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‘Green News Report’ – July 7, 2026

with Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: While we were out: Historic, disruptive, deadly record heat waves strike both Europe and the U.S.; Extreme heat intensifies major wildfires across Greece, Portugal, Spain and Colorado; PLUS: Trump Energy Department deletes all webpages focused on energy efficiency… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!
Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen 7/7/2026
‘Green News Report’ – July 7, 2026  |  with Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...   · · · · ·   ‘Green News Report’ – July 7, 2026  |  with Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...
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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Three tankers hit in latest attacks in the Strait of Hormuz; Tour de France riders brace for scorching conditions as new heatwave sweeps in; In Ohio, solar is no big threat to farmland; New gold exploration revives old fears for Montana’s Blackfoot River; In Brooklyn startup turns electric stoves into batteries; Overcrowded and underfunded: Trump’s cuts to national parks threaten the US’s ‘best idea’ … PLUS: Planning for life after coal cost a Montana County Commissioner his seat … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page

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‘Green News Report’ – July 7, 2026

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