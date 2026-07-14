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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Donald Trump reignites conflict with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz; U.S. farmers struggling with spiking fuel and fertilizer prices; PLUS: Trump shrinks Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments by 90%…for drilling and mining… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – July 14, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – July 14, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): ‘Super’ El Niño could cause global food price shock lasting into 2028, analysts say; World oil demand set for first annual decline since 2020, IEA says; The foods most likely to carry diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora (and which are safe); Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe; Keystone Pipeline owners agree to pay $26 million for spill… PLUS: Here’s how much money EV drivers are saving in your state … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page