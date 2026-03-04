IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global oil and natural gas prices surge after Donald Trump launches new war in the Middle East; War may boost renewables as an energy security solution; PLUS: Despite the Trump Administration's best efforts, the U.S. generated a record amount of renewable electricity last year... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Trump launches new war in the Middle East:
- The 5 big 'known unknowns' of Donald Trump's new war with Iran (Wired)
- Israel steps up airstrikes in Tehran, as Iran widens its response across the region (AP)
- VIDEO: Iran attacks spread to oil facilities in Gulf States as US-Israel planes pound Iran (AP)
- Here's what happened the last time the U.S. forced regime change on Iran (CBC)
- In first, CIA acknowledges 1953 coup it backed to overthrow leader of Iran was undemocratic (AP)
- How The CIA Overthrew Iran's Democracy In 4 Days (NPR, 2/7/2019):
During his tenure, he introduced a range of social and economic policies, the most significant being the nationalization of the Iranian oil industry. Great Britain had controlled Iran's oil for decades through the Anglo-Iranian Oil Co. After months of talks the prime minister broke off negotiations and denied the British any further involvement in Iran's oil industry. Britain then appealed to the United States for help, which eventually led the CIA to orchestrate the overthrow of Mossadegh and restore power to Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran.
- Oil, natural gas prices surge as Iran retaliation expands:
- Oil prices rise sharply in market trading after U.S.-Iran attacks disrupt global supply (CBS News)
- $100 oil? Prolonged Hormuz closure could spark a 1970s-style energy shock (CNBC)
- Iran's revolutionary guards tell ships passage through Strait of Hormuz 'not allowed', EU naval mission official says (Reuters)
- Europe prepares for higher energy prices after US attack on Iran (Politico):
Europe is bracing for a surge in energy prices from a prolonged conflict in the Middle East that would put more pressure on the bloc's struggling economy and expose its near-total reliance on foreign fossil fuels.
- As Iran targets oil infrastructure, Middle East war threatens global economy (France 24):
Even successfully intercepted drones cause debris that can spark fires and injure those on the ground and online videos from the site, near the city of Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia, appeared to show thick black smoke rising after the attack.
- VIDEO: S&P Global’s Dan Yergin: Iran war’s impact on oil will come down to length of conflict (CNBC)
- US gasoline prices, inflation likely to rise with Trump's War on Iran:
- Iran attacks threaten US economy with more uncertainty around inflation, growth (AP)
- How a U.S.-Iran war could ‘immediately’ impact gas prices at the pump, according to experts (CNBC):
It takes six weeks for crude oil to be processed and turned into gasoline for delivery so the full impact may be somewhat delayed, according to Amy Myers Jaffe, director of the Energy, Climate Justice and Sustainability Lab at New York University. However, with supply now constrained, consumers are likely to see some immediate effects at the pump at a time when many are already facing an affordability crisis.
- Iran conflict disrupts ocean, air cargo networks (Supply Chain Dive)
- How high can oil and gas prices go because of the Iran war? Here are the scenarios (CNBC)
- Trump's War on Iran boosts renewables as an energy security solution:
- The Impact of Conflict in the Middle East on Renewables (Renewable Energy Institute):
With air strikes expected to continue in the weeks to come, this could lead to further uncertainty surrounding energy security and further price rises. However, the disruption brought to the fossil fuel market could benefit the renewable energy industry, as options such as solar and wind allow for countries to rely less on energy imports for their power needs.
- AUDIO: How war in Iran could impact global energy markets (NPR):
We're seeing many European countries really prioritize renewables after early price shocks tied to Russia's war on Ukraine. Here's Paasha Mahdavi, oil expert at UC Santa Barbara: "This is a reminder that a better and safer world is possible, one in which we do rely on renewable resources that no one country can threaten or stop."
- Surviving on Trump's Dangerous Planet: Yet another war, and yet another argument for an end to oil (Bill McKibben, The Crucial Years)
- DAPL: North Dakota judge orders Greenpeace to pay damages to pipeline company:
- North Dakota judge finalizes $345 million judgment against Greenpeace in pipeline case (Reuters)
- Greenpeace is facing a EU290 million lawsuit. Can the pioneering environmental group survive? (Euronews)
- Judge Approves $345 Million Verdict Against Greenpeace in Pipeline Suit (NY Times):
Energy Transfer claimed Greenpeace had played a major role in the protests a decade ago, forcing construction delays and costing the company money. Greenpeace has said that the lawsuit, which was argued last year in state court in Mandan, N.D., was baseless and designed to silence it, and that the verdict undermined free-speech rights in the United States.
- Renewables surge on US electric grid in 2025:
- Renewable Energy Defies Trump's Attacks, Reaching a New Record (Financial Post, no paywall):
Wind, solar and other green sources generated more than a quarter of all US energy last year...Some 1,162 terawatt-hours of the country’s electricity was generated from renewable sources in 2025, a 10% increase over the prior year, according to federal data released this week. That represents 26% of all US electricity made — enough to power about 108 million US homes for a year.
- Renewables Account for Over a Quarter of US Power, New Data Shows (Renewable Energy Institute)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- North American birds are dying off faster. It signals a human crisis, too. (Washington Post)
- Elon Musk’s xAI is undoing Tesla’s climate work all in the name of AI slop (Electrek)
- The data centers have arrived at the edge of the Arctic Circle (Wired)
- GOP Sen. Sheehy mocked ‘green energy crap.’ His house runs on it. (E&E News)
- EIA: 62% more renewable energy capacity is coming in 2026 (Electrek)
- Trump EPA moves to kill system that protects US from chemical disasters (Guardian)
- Dow asks Texas to legalize plastic pollution from its Seadrift Complex (Inside Climate News)
- US Plans To Clear-Cut In Michigan Forest. Some Fear For Endangered Species (Bridge Michigan)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)