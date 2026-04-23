IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: European leaders warn of rising shortages and destabilizing economic impacts amid Trump's war on Iran; Two-thirds of the U.S. is officially in drought --- bad news for crops and wildfires; March 2026 tied for second hottest March on record globally; PLUS: Renewable energy has overtaken coal as the main source of electricity globally... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Iran War: The Third Trajectory and hopes for rebuilding; Wall Street is lying to itself; Chemical leak at a W.Va. plant kills 2 people, sends 30 more to hospitals; The future of electricity is wind and solar, new report says; Congressional GOP launches Big Oil immunity challenge; Corpus Christi projects emergency water restrictions in September for large industrial users; Condom maker warns prices may rise due to Iran war supply disruptions ... PLUS: Flashback to the first-ever Earth Day ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Snarky: Someone Check Chris Wright's Pulse (This Is Not Cool)
- Europe warns of rising shortages amid Trump's War on Iran:
- The coming global food crisis (Financial Times, no paywall):
Hunger and even famine are foreseeable consequences of the war on Iran. Now the world must act to shield the poorest from effects that will continue long after the fighting stops.
- As Iran crisis drags on, fears of global food catastrophe grow (Al Jazeera):
While global food prices have risen modestly so far, the full impact of the conflict has yet to be felt, analysts say.
- The world's next food crisis may have already begun (The Irish Times)
- VIDEO: ECB chief Christine Lagarde warns of possible food rationing due to fertilizer disruptions (Business Today/Youtube)
- Trump's Five Big Unspoken Iran War Problems (David Rothkopf/Need To Know)
- Major airlines cancel summer flights due to looming jet fuel shortages:
- Full list of airlines canceling flights amid jet fuel shortages (Newsweek)
- Air Canada will suspend flights to JFK for nearly 5 months as jet fuel costs soar (AP)
- VIDEO: Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan: We expect higher jet fuel prices for the remainder of the year (CNBC)
- VIDEO: Airlines cut routes in response to rising jet fuel costs amid Iran war (CBS News)
- Lufthansa cuts 20,000 summer flights as fuel prices surge (BBC)
- March 2026 tied for 2nd-hottest March globally:
- The world just had its second-warmest March on record (Yale Climate Communications):
March 2026 was tied with 2024 as the world’s second-warmest March in analyses of global weather data going back to 1850, NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, or NCEI, reported April 9. Only March 2025 was warmer. NASA and the European Copernicus Climate Change Service rated March 2026 as the fourth-warmest March. The global-average temperature for January-March 2026 was the fourth-highest on record, NOAA said.
- AUDIO: 2026 saw the hottest March ever recorded in the continental U.S. (NPR)
- Record drought spreads across the the U.S.:
- Record US drought sparks worries about fires, water supply and food prices (AP):
Drought in the contiguous United States has reached record levels for this time of year, weather data shows...The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s comprehensive Palmer Drought Severity Index not only hit its highest level for March since records started in 1895, but last month was the third-driest month recorded regardless of time of year. It trailed only the famed Dust Bowl months of July and August 1934.
- The record-setting U.S. drought is so bad that 97% of the Southeast and two-thirds of the West are parched (Fortune)
- Record U.S. drought sparks fears about wildfires, water supply and food prices (CBS News)
- Facing Drought and Low Snowpack, Rio Grande States Expect a ‘Challenging’ Year (Inside Climate News)
- The wild wild Western water wars (American Prospect)
- Wildfires rage in Florida:
- Wildfires across Georgia and Florida destroy more than 50 homes and force evacuations (AP)
- More than 130 wildfires burn across Florida as drought fuels one of the worst fire seasons in decades (AP):
Firefighters across Florida are battling more than 130 wildfires that have scorched about 39 square miles, as officials warn the state is experiencing one of its worst fire seasons in decades driven by prolonged drought and dangerous weather conditions...[D]ry vegetation and gusty winds have allowed flames to spread quickly. The National Weather Service said a combination of low humidity and breezy conditions is keeping the fire danger elevated, with risks expected to continue through the end of the week.
- Florida fires double in size in two days with no rain in forecast (USA Today)
- Large brush fire burns in the Everglades in western Broward County (NBC Miami)
- Wildfires rage in Georgia::
- Wildfires across Georgia and Florida destroy more than 50 homes and force evacuations (AP)
- VIDEO: Dozens of homes destroyed as Georgia wildfires force evacuations, send smoke into metro Atlanta (CBS News)
- Smoke from South Georgia wildfires spreads across 30,000 acres. See where they're all burning on our interactive map (CBS Atlanta/MSN)
- Georgia officials weigh triggering drought response plan to help save water (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- Half of America breathes unhealthy air:
- New report ranks the cleanest and most polluted US cities (MSN)
- VIDEO: More Americans breathing unhealthy air, new American Lung Association report finds (CBS News)
- Millions of kids in America breathing dirty, dangerous air, Lung Association report finds
(KOMO-Seattle):
The Lung Association said nearly half of people under 18 live in an area that got a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution in the latest report. “That's about 33-and-a-half million kids in the United States living in a community where their air is putting their health at risk,” said Will Barrett, assistant vice president of nationwide clean air advocacy at the Lung Association.
- New Report: Half of U.S. Kids Are Breathing Dangerous Air Pollution (American Lung Association)
- Exposure to wildfire smoke linked to heightened risk of cancer:
- As wildfires worsen, exposure to smoke may increase risk of several cancers (Washington Post):
Extended exposure to wildfire smoke may increase the risk of several types of cancer, according to a study presented Tuesday at an American Association for Cancer Research meeting. The research, not yet peer-reviewed, found that people who were exposed to higher levels of wildfire smoke over the previous three years were at increased risk of lung, colorectal, breast, bladder and blood cancers. The study was based on a long-term database following more than 91,000 people.
- Wildfire Smoke Exposure Associated with Increased Cancer Risk Free (Cancer Discovery):
According to a new study, exposure to smoke from wildfires is associated with lung, colorectal, breast, bladder, and blood cancers, highlighting the long-term health risks it poses.
- Massachusetts judge blocks Trump Interior's arbitrary new rules targeting renewables:
- Judge Halts Trump Actions Aimed at Throttling Renewable Energy (NY Times):
The Interior Department had imposed restrictions on wind and solar projects across the country, prompting developers to sue.
- Federal judge strikes down some Trump administration actions that have slowed clean energy projects (AP
- Federal judge blocks Trump administration restrictions on wind and solar projects (Guardian):
The injunction pauses policy giving senior Trump official direct sign-off on federal clean energy projects.
- Renewables edges out coal in global energy mix:
- Clean energy pushes fossil-fuel power into reverse for ‘first time ever’ (Carbon Breif):
Renewable energy has overtaken coal to become the world’s largest source of electricity in 2025, according to thinktank Ember. The growth of solar and wind meant that, for the first time since 1919, the share of coal power was lower than that of renewables.
- Renewable energy overtakes coal as main source of the world's electricity (Tech Radar):
In the past, we have seen the share of fossil fuel generation drop year-on-year, but that was driven by economic crises or the pandemic, whereas this is the first time a move to clean power has caused coal usage to drop.
- Global Electricity Review 2026: Solar surge halts fossil generation rise as renewables overtake coal (Ember)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Iran War: The Third Trajectory and Hopes for Rebuilding (Emptywheel)
- The Aftermath: Wall Street is lying to itself (The American Prospect)
- Chemical leak at a W.Va. plant kills 2 people, sends 30 more to hospitals, officials say (AP)
- The future of electricity is wind and solar, new report says. Canada is lagging behind (CBC)
- Congressional GOP launches Big Oil immunity challenge (Hill Heat)
- Corpus Christi projects emergency water restrictions in September for large industrial users and 500,000 customers (Inside Climate News)
- Price of diesel surges 50% in Massachusetts since start of war with Iran (CBS News)
- Condom maker warns prices may rise due to Iran war supply disruptions (CBS News)
- Hammer Fire in rural area southeast of Colorado Springs forces evacuations, school closures (AP)
- First Earth Day flashback (This Is Not Cool)
- VIDEO: BBC ties Trump moves to oil trades (This Is Not cool)
- What a 5,000-mile-long marine heat wave means for summer in the US (Washington Post)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)