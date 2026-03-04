With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen
GNR'S 17th ANNIVERSARY!...
By Desi Doyen on 3/3/2026, 10:42am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global oil and natural gas prices surge after Donald Trump launches new war in the Middle East; War may boost renewables as an energy security solution; PLUS: Despite the Trump Administration's best efforts, the U.S. generated a record amount of renewable electricity last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
Article Categories: Iran, Environment, Green News, Israel, Donald Trump, Natural gas, North Dakota, Oil, Wind energy, Solar energy, European Union, Dakota Access Pipeline, Electricity