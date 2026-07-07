Follow The BRAD BLOG! ►

Bluesky Facebook X-twitter Mastodon

The Trump Crime Family’s Staggering Second-Term Crime Spree Comes into View: ‘BradCast’ 7/7/2026

Also: Platner support collapses in ME; How Trump's 'Freedom 250' hijacked America's 250th birthday...using wire fraud to do it...

  • By
  •  PT

Share article:

The unprecedented corrupt self-enrichment of this President has never been in question, particularly during his second term. But, as we detail on today’s BradCast, with some of the real numbers now coming into view — even while Americans struggle to survive his horrible inflationary policies and massive cuts to critical social services such as healthcare — the mind-blowing amount of in-your-face corruption, profiteering and criminality of it all becomes simply staggering. [Audio to full shows follows this summary.]

FIRST UP… A quick follow-up to yesterday’s breaking news coverage of a sexual assault allegation against Maine‘s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner. While we went to air on Monday just minutes after the news about the progressive combat vet and first-time political candidate initially broke, and callers rang in to call for Platner to stay in the race against the state’s Republican Sen. Susan Collins, that position became seemingly untenable as the hours after our Monday show and in to today wore on.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a huge number of both progressive and Democratic establishment supporters, elected officials and organizations have now called for Platner to drop out before next Monday’s replacement deadline. With the news on Tuesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders — who helped recruit Platner into the race — is now calling for him to “step aside”, it now just seems to be a matter of time.

Presuming Platner drops out by 5pm next Monday, July 13th, the Maine Democratic Party would then have two weeks, until Monday, July 27, to put forward an official replacement for the November ballot. How the Party will carry out a process to make that determination and somehow improve their odds of flipping the state’s Senate seat from “red” to “blue” remains to be seen. Stay tuned.

THEN… As noted above, the personal corruption and self-dealing by Donald Trump during his second term — for himself and his family, particularly his two eldest sons — is both far too staggering to summarize in a single show, and far worse than previously understood. It’s also likely far more grotesque than we even now understand. But some of the details that have emerged over the past week, while we were on a break, are virtually unfathomable on their own.

Among just some of the jaw-dropping details pulled together for today’s program…

  • The watch-sized diamond, sapphire, emerald and ruby-encrusted gold ring (with 321 diamonds), featuring giant Ts, stars and stripes, “1776” and “2026”, with “45” and “47” in Superman crests, a diamond-winged eagle, the phrase “250 YEARS USA” and “Crafted…for Donald John Trump” engraved on the inside has been appraised to be worth about $35,000. It’s a gift given to Donald Trump on Friday by Belgium‘s centuries-old diamond industry in return for his lifting of all tariffs against the nation’s polished stone trade. Kash Patel‘s girlfriend sang the U.S. national anthem at the star-spangled gifting ceremony in Brussels. Sure, the watch isn’t as impressive as the $400 million jet given to Trump by Qatar (or the nearly $1 billion in money that taxpayers gave to him to make it usable as Air Force One.) But apparently, the industry in Antwerp also made a contribution to Trump’s Freedom 250 corporation. What is Freedom 250?…
  • Last Friday, the Democratic staff of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources published a 55-page report detailing how the bipartisan America250 organization, created by Congress in 2016 to organize celebrations in honor of America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this year, was hijacked and big-footed by a private, Trump-run company named Freedom 250 LLC. The company trashed or otherwise locked out years of planning by America250 for celebrations around the country, replaced it with its own partisan, Christian Nationalist themed events (such as the disastrous and still-ongoing “Great American State Fair” on the National Mall), while carrying out apparent wire fraud by giving its own bank account and routing numbers to those seeking to donate to what many thought was the bipartisan America250. Aside from the criming, among the things that Americans lost in the bargain on our 250th birthday is somewhat heart-wrenching.
  • Trump’s personal income increased by at least $1.6 billion during the first year of his second term in office, according to his newly-filed financial disclosures. That’s more than he’s ever made in any prior single year. Most of the money was from his cut of his, Don Jr. and Eric‘s $2.3 billion profit from investors in their cryptocurrency and digital tokens businesses setup just before he took office again last year. While the Trump Family saw at least $2.3 billion in profits, more than a million duped Trump supporters who bought into their crypto scams lost almost exactly that same $3.2 billion according to a recent analysis. A more recent separate analysis pegs the losses at $3.8 billion.
  • Just six days after Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick‘s sons sealed a deal to become partners in an American mining company now named Kaz Resources, President Trump signed an agreement with the President of Kazakhstan to mine one of the world’s largest untapped reserves of tungsten, a critical metal used in warheads, batteries, computer chips and much more. The Trump Administration approved $1.6 billion in federal financing for the Trump/Lutnick kids’ new mining company, from which they stand to make millions if not billions. Fourteen other mining companies in which the sons are also involved have reportedly benefited directly in both U.S. financial assistance and Commerce Dept. permit application approval to the tune of nearly $9 billion.
  • Don Jr. is set to make millions more from his father’s Administration’s upcoming relaxation of gun regulations, which will allow for the direct mail sale of firearms for the first time. That, as Little Donny is a board member and consultant to a company named GrabAGun, which is seeking to become “the Amazon of guns” once his dad’s new rollback of regulations becomes official. Don Jr. also serves as a board member on the company offering “Shoot Now Pay Later” financing to GrabAGun’s customers and a separate venture capital firm which helped GrabAGun go public.
  • While the above is just the tip of the iceberg of both our coverage today and what we know (so far) about the massive, ongoing Trump Crime Family corruption and fleecing of America and its taxpayers, it’s both sad and ironic that Hunter Biden, of all people, is the one found tallying up just some of the massive grift over the weekend on Twitter. (Anyone remember that laptop of his that was supposed to reveal the evidence of huge “Biden Crime Family” corruption? Yeah, apparently Republicans don’t either.)
  • FINALLY… Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, the first since our holiday break, as deadly heat records were being shattered in both the U.S. and Europe; while Trump’s Dept. of Energy was deleting thousands of pages on energy efficiency; and while Australia now has so much clean, renewable solar energy they are literally able to give it away for free to everybody…
The BradCast with Brad Friedman 7/7/2026
The Trump Crime Family’s Staggering Second-Term Crime Spree Comes into View: ‘BradCast’ 7/7/2026  |  Also: Platner support collapses in ME; How Trump's 'Freedom 250' hijacked America's 250th birthday...using wire fraud to do it...   · · · · ·   The Trump Crime Family’s Staggering Second-Term Crime Spree Comes into View: ‘BradCast’ 7/7/2026  |  Also: Platner support collapses in ME; How Trump's 'Freedom 250' hijacked America's 250th birthday...using wire fraud to do it...
0:00 0:00
Download Episode Subscribe RSS/Podcast

* * *
While we post The BradCast here every day, and you can hear it across all of our great affiliate stations and websites, to automagically get new episodes as soon as they’re available sent right to your computer or personal device, subscribe for free at iTunes, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeart, Amazon or our native RSS feed!

The BRAD BLOG, The BradCast and Green News Report are all 100% independent and 100% listener and reader supported!Please CLICK HERE to help support our work today!

Share article:

--- COMMENTS follow below Ad Content ---

Reader Comments on

The Trump Crime Family’s Staggering Second-Term Crime Spree Comes into View: ‘BradCast’ 7/7/2026

No Comments yet.

 

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

--- Ad Content ---

BB SIDEBAR NOTICE

Thanks to you, The BRAD BLOG has been trouble-making and muckraking for … 22 YEARS!!!

Please help The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in our 23rd YEAR!!!

ONE TIME
any amount...

MONTHLY
any amount...

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman / BRAD BLOG
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028

RECENT POSTS

‘Green News Report’ – July 7, 2026

with Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Maine U.S. Senate Race Rocked by Sexual Assault Claim; Callers Want Platner to Stay In: ‘BradCast’ 7/6/2026

Dem candidate 'categorically' denies 'false' allegation, but 'taking time to reflect on best path forward...and goal of defeating Susan Collins' ahead of July 13 deadline to drop out and be replaced by state party...

Sunday ‘One Small Step for Americans…’ Toons

THIS WEEK: SCOTUS Out ... Birthday Blues ... Fair/Enough ... Grift in Plane Sight ...

SCOTUS Hot Takes: Mailing it In

Hitting the road, but with some VERY quick thoughts before we go...

Sunday ‘A Quack in the Case’ Toons

THIS WEEK: Wet Dreams ... Trump's 250th ... SCOTUS Bloody SCOTUS ... Elon Bloody Elon ...

Court Blocks Trump’s Executive Power Grab Seeking to Nationalize Vote-By-Mail Eligibility

Federal judge rules the U.S. Postal Service cannot refuse to deliver mail-in ballots based upon a federal 'Confirmed Citizen List'...

‘So Stupid it Makes Your Head Explode’: ‘BradCast’ 6/25/2026

Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast' on court rulings (good and awful), Dem Primaries, Trump's 'Deflecting Pool' and more...

‘Green News Report’ – June 25, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Help Stop Trump’s Project 2025 Scheme to Kill Science: ‘BradCast’ 6/24/2026

Guest: Dr. Colette Delawalla of Stand Up for Science; Also: Judge nixes Trump election rigging order; Mamdani's progressives sweep; Primary results from UT, MD, SC, NY...

The Horses Races AND The Track Conditions: ‘BradCast’ 6/23/2026

The real reason Trump endorsements matter; SCOTUS v. VRA again; Judge blocks Admin vote suppression tool; GOP meddling in Dem primaries; Senate Repubs to finally stand up to Trump?...

‘Green News Report’ – June 23, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Scandals and Vandals, Memoranda and Referenda: ‘BradCast’ 6/22/2026

Trump pretends Reflecting Pool vandalized; U.S.-Iran negotiations won't end well; Controversial Billionaire Tax qualifies for CA ballot; Callers ring in...

Sunday ‘White Flag, Green Pool’ Toons

THIS WEEK: The editorial cartoonists reflect upon a loser...

‘Iran Wins’: Trump Loyalists Rebuke Pathetic Iran ‘Deal’: ‘BradCast’ 6/18/2026

Also: Admin to restore ocean monitoring system; $350M quietly diverted to White House ballroom; 'American Flag Blue' paint now peeling off Trump's neon green reflecting pool...

‘Green News Report’ – June 18, 2026

With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

About Brad Friedman...

Brad is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and broadcaster.
Full Bio & Testimonials…
Media Appearance Archive…
Articles & Editorials Elsewhere…
Contact…

He is featured in these documentary films…
Amazon_FreeForAll1-2.png
Amazon_HollerBack1-2.png
…And has contributed chapters to these books…
Amazon_Censored20101-1.png
Amazon_LoserTakeAll-1.png

BRAD BLOG ON THE AIR!

THE BRADCAST on KPFK/Pacifica Radio Network (90.7FM Los Angeles, 98.7FM Santa Barbara, 93.7FM N. San Diego and nationally syndicated, Monday-Thursday, on many other affiliate stations! ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
GREEN NEWS REPORT, nationally syndicated, with new episodes on Tuesday and Thursday. ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
Media Appearance Archives…

--- Ad Content ---

ADDITIONAL STUFF

Brad Friedman/
The BRAD BLOG Named...
Buzz Flash's 'Wings of Justice' Honoree
Project Censored 2010 Award Recipient
The 2008 Weblog Awards