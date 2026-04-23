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By Desi Doyen on 4/23/2026, 10:48am PT  
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IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: European leaders warn of rising shortages and destabilizing economic impacts amid Trump's war on Iran; Two-thirds of the U.S. is officially in drought --- bad news for crops and wildfires; March 2026 tied for second hottest March on record globally; PLUS: Renewable energy has overtaken coal as the main source of electricity globally... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Iran War: The Third Trajectory and hopes for rebuilding; Wall Street is lying to itself; Chemical leak at a W.Va. plant kills 2 people, sends 30 more to hospitals; The future of electricity is wind and solar, new report says; Congressional GOP launches Big Oil immunity challenge; Corpus Christi projects emergency water restrictions in September for large industrial users; Condom maker warns prices may rise due to Iran war supply disruptions ... PLUS: Flashback to the first-ever Earth Day ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

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Article Categories: Florida, Georgia, Environment, Green News, Coal, Wind energy, Solar energy, Climate change, Extreme weather, European Union, Dept. of Interior, Pollution, Electricity, wildfires, Chris Wright