Dangerously unbalanced 'Escalator-in-Chief' unleashes new war crime threats in profane Easter Sunday rant; seeks $1.5 trillion for the Pentagon; has already lost to Iran; Also: Callers ring in!...

Brad Friedman Byon 4/6/2026, 6:08pm PT

Perhaps we should have known when he announced his run for President after coming down an escalator, after all. In any event, we're back for today's BradCast after a week off for Spring Break, with a lot to catch up with. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

We begin by catching up on just some of the news we missed over the past week, including his corrupt firing of corrupt women --- Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi --- to help distract from his own personal failures.

But Donald Trump's profane, social media post on Easter Sunday, threatening war crimes (which is, itself, a war crime) sort of helps focus both the mind and today's program.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!," he vowed, adding: "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP".

Today (Monday), during a lengthy news conference at the White House to tout the rescue of a downed U.S. airman in Iran on Sunday, Trump repeated the his threat of war crimes --- including complete destruction of civilian power infrastructure in Iran, "back to the stone age" --- to happen tomorrow at 8pm, he vowed, if Iran doesn't agree to whatever conditions Trump claims to be demanding now. In a war that he's, arguably, already lost.

The response to his weekend tweet, from not-insane people on the right, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, and from the not-right, like UK columnist Christopher Bucktin, seem to make clear that not-insane people around the globe, at this point, see Trump in serious and terrifying mental decay. So do medical professionals.

All of which brings us back to a point we discussed in our last show before Spring Break: Trump has become a serious danger to both the nation and the world. So much so, that even corrupt, compromised, evil J.D. Vance would be a more palatable alternative to the unstable, psychologically broken man who now terrifyingly has his finger on the nuclear button. At least in my opinion.

We open up the phones to listeners today to see if they agree on that and much more. Hope you'll tune in!...

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The BradCast

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