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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Trump signs deal to help Saudi Arabia begin enriching uranium, stoking fears of a Middle East arms race; Big Oil knew of methane’s danger to the climate, and lied to the public about it; PLUS: Climate change plays a role in the national outbreak of explosive diarrhea… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – July 23, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – July 23, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Iran War 2.0 begins with no oil supply buffers left; Tropical Storm Bertha fuels serious flood threat after making landfall in LA; ‘A five-alarm fire’: Western reservoirs that supply California fall to record low levels; Conflicts and energy shocks threaten progress against global hunger, UN agency head warns; Plug-in batteries kept NYC renters cool during record heat wave … PLUS: U.S. is pulling back on energy efficiency just as prices are rising … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page