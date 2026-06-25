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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Scientists raise alarm over new Trump White House proposal that would politicize and decimate U.S. scientific research; Extreme heat in France smashes all-time national record; Administration gives billions in new taxpayer funding for coal and nuclear energy; PLUS: Trump’s failed Reflecting Pool renovation hits new levels of absurdity… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 25, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 25, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): India prepares contingency plans due to weak monsoon season; Scientists alarmed after two wildfires hit Greenland within a week; Shoulder season sends Texas wind, solar, and batteries to new highs in a single week; Former NOAA employees revive climate data site shuttered by Trump Administration … PLUS: Australia: Free Electricity. Like, at no cost. For everyone. Now … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…