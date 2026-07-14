‘Green News Report’ – July 14, 2026

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): ‘Super’ El Niño could cause global food price shock lasting into 2028, analysts say; World oil demand set for first annual decline since 2020, IEA says; The foods most likely to carry diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora (and which are safe); Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe; Keystone Pipeline owners agree to pay $26 million for spill… PLUS: Here’s how much money EV drivers are saving in your state … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Trump reignites the conflict with Iran over Strait of Hormuz:
- US attacks Iran and Tehran retaliates across the Middle East as both vie for control of strait (AP)
- Live updates: Trump backs off plan to charge tolls at Strait of Hormuz (USA Today)
- Iran plays by Trump’s rules to deepen his war dilemma (CNN):
Iran seems to be playing Donald Trump at his own game. The president complained Monday that the Islamic Republic can’t be trusted to honor an agreement, rebuking its rulers for one of his own signature moves. “It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it,”
- Oil surges more than 9% after Trump reimposes Iran blockade (NBC News)
- VIDEO: “Iran Is Not Going to Capitulate”: Jeremy Scahill on Renewed War, Strait of Hormuz (Democracy Now)
- Iran war heats up while US weapon stocks remain depleted, risking military’s ability to fight future wars (CNN)
- The world no longer has an oil problem. It has a gasoline problem (CNN)
- Trump alarms global shipping industry with vow to charge 20% toll on Strait traffic:
- US to take over Strait of Hormuz, charge 20 percent fee for cargo shipped through, Trump says (Politico):
“We will become guardians of the strait,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning. “We’re going to hit [Iran] very hard and keep the strait, and probably run it.”
- Global shipping industry sounds the alarm over Trump’s Hormuz toll plan (CNBC):
Any U.S.-imposed tariffs could further reduce traffic through the vital waterway, which has already ground to a halt again in recent days, according to the Baltic and International Maritime Council, the world’s largest shipping association.
- Trump’s new Iran play could blow up in his face and torch the global economy: experts (Raw Story)
- VIDEO: ‘Guardian of the Strait’: President Trump says US will charge 20% fee for ships using Strait of Hormuz (KCRA)
- VIDEO: Marco Rubio’s Warning ‘No Country’ Can Charge ‘Tolls’ in Hormuz Goes Viral After Trump’s New ‘20%’ Fee Announcement (Mediaite)
- Natural gas-fired electricity hits highest price in 17 years:
- US Cost for Gas Power at 17-Year High and Climbing, Lazard Says (Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance):
The cost of power from natural gas-fired plants in the US hit the highest level in at least 17 years, and is poised to climb even higher as demand surges from new data centers.
- High input costs remain top concern as farmer sentiment continues to drop (Agri-Pulse)
- Lazard report finds renewables still lead on cost as power demand soars (Oil Price)
- US power use to beat record highs in 2026 and 2027 as AI use surges, EIA says (Reuters)
- U.S. farmers struggle with soaring fuel and fertilizer costs from Iran War:
- VIDEO: High energy costs from Iran war heighten pressure on struggling Louisiana farmers: “It’s a game of survival” (CBS News)
- Minnesota bankruptcies rise as a ‘perfect storm’ of challenges roils farm country (Minn Post)
- Fertilizers carry a hidden cost for soil’s crucial microbes – using less as prices rise might pay off for farms in unexpected ways (The Conversation)
- Missouri: Hundreds of young campers rescued from devastating flooding::
- Flash flooding in Missouri leaves one person dead as 200 campers are rescued (Guardian):
Friday’s drenching rains washed away roads around Camp Taum Sauk, trapping children and staff at the site in the small south-eastern community of Lesterville, according Sgt Eddie Young, with the state’s highway patrol. The Army National Guard used Black Hawk helicopters to fly them to a nearby elementary school and reunite them with their families, he said.
- VIDEO: A look at the Missouri flooding that left over 200 campers stranded (CBS News)
- Stranded campers among hundreds rescued from historic Missouri flooding after 1-in-1,000-year event dumps a foot of rain (MSN)
- Heavier Rainfall Rates in U.S. Cities (Climate Central)
- Camp Mystic, revisited (The Hill)
- Trump EPA rolls back air pollution, emissions standards for heavy duty trucks:
- EPA Moves To Cut Truck Pollution Requirements (The Hill):
The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it is proposing to loosen requirements for pollution controls that rein in emissions from heavy duty trucks. The administration said the technical changes are expected to allow for more flexibility for truck companies, when compared to a Biden-era rule.
- EPA proposes weakening heavy-duty truck pollution rules (NPR):
The EPA did not model the resulting effect on air quality or human health, but noted that the modifications would likely reduce the benefits of prior rules changes in 2023.
- Biden-Harris Administration Finalizes Strongest Ever Greenhouse Gas Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles to Protect Public Health and Address the Climate Crisis While Keeping the American Economy Moving (Biden EPA, 3/24/2024)
- Trump shrinks two national monuments in Utah — again:
- What to know about Trump’s order shrinking the size of 2 national monuments in Utah (AP)
- President Trump shrinks Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante — again (Utah Dispatch)
- Trump Slashes Size Of 2 National Monuments In Utah As GOPers Push Mines (AP):
President Donald Trump on Monday sharply reduced the size of two national monuments in Utah, undoing protections established by former presidents on public lands that are sacred among many Native Americans. Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in southern Utah have ancient cliff dwellings, petroglyphs and scenic canyons, as well as coal and uranium deposits that state officials want made available for development.
- Trump Moves to Shrink Grand Staircase-Escalante, Bears Ears; Tribes Condemn Decision as Attack on Consultation and Cultural Heritage (Native News)
- Trump Dramatically Shrinks Bears Ears & Grand Staircase Monuments (More Than Just Parks):
Nearly 3 million acres gone in an afternoon. It’s the largest rollback of protected land in American history. And the lawsuit it’s designed to provoke is the entire point.
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- ‘Super’ El Niño could cause global food price shock lasting into 2028, analysts say (Guardian)
- World oil demand set for first annual decline since 2020, IEA says (CNBC)
- The foods most likely to carry diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora (and which are safe) (The Hill)
- Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe (Reuters)
- Analysis: Unusually warm rivers affect French nuclear power plants (Guardian)
- White House appoints climate science critic to lead key climate program (Washington Post)
- Keystone Pipeline owners agree to pay $26 million for spill (Bloomberg Law)
- ‘Huge wave’ of carbon storage projects causes alarm in small-town USA as oil firms eye billions in subsidies (Guardian)
- Army Corps clears the way for Alaska road through wildlife refuge (E&E News)
- JBS, the world’s largest meat company abandons its climate and deforestation goals (Inside Climate News)
- Here’s how much money EV drivers are saving in your state (Washington Post)
- Trump allows habitat destruction in Endangered Species Act rollback (Bloomberg Law)
- In Gambia, salt water intrusion is the leading edge of climate change (Inside Climate News)
- Former NOAA employees revive climate data site shuttered by Trump Administration (gift link, NY Times)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)