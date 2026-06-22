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Scandals and Vandals, Memoranda and Referenda: ‘BradCast’ 6/22/2026

Trump pretends Reflecting Pool vandalized; U.S.-Iran negotiations won't end well; Controversial Billionaire Tax qualifies for CA ballot; Callers ring in...

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A whole lot going on. We cover some of — but by no means all of — it on today’s BradCast. And callers ring in. [Audio to full show follows this summary.]

Among our coverage today…

  • Donald Trump is now pretending that his failed, no-bid, $14+ million, D.C. Reflecting Pool refurb — green, algae-filled water, peeling blue painted sealant — is actually the secret work of vandals! He presents no more evidence to support that theory than for the chicken he continues to choke regarding the 2020 election being stolen from him. Were it not actually happening in real life, the entire metaphor would be rejected as too absurd for either the West Wing or HBO’s Veep. But here were are. And Trump is looking to throw innocent people in jail for it rather than cop to his own latest failure.
  • America continues to hate Trump and all of his policies, from his war on Iran, to his failed economic policies. Yet, Iran continues to play The Great Dealmaker (please hold you laughter) and his lamb-to-slaughter J.D. Vance like a fiddle in negotiations over an end to U.S.’s war on them and their nuclear program. (The one previously held in check by Barack Obama‘s deal, until Trump tore it up.) The hardline Iranian regime is both set to stay in power and likely rake in hundreds of billions no matter how this goes. Unless, of course, Trump gets bored again and starts bombing again. Meanwhile, Iran’s people, as one of our callers notes movingly today, continue to suffer in the bargain.
  • Last week, California state officials announced that a so-called Billionaire’s Tax has qualified for this November’s ballot. The initiative, if adopted by state voters, would create a one-time 5% tax on the assets of state residents worth more than $1.1 billion. It now has the signatures needed to be added to the state’s November ballot. If it were to pass — presuming proponents don’t pull it from the ballot (for reasons discussed today) — it is expected to raise tens of billions of dollars to go largely toward filling the gap in health care coverage created by the Trump/Republican federal tax cut bill last year. The union leading the campaign is Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. But, interestingly, it is opposed by the California Teachers Association, the California Medical Association, and Democratic Governor and 2028 Presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom. We discuss.
  • Finally, a variety of callers ring in on, literally, all of the above, and with several different points of view on each topic. Please tune in for another lively show…
The BradCast with Brad Friedman 6/22/2026
Scandals and Vandals, Memoranda and Referenda: ‘BradCast’ 6/22/2026  |  Trump pretends Reflecting Pool vandalized; U.S.-Iran negotiations won't end well; Controversial Billionaire Tax qualifies for CA ballot; Callers ring in...   · · · · ·   Scandals and Vandals, Memoranda and Referenda: ‘BradCast’ 6/22/2026  |  Trump pretends Reflecting Pool vandalized; U.S.-Iran negotiations won't end well; Controversial Billionaire Tax qualifies for CA ballot; Callers ring in...
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