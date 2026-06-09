‘Green News Report’ – June 9, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Why that next hamburger is going to cost you; >Trump’s ‘weird war’ on wind power will jeopardize our energy future and cost Americans billions; Wetland destruction has cost Charleston homeowners millions of dollars, study finds; Federal review on weedkiller atrazine sparks backlash from environment and health groups; New BLM grazing rules eliminate tribal buffalo from public lands … PLUS: New evidence confirms Edison’s idle line ignited Eaton fire … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- USDA confirms multiple cases of flesh-eating New World screw worm in Texas:
- A flesh-eating cattle parasite spreads beyond Texas as new screwworm cases are found (AP)
- Screwworm fly detected in Texas decades after cattle threat was largely eradicated in US (AP):
The New World screwworm fly has reached south Texas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday, the first time in decades that the parasite with flesh-eating larvae has threatened the nation’s cattle industry and only the third time it’s appeared in the U.S. in that time.
- VIDEO: New World screwworm found in Texas cattle, with Phillip Kaufman, Entomologist, Texas A&M University (DW News)
- ‘Overreaction’? Canada bars Texas livestock over New World screwworm (USA Today)
- Bird flu, screwworm monitoring among foreign aid programs killed by Trump’s DOGE (Agri-Pulse, 3/27/2025)
- USDA cuts budget, staff for animal disease control, suspends imports of live cattle from Mexico…again (KBHB-South Dakota, 5/13/2025):
In March 2025, funding was cut by USDA for animal disease control and prevention, including Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, New World Screwworm, and African Swine Fever from several agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). That funding supported more than 180 outbreak investigations and responses in 22 countries and helped build the capacities of over 160 laboratories in testing, biosafety, quality assurance, and workforce development. Specifically, funding was targeted to monitoring and responding to New World Screwworm, preventing the spread of the disease to the U.S.
- VIDEO: Screwworm fly detected decades after cattle threat was largely eradicated in Texas (ABC News)
- VIDEO: Brooke Rollins Blames Screwworm Outbreak on Biden Administration (Daily Beast/MSN):
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins offered an implausible explanation for the outbreak of a flesh-eating parasite among cattle in Texas. In an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Rollins laid the blame for the screwworm outbreak on the Biden administration, despite Joe Biden being out of the White House for the last 17 months.
- America’s Beef Farmers Can’t Catch a Break (Newsweek)
- The reemergence of the New World screwworm and its potential distribution in North America (Nature, 7/3/2025)
- Global warming expanding range of screwworm and Chagas parasite:
- Flesh-eating screwworm parasite potentially connected to warming temps (Weather Channel/Yahoo News):
Weather and climate have kept screwworms from entering the U.S., but climate change is extending its range northward, according to the National Institutes of Health. Warmer climates would also increase cattle tick populations and their range, which would also increase the outbreak potential for screwworm.
- VIDEO: Climate Enhanced Pestilence of the Week: Chagas Disease (This Is Not Cool)
- Chagas Disease: ‘Kissing bug’ disease is here to stay in the US, experts say. Here’s why it’s spreading (CNN):
The blood-sucking insect mostly lives in warmer Southern states, but with climate change causing more bug-friendly temperatures, there’s a good chance they have spread farther.
- May 2026 was 2nd driest May ever recorded in US, rivaling 1934 Dust Bowl:
- May 2026 had the second-worst May drought conditions in contiguous U.S. history (Dr. Jeff Masters/Bluesky)
The only worse May: the Dust Bowl year of 1934.
- The year so far: hottest and driest in U.S. history (Yale Climate Communications)
- Second-warmest spring in U.S. history (Yale Climate Communications)
- Trump gives dying coal industry $700 million in taxpayer subsidies:
- Trump announces $700 million in new support for struggling coal industry (AP):
Trump said the administration will use authority under a Cold War-era national defense law to support 13 coal plants across the country and help build coal plants in Alaska and West Virginia – the first new U.S. coal plants since 2013. The money will also help restart a shuttered coal-fired power plant in Maryland and support construction of a long-delayed coal export terminal in Oakland, California.
- Trump administration announces $850M to modernize US coal capacity, build 2 new plants (Utility Dive):
New coal-fired plants in Anchorage, Alaska, and Mt. Storm, West Virginia, would total 2.85 GW. They would be the first new U.S. coal plants to come online since 2013.
- Trump announces new coal export terminal in Oakland (LA Times)
- Trump’s Push to Keep Coal Plants Open Is Costing Hundreds of Millions (NY Times)
- Midwestern families on the hook for $180 million to keep Michigan coal plant open under Trump administration’s mandates (EDF)
- Trump administration eases limits on coal plants for emitting mercury, other toxins (LA Times)
- Big Oil declines opportunity to drill for oil/gas in ANWR:
- Arctic Refuge Oil Draws Few Bids, Despite Trump’s Push for ‘Liquid Gold’ (NY Times):
An auction of oil leases in Alaska’s remote Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ended on Friday with just nine bids covering only about 10 percent of the available land, undercutting President Trump’s claims that drilling in the pristine wilderness area would set off an economic boom. The sale brought in about $3.7 million, nearly half of which came from the state of Alaska’s publicly owned economic development corporation. Most of the 58 tracts available drew no bids at all. No major international oil companies entered bids.
- ANWR lease sale draws $3.7M in winning bids, but major oil and gas players stay home (Alaska Public Radio)
- Oil industry largely passes on Alaska lease sale (Center for Western Priorities)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Why that next hamburger is going to cost you (David Dayen, The American Prospect)
- Trump’s ‘weird war’ on wind power will jeopardize our energy future and cost Americans billions (LA Times)
- Wetland destruction has cost Charleston homeowners millions of dollars, study finds (Post and Courier)
- New evidence confirms Edison’s idle line ignited Eaton fire, lawyers say (LA Times/Yahoo News)
- Florida shaken by 6.1-magnitude earthquake off coast of Cuba (Guardian)
- Federal review on weedkiller atrazine sparks backlash from environment and health groups (The New Lede)
- New BLM grazing rules eliminate tribal buffalo from public lands (Inside Climate News)
- Mass sloth deaths in Florida show why the wildlife trade is a pandemic risk (Inside Climate News)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Ghost Archive: Financial Times, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)