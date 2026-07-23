‘Green News Report’ – July 23, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Iran War 2.0 begins with no oil supply buffers left; Tropical Storm Bertha fuels serious flood threat after making landfall in LA; ‘A five-alarm fire’: Western reservoirs that supply California fall to record low levels; Conflicts and energy shocks threaten progress against global hunger, UN agency head warns; Plug-in batteries kept NYC renters cool during record heat wave … PLUS: U.S. is pulling back on energy efficiency just as prices are rising … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Trump signs deal to permit Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium:
- With Saudi Deal, Trump Loosens Nuclear Standards for One Close Ally (gift link, NY times):
Nuclear experts say it throws fuel on the smoldering fire of atomic proliferation, creating a destabilizing situation that could raise the risk of nuclear war.
- NEW: Trump says Saudi nuclear deal contingent on relations with Israel, does not include enrichment (CNBC):
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed an agreement Wednesday on civilian nuclear cooperation. They also signed a bilateral agreement on nuclear safeguards. The White House has not released the text of the deal.
- IAEA says awaiting US-Saudi request on nuclear deal verification (Reuters)
- U.S. Signs Deal to Help Saudis Obtain Nuclear Power (gift link, NY Times)
- US signs landmark nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia (BBC)
- Trump’s Saudi nuclear deal risks igniting a Middle East arms race, lawmakers warn (Politico):
The agreement, which could let Riyadh enrich its own uranium within a decade, is sparking warnings that Turkey, Egypt and others could soon demand the same deal, unraveling years of U.S. nonproliferation policy.
- What is the US-Saudi Arabia nuclear deal and why is it causing concern? (Guardian)
- Trump administration announces deal to export nuclear materials to Saudi Arabia (Politico):
It would represent “a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership” whereby private U.S. nuclear companies can help develop a civilian nuclear power program in the Middle Eastern kingdom, the DOE release said… The Wall Street Journal said the agreement forgoes the typical IAEA additional protocols in favor of a different monitoring program, but the administration has yet to announce details about how future transfers of nuclear materials and technology will be supervised.
- House Democrat calls for congressional hearings on Trump administration’s nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia – as it happened (Guardian)
- Climate change increasing ranges of cyclospora, other dangerous pathogens:
- What we still don’t know about the cyclosporiasis outbreak as cases rise (ABC News)
- Possible Role Of Climate Change In Current Cyclosporiasis Outbreak (Forbes)
- What the Cyclospora Outbreak Reveals (gift link, NY Times):
Warming is expected to fuel the spread of food-borne pathogens. We might not be prepared.
- VIDEO: Bill Marler, Threat of foodborne pathogens is growing with climate change, experts warn (CBS News)
- Cyclospora parasite behind diarrhea outbreak is only transmitted through human feces. So how did it get into our food supply? (UK Independent)
- What Can Consumers Do to Prevent Getting Cyclospora? (Bill Marler Blog):
Is climate change part of it? It is a fair question, and the biology lines up. Cyclospora only turns infectious after it sits in a warm environment long enough to mature.
- OIl industry knew of methane’s climate impacts, lied about it:
- How Big Oil Spent Decades Selling the Myth of ‘Clean’ Natural Gas (DeSmog Blog)
- Oil Firms Knew for Decades of Methane’s Danger to Planet, Documents Suggest (gift link, NY Times):
The oil and gas industry has known for decades that its wells were releasing far more planet-warming methane than companies acknowledged, according to industry documents identified by an environmental group…Despite industry findings like these, the group said in its report, the industry publicly underplayed the concerns over methane.
- The Fraud of “Clean Natural Gas”: How Big Oil and Gas Created the Myth that Natural Gas is a Climate Solution (Center for Climate Integrity):
For decades, the oil and gas industry has perpetuated the fraud that natural gas is clean and a climate solution, despite knowing that it is a significant source of air pollution and a major contributor to climate change. This is the unearthed story of how the industry succeeded at this deception.
- Poll: US voters associate extreme weather with climate change:
- Majority of US voters link extreme weather to climate crisis, study finds (Guardian)
- Will Voters Link Weather Extremes to Climate Change? (This Is Not Cool)
- Europe hits new solar milestone:
- Solar just became Europe’s biggest source of electricity – here’s the milestone it hit (Electrek):
Solar power reached a new milestone across Europe last month, generating a record 52 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and supplying 25% of all electricity used in the European Union in June 2026, according to new analysis from energy think tank Ember.
- Solar generated record 25% of EU power in June with Germany, Spain and Poland leading the race (Euronews)
- A quarter of EU power came from solar for the first time in June (Ember)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Iran War 2.0 begins, no buffers left (This Is Not Cool)
- Tropical Storm Bertha fuels a serious flood threat on the East Coast after making landfall in Louisiana (CNN)
- ‘A five-alarm fire’: Western reservoirs that supply California fall to record low levels (LA Times)
- Conflicts and energy shocks threaten progress against global hunger, UN agency head warns (AP)
- The U.S. is pulling back on energy efficiency just as prices are rising (gift link, NY Times)
- EPA chief Zeldin vows to fulfill coal industry’s ‘wish list’ (E&E News)
- Why states are making it harder to save money with solar panels (gift link, NY Times)
- Plug-in batteries kept NYC renters cool during record heat wave (Canary Media)
- Congress must protecdt farmers from Trump Administration cuts, save USDA climate hubs (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- House Republican moves to scrap 2009 California clean car rule (E&E News)
- Coal sector urges Trump administration to provide financing for existing, new power plants (Reuters)
- One billion plastic pellets spilled into River Tyne after two ships collide (Guardian)
- Here’s how much money EV drivers are saving in your state (Washington Post)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)