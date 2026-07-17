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A Brief Birthday Break…

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I had briefly considered calling off a short birthday break on Monday to do a BradCast on the heels of Trump’s announced plan to give a primetime address with “very big news” regarding the 2020 election.

As expected, however, it amounted to absolutely nothing. No new evidence of fraud. No new evidence of anything of note, in fact. So to hell with him. He’s taken up way too much of my brief lifetime as is. And this is a pretty big birthday.

So, Toons on Sunday (hopefully!) No BradCast on Monday. And we’ll be back to our regular schedule on Tuesday. I’ll try to catch up with his primetime address horseshit then. If I feel like it.

In the meantime, ya’ll have been very generous over the years around birthday time. As this is likely to be my last chance for a fund raising push of any note prior to this year’s critical midterm elections, I hope you might take a very brief moment to drop a little something into our tip jar. Call it a birthday gift, a vote of support to help keep this place independent, 100% reader- and listener-supported, or just a tip of the hat for the year or so of work we put in to finally bringing The BRAD BLOG’s software up to date recently!

Either way, anything you are able to afford to help keep us going is always tremendously appreciated! This is gonna be an exhausting year! Thanks in advance for whatever you can do to help keep us keep going! Pardon me while I try to check out for a few hours… — Brad

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