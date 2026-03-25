Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'; Also: Dem flips Mar-a-Lago state House seat in FL; Repubs could shut out Dems in June Gubernatorial primary...

Brad Friedman Byon 3/25/2026, 6:48pm PT

Some news, a few laughs, and an unwelcome chill or two on today's pre-Spring Break BradCast roundtable discussion. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

First, some news, including the stunning --- though, arguably, no longer surprising --- story of a Democratic candidate winning a special election in a deep "red" district. This time, however, the District was Donald Trump's literal backyard, as public health expert and first time candidate Emily Gregory defeated her Republican, Trump-endorsed opponent to win a seat in the Florida state House on Tuesday. The District in question is home to Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago, and voted for Trump by 11 points in 2024. The Republican who previously held the state House seat won it by 19 points that same year. Gregory won by two points on Tuesday, making it the 10th GOP-held state legislative seat flipped by Dems from "red" to "blue" since Trump began his second term, and the 29th seat flipped over all. (Republicans have flipped zero seats from "blue" to "red" over that same period.)

Then, before we're joined by our guests, we've got the latest on Trump's flailing attempts to broker a peace agreement or cease fire or something on the war he began with Iran almost a month ago. They appear less than interested in talking to Trump. Nonetheless, he continues to insist he's "winning" the war and, in fact, has already "won" it. And yet, if anything, the war seems to be expanding across the region; thousands of U.S. troops are reportedly on their way there, for some reason; the Strait of Hormuz is still shut down; the average price of gas in the U.S. is now a full dollar per gallon higher than before Trump began his war; the global economy is on the precipice of a recession; and Iran is insisting on both reparations for war damage by the U.S. and continuing control of the Strait in order to even consider any sort of peace deal.

In short, it's a disaster. Trump seems to have no way out; does not seem to be in touch with reality; and seems to be mentally deteriorating before our eyes. Other than that, everything is great!

We're delighted to be joined once again today by our old school blogger friends, the award-winning Salon columnist and longtime Hullabaloo blogger HEATHER DIGBY PARTON, and the pseudonymous blogger and co-host of The Professional Left Podcast, known mostly as 'DRIFTGLASS'.

The last time the pair joined us on the program was a full month ago, the day after Trump's State of the Union address in February, when he was crowing about low gas prices, a booming stock market and having "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program last year.

Incredibly, he would launch his insanely ill-considered war on Iran just four days later.

So, we've got a lot to get caught up on with Digby and Driftglass today. She fears: "It's very hard to see how you get out of this." He warns: "It isn't just the dumbest war you ever heard of, it's the most corrupt administration in US history carrying out the dumbest war in history."

While our conversation is both insightful and occasional amusing, as usual, even on this matter, things do take a bit of a darker turn eventually. Digby explains why she gets "a chill down [her] spine" and Drifty details why he'd like to see the 25th Amendment exercised, while doubting that it will be. All of us then go on to answer the difficult question of, at this point, if we'd actually prefer to see J.D. Vance as President right about now. Tune in for how that conversation goes.

Also today, some insight from the heart of Illinois by Driftglass on their recent statewide primary (and misleading corporate media coverage thereof); and from my fellow Los Angelino Digby on California's upcoming 2026 primary, and the two Republican candidates currently leading polls in the very "blue" state's all-party, top-two Gubernatorial primary contest on June 2nd...

QUICK SHOW NOTE! We were previously scheduled to be off next week for a Spring Break. We still will be. But we're taking off from The BradCast a bit earlier than expected due to an unavoidable medical issue. (Desi needs a root canal! Fun!) She promises, nonetheless, to get out another Green News Report tomorrow morning before she goes under. And, if all goes well, we should have Sunday Toons and maybe more at The BRAD BLOG if I can't help myself over the next week. But, otherwise, The BradCast (and GNR) will return after Easter!

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The BradCast

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