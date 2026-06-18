Follow and stream @GreenNewsReport!…







(Or use “Click here to listen…” link below.)

IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: U.S. signs agreement with Iran to halt military action, but the Iran War’s pollution is another matter; Weather whiplash as Southeastern U.S. careens from drought to deluge; Neon green algae overtakes D.C.’s reflecting pool; PLUS: We should have listened to Jimmy Carter… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 18, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 18, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): The Art of the Yield: Trump says the quiet part out loud — he had to choose between surrender and economic disaster; Moscow oil refinery struck in Ukraine’s biggest air raid on city since start of war; Eastern Washington wildfire forces evacuations and destroys homes … PLUS: Battle over $7.25 bln Roundup settlement takes a new turn as Supreme Court decision looms … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page