s (MSN)
- DOE deleted 6,000 webpages after Mamdani statement (Jason Scott, Internet Archive):
Mamdani asked NYers to keep air conditioning at 78 degrees. A wave criticism hit online. A MSNBC broadcast pointed out the US Department of Energy recommends that 78 degree figure. Immediately after, the US Department of Energy deleted 6,000 web pages related to energy saving.
- DoE Deletes Webpage Instructing People To Lower Thermostat to 78 (Newsweek)
- NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani roasted over ’78 degrees’ suggestion. Here’s why he’s not sweating it. (CBS News)
- Australians now get free solar electricity every afternoon:
- Australia has so much solar it’s now giving households three hours of free daily electricity (MSN)
- Australia: Free Electricity. Like, at no cost. For everyone. Now. (Bill McKibben, The Crucial Years)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Three tankers hit in latest attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, British military says (AP)
- Tour de France riders brace for scorching conditions as heatwave sweeps in (Reuters)
- In Ohio, solar is no big threat to farmland (Canary Media)
- Judge pressures Parkinson’s patients over Syngenta paraquat settlement (The New Lede)
- New gold exploration revives old fears for Montana’s Blackfoot River (Inside Climate News)
- In this Brooklyn warehouse, stoves are turned into batteries (Canary Media)
- Planning for life after coal cost a Montana County Commissioner his seat (Inside Climate News)
- Dam removal efforts lead to a stunning comeback for Maine’s alewives fish (InisdeClimate News)
- US to proceed with contested roundup of 450 mustangs in Eastern Sierra (LA Times)
- Overcrowded and underfunded: Trump’s cuts to national parks threaten the US’s ‘best idea’ (Guardian)
- Trump’s sons stand to profit from critical minerals arms race (Mother Jones)
- Greens say UK news channel owner profits from attacks on climate action (Guardian)
- ‘Why take those jobs away?’: the unionized workers decrying Trump’s war on wind (Guardian)
- Former NOAA employees revive climate data site shuttered by Trump Administration (gift link, NY Times)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
1 Response
“Gentlemen, he said
I don’t need your organization, I’ve shined your shoes
I’ve moved your mountains and marked your cards
But Eden is burning, either brace yourself for elimination
Or else your hearts must have the courage for the changing of the guards”
(Dylan, Changing of The Guards)