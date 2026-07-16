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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Iran threatens to shut down the other key Mideast oil and gas shipping route; RFK Jr.’s cuts to the CDC are not helping in Cyclospora explosive diarrhea outbreak; PLUS: Trump Administration moves to dismantle the Endangered Species Act… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – July 16, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – July 16, 2026 | with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Diarrhea Donald and the Cyclospora outbreak; Data centers to add billions in power costs in 13 states; Texans fighting the Big Bend border wall across party lines; Busy season tests US fire bosses as they juggle resources to stay ahead; House panel approves roster of nuclear energy bills; Trump cut $83 billion in delayed or canceled clean energy projects … PLUS: An extraordinary White House meeting with oil and gas executives … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page