Follow The BRAD BLOG! ►

Bluesky Facebook X-twitter Mastodon

Maine U.S. Senate Race Rocked by Sexual Assault Claim; Callers Want Platner to Stay In: ‘BradCast’ 7/6/2026

Dem candidate 'categorically' denies 'false' allegation, but 'taking time to reflect on best path forward...and goal of defeating Susan Collins' ahead of July 13 deadline to drop out and be replaced by state party...

  • By
  •  PT

Share article:

It wasn’t The BradCast we planned for our first show back after the July 4th holiday. But, given the potential consequences — for the nation — of the news that broke just an hour before airtime, we decided, on the way to the studio, on the fly, to toss out everything planned and go with the breaking news and listener calls instead. [Audio to full show follows this summary.]

This afternoon, in an exclusive report, Politico broke the news that a former girlfriend of Maine‘s Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner has accused him of having sexually assaulted her in her home in late 2021. She charges he was drunk at the time and forced himself on her.

The accuser, Jenny Racicot, was one of several former girlfriends of the oyster farmer and combat veteran described in a New York Times story a week or so before the state’s June 9th primary. Racicot didn’t include this allegation at the time, describing Platner’s behavior as a boyfriend only as “reckless” and “unsettling” at times. She now tells Politico — which interviewed her three times, spoke with others that she claims to have warned about Platner, and reviewed documentation that reportedly supports her claim — that she didn’t want to be known as a rape victim previously. The coverage of that Times story, however, helped change her mind, even though she claims to share Platner’s politics.

For his part, the progressive Platner, a first time political candidate who has not been shy about discussing his dark past on the campaign trial, which he chalks up to PTSD, described the new allegation as “troubling, serious and false” in a video posted to social media. “Any accusations of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue,” he said, before adding: “Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins.”

Platner easily won his June primary by more than 70%, despite earlier allegations — though none as serious as this — and a challenge by the state’s sitting two-term Democratic Governor, Janet Mills.

Maine state law allows a candidate to be replaced by the state party if they drop out before 5pm on July 13th. Following airtime tonight, the Maine Democratic Party has called on Platner to withdraw, as has Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), one of his highest profile supporters.

With the contest against five-term Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins central to Democrats’ uphill roadmap to take back the Senate majority this November, both Platner and his party will indeed need the time to figure out next steps.

Will they have a better chance of unseating Collins with Platner in or out of the race? It sounds like a tough call. Surprisingly, apparently it wasn’t for our Callers today. All of them — Democratic and Republican alike — had the same answer to that question.

They want Platner to stay in the race. At least as the story was just breaking today, even as I was still learning details while reporting them on the fly this afternoon…

The BradCast with Brad Friedman 7/6/2026
Maine U.S. Senate Race Rocked by Sexual Assault Claim; Callers Want Platner to Stay In: ‘BradCast’ 7/6/2026  |  Dem candidate 'categorically' denies 'false' allegation, but 'taking time to reflect on best path forward...and goal of defeating Susan Collins' ahead of July 13 deadline to drop out and be replaced by state party...   · · · · ·   Maine U.S. Senate Race Rocked by Sexual Assault Claim; Callers Want Platner to Stay In: ‘BradCast’ 7/6/2026  |  Dem candidate 'categorically' denies 'false' allegation, but 'taking time to reflect on best path forward...and goal of defeating Susan Collins' ahead of July 13 deadline to drop out and be replaced by state party...
0:00 0:00
Download Episode Subscribe RSS/Podcast

* * *
While we post The BradCast here every day, and you can hear it across all of our great affiliate stations and websites, to automagically get new episodes as soon as they’re available sent right to your computer or personal device, subscribe for free at iTunes, Pandora, TuneIn, iHeart, Amazon or our native RSS feed!

The BRAD BLOG covers your electoral system, fiercely and independently, like no other media outlet in the nation. Please support our work with a donation to help us keep going.Please CLICK HERE to help support our work today!

Share article:

--- COMMENTS follow below Ad Content ---

Reader Comments on

Maine U.S. Senate Race Rocked by Sexual Assault Claim; Callers Want Platner to Stay In: ‘BradCast’ 7/6/2026

No Comments yet.

 

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

--- Ad Content ---

BB SIDEBAR NOTICE

Thanks to you, The BRAD BLOG has been trouble-making and muckraking for … 22 YEARS!!!

Please help The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in our 23rd YEAR!!!

ONE TIME
any amount...

MONTHLY
any amount...

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman / BRAD BLOG
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028

RECENT POSTS

Sunday ‘One Small Step for Americans…’ Toons

THIS WEEK: SCOTUS Out ... Birthday Blues ... Fair/Enough ... Grift in Plane Sight ...

SCOTUS Hot Takes: Mailing it In

Hitting the road, but with some VERY quick thoughts before we go...

Sunday ‘A Quack in the Case’ Toons

THIS WEEK: Wet Dreams ... Trump's 250th ... SCOTUS Bloody SCOTUS ... Elon Bloody Elon ...

Court Blocks Trump’s Executive Power Grab Seeking to Nationalize Vote-By-Mail Eligibility

Federal judge rules the U.S. Postal Service cannot refuse to deliver mail-in ballots based upon a federal 'Confirmed Citizen List'...

‘So Stupid it Makes Your Head Explode’: ‘BradCast’ 6/25/2026

Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast' on court rulings (good and awful), Dem Primaries, Trump's 'Deflecting Pool' and more...

‘Green News Report’ – June 25, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Help Stop Trump’s Project 2025 Scheme to Kill Science: ‘BradCast’ 6/24/2026

Guest: Dr. Colette Delawalla of Stand Up for Science; Also: Judge nixes Trump election rigging order; Mamdani's progressives sweep; Primary results from UT, MD, SC, NY...

The Horses Races AND The Track Conditions: ‘BradCast’ 6/23/2026

The real reason Trump endorsements matter; SCOTUS v. VRA again; Judge blocks Admin vote suppression tool; GOP meddling in Dem primaries; Senate Repubs to finally stand up to Trump?...

‘Green News Report’ – June 23, 2026

with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Scandals and Vandals, Memoranda and Referenda: ‘BradCast’ 6/22/2026

Trump pretends Reflecting Pool vandalized; U.S.-Iran negotiations won't end well; Controversial Billionaire Tax qualifies for CA ballot; Callers ring in...

Sunday ‘White Flag, Green Pool’ Toons

THIS WEEK: The editorial cartoonists reflect upon a loser...

‘Iran Wins’: Trump Loyalists Rebuke Pathetic Iran ‘Deal’: ‘BradCast’ 6/18/2026

Also: Admin to restore ocean monitoring system; $350M quietly diverted to White House ballroom; 'American Flag Blue' paint now peeling off Trump's neon green reflecting pool...

‘Green News Report’ – June 18, 2026

With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

The Trouble With Trillionaires (and Billionaires): ‘BradCast’ 6/17/2026

Guest: Michael Mechanic of Mother Jones; Also: Trump's Iran deal is great for Iran; GA Repubs punt new gerrymander (for now); Primary and Special election results from GA, AL, OK, DC, CA...

‘Just a Flat Anti-Trust Violation’: DOJ Defies Career Staff to Okay Paramount-Warner Deal: ‘BradCast’ 6/16/2026

Guest: John Bergmayer of Public Knowledge on the corrupt merger and threat to CNN; Also: Return of the fake electors! In NV, GA primaries and criminal arraignments in WI...

About Brad Friedman...

Brad is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and broadcaster.
Full Bio & Testimonials…
Media Appearance Archive…
Articles & Editorials Elsewhere…
Contact…

He is featured in these documentary films…
Amazon_FreeForAll1-2.png
Amazon_HollerBack1-2.png
…And has contributed chapters to these books…
Amazon_Censored20101-1.png
Amazon_LoserTakeAll-1.png

BRAD BLOG ON THE AIR!

THE BRADCAST on KPFK/Pacifica Radio Network (90.7FM Los Angeles, 98.7FM Santa Barbara, 93.7FM N. San Diego and nationally syndicated, Monday-Thursday, on many other affiliate stations! ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
GREEN NEWS REPORT, nationally syndicated, with new episodes on Tuesday and Thursday. ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
Media Appearance Archives…

--- Ad Content ---

ADDITIONAL STUFF

Brad Friedman/
The BRAD BLOG Named...
Buzz Flash's 'Wings of Justice' Honoree
Project Censored 2010 Award Recipient
The 2008 Weblog Awards