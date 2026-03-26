IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global fallout expands from US-Israel War on Iran; Trump Administration relaxes smog pollution rules to moderate rising gas prices; Three US offshore wind farms survived Trump assault, now delivering clean electricity; PLUS: Earth's climate is out of balance, new report warns... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): America's bookend wars for oil; "If the Strait remains closed, we're not talking about a global recession "“ we're talking about a depression"; Maryland Supreme Court rejects climate lawsuits; The point of no return: new evidence shows Antarctic melting is already locked in; Epic river migrations of fish rapidly collapsing, UN report finds; USDA says it needs roads to fight remote wildfires, but a new study says roads bring more fire to forests ... PLUS: Suddenly, the US manufactures a ton of grid batteries ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Global fallout expands from Trump's War on Iran:
- War with Iran delivers another shock to the global economy (AP):
"Now we're in the nightmare scenario."
- Oil Prices Go Higher and Global Stocks Fall (NY Times):
Oil prices rose and stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to parse conflicting signals on whether the war in the Middle East was nearing de-escalation. The United States and Iran each insisted it had the upper hand in the conflict. The Trump administration has circulated a peace plan, but Iran dismissed its conditions and offered its own terms.
- Trump officials beg Big Oil to solve the global energy crisis, but Iran holds the cards (Houston Chronicle/Yahoo News)
- VIDEO: France confirms oil crisis, says 30-40% Gulf energy infrastructure destroyed (France 24)
- Trump's changing course on Strait of Hormuz strategy raises questions about US war preparation (AP)
- Greek oil tanker damaged in suspected Black Sea drone attack as wars disrupt global shipping (AP)
- Asia, Africa hit hard by dwindling fuel supplies, supply chain disruptions:
- Middle East war shockwaves ripple through Asia-Pacific fuel and supply chains (UN News)
- Asia embraces energy austerity as dire fuel shortages force Philippines to declare national emergency (CNN/Yahoo News)
- Africa grapples with energy crisis as Iran war disrupts fuel supplies (Reuters)
- Uganda has fuel stocks to last 3 weeks; minister says pump prices could jump soon (Europe Says)
- South Korea Urges Power Conservation Amid Price Hikes (DevDiscourse)
- Kenya's flower industry loses millions of dollars weekly due to the Iran war (AP)
- Helium supply crunch puts MRI services at risk amid Qatar disruptions (EuroNews)
- How the Iran war has sent shocks rippling across the globe (Guardian):
From restaurant closures in the Philippines and petrol rationing in Sri Lanka, to Asian food production crises due to fertiliser shortages, the effects of the US-Israeli war on Iran reverberate around the world.
- Pakistan to close schools, take other measures to cut energy as oil spikes (Reuters)
- Nepal to ration cooking gas due to panic over shortage (Reuters)
- Thailand, Vietnam push remote work and other measures to save energy (AFP/MSN)
- Trump Administration getting "creative" in energy crisis Trump caused:
- E.P.A. Waives Smog Rules on Summer Gasoline in Bid to Ease Prices (NY Times):
The waiver may only keep prices down temporarily. Many analysts say that oil and gasoline prices will remain elevated as long as the fighting in Iran continues to paralyze ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that typically accommodates 20 percent of the world's oil supply.
- U.S. suspends anti-smog fuel rules in bid to ease pump prices (Detroit News):
The move by the Environmental Protection Agency is a win for the U.S. biofuels industry because it will allow retailers to sell formulations of gasoline including blends with 15% ethanol - known as E15 "“ that are typically not permitted during warmer months. The waiver takes effect for 20 days starting May 1, and can be extended if needed, the agency said.
- VIDEO: Trump White House announces suspension of anti-smog rules (Lee Zeldin/Twitter)
- EPA Hands Biofuels Industry Small Win With E15 Waiver (E&E News)
- USPS to add temporary fuel surcharge, raising some postage prices as transportation costs jump (CBS News):
The USPS said it will impose an 8% surcharge on select postage prices, beginning April 26, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission. The extra charge will remain in place through Jan. 17, 2027, when the Postal Service will reevaluate its costs.
- United Airlines cuts some flights due to jet fuel costs amid war with Iran (CBS News)
- Suspicions of insider trading over Trump's shifting statements:
- 'Mind-Blowing Corruption': Traders Placed Massive Bets Minutes Before Trump Post on Iran (Common Dreams)
- Oil traders bet millions minutes before Trump's Iran talks post (BBC):
Market data reviewed by the BBC shows the volume of trade spiked around fifteen minutes before a social media post by the president announcing the move. The price of oil fell sharply after the announcement, dropping 14% in a matter of minutes. Traders who bet on the unexpected move would have made money.
- Guess what happened to oil markets just before Trump's Iran post (The New Republic/MSN):
Oil traders wagered bets worth $580 million just minutes before Trump announced he had "productive conversations" with Iran to end the war, suggesting that the president's announcement was nothing more than a ploy to manipulate markets.
- WMO: State of the Climate Report, all lights 'flashing red':
- Report Shows Earth's Climate is Out of Balance, as Indicators Hit New Extremes (Inside Climate News):
The report highlights the significance of record-high concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and notes that the effects are visible everywhere, from the 11-year series of hottest-ever years to the way heat is accumulating deep in the oceans. For the first time, it includes a metric called Earth's energy imbalance as a key climate indicator, measuring the rate at which energy from the sun enters and leaves the planet.
- Earth being 'pushed beyond its limits' as energy imbalance reaches record high (Guardian)
- UN weather agency warns of record 'climate imbalance' as planetary warming accelerates (United Nations)
- VIDEO: UN Secretary-General video message for the State of the Global Climate 2025 report (World Meteorological Organization/Youtube)
- VIDEO: State of the Global Climate report 2025 (World Meteorological Organization/Youtube)
- UK issues new building codes for solar, energy efficiency:
- Heat pumps for all new homes and plug-in solar in green tech drive (BBC):
Developers will be required to install solar panels and heat pumps in all new homes in England as part of updated planning requirements published by the government. It also said plug-in panels that homeowners can self-install on balconies would be available in supermarkets in the coming months.
- China's BYD unveils new EV battery breakthrough technology:
- A solid-state EV battery that can achieve 800 miles of driving range "” It's becoming a reality (Electrek)
- This new EV can have an almost-full battery in under 10 minutes (The Independent/MSN)
- How BYD engineered breakthrough five-minute EV charging (Tech Spot)
- 3 of 5 Trump-targeted offshore wind farms are now online:
- Offshore wind's cloudy day had a silver lining (E&E News):
As the Trump administration finalized a deal Monday to pay an offshore wind developer for abandoning a pair of leases, the country's largest offshore wind farm announced it had begun generating electricity.
- Revolution Wind comes online, Vineyard Wind 1 completes construction (Construction Dive)
- Dominion Energy's Virginia offshore wind project delivers its first power (Virginian-Pilot)
- Revolution Wind begins delivering power to Connecticut, Rhode Island (WFSB Hartford/MSN)
- Vineyard Wind 1 is finally fully built (Electrek)
- Trump wants to bribe energy companies to kill wind energy (Public Notice):
Trump's rage against the wind machines hasn't lessened... Having failed to kill offshore wind through executive fiat and stymied by the courts, the Trump administration seems to have settled on a new strategy: paying companies to quit producing clean energy...This proposal aims to neutralize that advantage by disappearing both the permits and the preparations the company took in reliance on them. Trump's loathing for wind turbines is so all-encompassing that he hopes to buy TotalEnergy off with taxpayer dollars and ensure that, even if a Democrat succeeds him, the projects will have to start from scratch.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- America's bookend wars for oil (Emptywheel)
- "If the Strait remains closed, we're not talking about a global recession "“ we're talking about a depression" (The New Statesman)
- Maryland Supreme Court rejects climate lawsuits (E&E News)
- Suddenly, the US manufactures a ton of grid batteries (Canary Media)
- The point of no return: new evidence shows Antarctic melting is already locked in (Mother Jones)
- Epic river migrations of fish rapidly collapsing, UN report finds (Guardian)
- USDA says it needs roads to fight remote wildfires, but a new study says roads bring more fire to forests (Inside Climate News)
- 'Climate Gaslighting': Fossil giants have abandoned their net zero pledges (Euronews)
- VIDEO: Energy Secretary: "The campaign is going well" (This Is Not Cool)
- South Texas officials didn't know Tesla was discharging lithium refinery wastewater into local ditch (Inside Climate News)
- Ohio Blocks Big Solar Farm, Despite Apparently Fake Public Comments (Canary Media)
- Ferocity Of Latest Hawaii Downpour, Flooding Surprised Even Meteorologists (AP)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)