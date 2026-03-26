Brad Friedman Byon 3/26/2026, 7:14pm PT

1) We're off this coming week from The BradCast and Green News Report. We had already planned to take a much-needed Spring Break next week. But we were forced to take off a day early from BradCast on Thursday because Desi had to have a root canal today! Youch. But she insisted on getting out the day's GNR before doing so. (A champ. All went well. She is now resting comfortably.)

2) You may have had problems reaching The BRAD BLOG lately. We've had problems with our server for years, but it's become especially acute of late. I promise that it's been driving me far crazier than it might have driven you.

But... I've got some GREAT NEWS!...

I've mentioned before that we were planning both a move to a new system, including a full, from-the-ground-up redesign of the entire site, using new, faster, more reliable software, etc. We've been grinding away at it for months now, and I hope to have more details on that soon. But, as of today, we have begun the first phase of the move to a more stable system that should be faster and much more reliable than the one we've been struggling with for years now!

I'm hoping that you didn't notice the first phase of our eventual changeover, as we've tried to do it "invisibly". The next change, to new software and new design, will be a heavier lift. It will likely require some down time for "maintenance" when we are ready to make the change. I'll let you know when we get closer.

But, for the moment, fingers crossed that, even with our old design and old software still chugging away, things we will be MUCH easier and more reliable as of now as we move toward the new system.

What could possibly go wrong? You'll let me know...



