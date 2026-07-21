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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: U.S. and Iran escalate conflict, targeting vital civilian water infrastructure; Public backlash rises against resource-hungry data centers, with the first statewide ban in the nation; PLUS: Supergenius Republicans call for punishing Canada over climate-driven wildfire smoke… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – July 21, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – July 21, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump attacks top US scientific body over climate chapter in judges’ manual; Majority of US voters link extreme weather to climate crisis, study finds; Trump panel seeks to weaken historic-preservation reviews of projects; Industry helps keep Louisiana communities in the dark on toxic air; Trump DOI cancels protections for species threatened with extinction … PLUS: California restricts utility shutoffs as dangerous heat spreads … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page