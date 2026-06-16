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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration announces preliminary framework for negotiations with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz; Winter heat wave in Antarctica alarms scientists; Trump reopens Pacific marine national monuments to commercial fishing; PLUS: Court orders Trump Interior to restore historic exhibits on climate change, slavery and more in our national parks… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 16, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 16, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): New data suggest the Atlantic’s vital circulation may not be as vulnerable to climate warming as feared; Algae thwart Trump’s $14.2m attempt to turn reflecting pool ‘American flag blue’; Military strikes on water facilities in Iran may constitute a war crime, experts say; Texas residents sue trillionaire Elon Musk to block SpaceX takeover of wildlife refuge; Pioneering grid battery nudges California closer to 24/7 clean energy … PLUS: A solar-powered rubbish-eating boat? The vessel chomping plastic waste out of the sea … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page