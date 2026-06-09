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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Flesh-eating New World screw worm detected in Texas for first time in decades; Big Oil snubs Trump administration’s push to develop oil and gas in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; PLUS: Trump gives declining coal industry new $700 million dollar taxpayer bailout… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 9, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 9, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Why that next hamburger is going to cost you; >Trump’s ‘weird war’ on wind power will jeopardize our energy future and cost Americans billions; Wetland destruction has cost Charleston homeowners millions of dollars, study finds; Federal review on weedkiller atrazine sparks backlash from environment and health groups; New BLM grazing rules eliminate tribal buffalo from public lands … PLUS: New evidence confirms Edison’s idle line ignited Eaton fire … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page