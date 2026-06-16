‘Green News Report’ – June 16, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): New data suggest the Atlantic’s vital circulation may not be as vulnerable to climate warming as feared; Algae thwart Trump’s $14.2m attempt to turn reflecting pool ‘American flag blue’; Military strikes on water facilities in Iran may constitute a war crime, experts say; Texas residents sue trillionaire Elon Musk to block SpaceX takeover of wildlife refuge; Pioneering grid battery nudges California closer to 24/7 clean energy … PLUS: A solar-powered rubbish-eating boat? The vessel chomping plastic waste out of the sea … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Trump Admin. announces preliminary framework for ongoing negotiations with Iran:
- US-Iran MOU is a mere Agreement to Keep Talking (Juan Cole, Informed Comment):
What exactly has been agreed on? Much less than meets the eye. It is a “Memorandum of Understanding,” not a detailed peace treaty of the sort the Obama administration negotiated in 2015. It is simply an agreement to stop fighting while further negotiations continue. Although the U.S. says that the Strait is open “toll-free,” the Iranians have changed their terminology and are speaking of collecting an “administrative fee.”
- Initial deal to end US-Iran war moves toward formal signing despite lingering questions (AP)
- Iran, Israel voice caveats on deal ahead of expected signing ceremony (CBS News)
- AUDIO: Prof. Robert Pape on All In with Chris Hayes (Tune In)
- The Iran War Permanently Altered the Global Economy (NY Times):
The global order has been altered, and economies are unlikely to simply pick up where they left off before the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran.
- Oil/gas prices and production will take months to return to normalcy:
- How could the US-Iran deal affect oil prices and the cost of food? (BBC)
- Oil and gas supplies could take months to return to normal after Iran deal, energy experts say (LA Times/MSN):
All told, oil prices, inflation and energy flows simply won’t see an immediate return to what they were before the war — not for weeks or even months. And that’s assuming the deal, set to be signed Friday, proves durable. Details of the agreement have not been released…”Operationally, the sector is not rushing back.”
- Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Won’t Have ‘Tolls’ but It Will Have ‘Fees’ (NY Times)
- Antarctica: winter heat wave alarms scientists:
- Record winter temperatures in Antarctic raise fears over speed of climate breakdown (Guardian):
Temperatures above 15C [59F) ‘very strange’ say scientists, as snow melts and rain falls on glaciers in usually frozen region.
- Antarctica just experienced a winter heatwave unlike anything scientists have seen before (Vice/MSN):
Scientists say the temperature spike was roughly 36°F above normal for this time of year. The heatwave was so steadfast that temperatures stayed above freezing for three consecutive weeks. These record-breaking highs were also reported by research stations across Antarctica, suggesting this wasn’t some fluke.
- US just had its second-hottest Spring on record:
- Second-warmest spring in U.S. history (Yale Climate Connections):
Record-low snowpack and historic late-March heat were among the standout events.
- It was the second warmest spring in 132 years in the Lower 48 states, NOAA says. (Weather Channel)
- Forecasters say 2026 is on track to be the hottest year in US history after more than 7,000 daily heat records fell (MSN):
More than 7,000 daily heat records fell across the contiguous United States during March 2026, and federal climate scientists now say the year is tracking toward the hottest on record for the nation. March 2026 was the warmest March in the 132-year record dating to 1895, with 1,432 counties posting their single hottest March day since at least 1950. The Climate Prediction Center issued its latest seasonal outlook on May 21, 2026, favoring above-normal temperatures for much of the country through the summer, a signal that the heat already baked into the national average is unlikely to fade.
- Low water levels in Lake Mead, Lake Powell trigger new warnings:
- Lake Mead’s slow demise just sped up in latest federal study (Las Vegas Review-Journal):
The reservoir that serves as Southern Nevada’s main water supply is headed for an even more painful decline than thought due to historic drought and recent water management decisions, according to federal forecasters.
- Projections sink for Lake Mead in latest 2-year study of Colorado River reservoirs (KLAS-Las Vegas)
- Lake Powell inches toward critical threshold as water supply dwindles (Weather Channel)
- Hoover Dam Approaches a Hydropower Cliff (Circle of Blue)
- Trump revokes commercial fishing bans in 3 Pacific marine monuments
- Trump reopens protected Pacific monument waters to commercial fishing, igniting legal clash (The Cool Down):
President Donald Trump moved to restore commercial fishing access in sections of three marine national monuments. The decision could reshape Hawai’i’s seafood industry, threaten fragile marine habitat, and trigger another legal fight over who has the authority to decide the future of culturally significant ocean spaces.
- Trump opens up Pacific marine national monuments to commercial fishing (The Hill/MSN)
- Trump Administration Dismantles Marine National Monuments System (NRDC)
- Judge orders Trump Interior Dept. to restore national park exhibits on climate, slavery, etc:
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- AMOC: After decades of warnings, new data suggest the Atlantic’s vital circulation may withstand climate warming better than feared (Science)
- Algae thwart Trump’s $14.2m attempt to turn reflecting pool ‘American flag blue’ (Guardian)
- Military strikes on water facilities in Iran may constitute a war crime, experts say (Guardian)
- “Land Grab”: Trillionaire Elon Musk sued in Texas to block SpaceX’s takeover of wildlife refuge (Democracy Now)
- El Niño is officially here, and will be among the strongest ever recorded, NOAA announces (Live Science)
- Pioneering grid battery nudges California closer to 24/7 clean energy (Canary Media)
- Pentagon reviews are blocking wind farms, putting jobs at risk: lawsuit (AP)
- As energy demand rises, more states turn to virtual power plants (Inside Climate News)
- Battle brews over Forest Service spraying glyphosate near Lake Tahoe (The New Lede)
- Dangerous hormone-disrupting chemicals found in US breast milk samples (Guardian)
- A solar-powered rubbish-eating boat? The vessel chomping plastic waste out of the sea (Guardian)
- VIDEO: How to fix the worst suburban design (City Planner Plays)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Ghost Archive: Financial Times, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)