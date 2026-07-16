‘Green News Report’ – July 16, 2026

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Diarrhea Donald and the Cyclospora outbreak; Data centers to add billions in power costs in 13 states; Texans fighting the Big Bend border wall across party lines; Busy season tests US fire bosses as they juggle resources to stay ahead; House panel approves roster of nuclear energy bills; Trump cut $83 billion in delayed or canceled clean energy projects … PLUS: An extraordinary White House meeting with oil and gas executives … and much, MUCH more! …
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…
- Iran threatens to close the other key Mideast shipping corridor:
- Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources say (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Iran threatens to shut crucial Red Sea energy route (DW News)
- US expands attacks on Iran, which calls Strait of Hormuz a ‘red line’ as it retaliates (AP)
- Trump retreats from shipping toll in Strait of Hormuz (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: Trump threatens to bomb bridges and power plants unless Iran resumes talks (BBC)
- Global shipping industry sounds the alarm over Trump’s Hormuz toll plan (CNBC)
- Heat dome broils Europe, intensifies wildfires:
- Heat and fire generate overlapping problems for much of southern Europe (CNN)
- Major fire in Fontainebleau forest near Paris forces evacuations; 10 still missing in Spanish wildfire (NBC News)
- On the scene of the big wildfire near Paris as Europe faces deadly climate effects (NPC News)
- Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat (Reuters)
- Wildfire rages near Paris as heatwave scorches Europe (Reuters)
- France temporarily shuts down three nuclear reactors over heatwave (France 24)
- Analysis: Unusually warm rivers affect French nuclear power plants (Guardian)
- What is a Heat Dome? (Climate Check)
- Heat dome broils the U.S. and Canada:
- Extreme temperature warnings in place as ‘heat dome’ bakes US (Guardian)
- Where are wildfires in Canada? See tracker, smoke and air quality maps (USA Today):
More than 830 wildfires are burning across Canada, with over 100 considered out of control, as smoke from the blazes in northwestern Ontario and neighboring regions spreads into parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
- VIDEO: Heavy smoke from wildfires blankets the US Midwest and Northeast, prompting evacuations (AP)
- Canadian wildfire smoke turns air hazardous in the US Midwest. Officials say stay inside (AP)
- Extreme heat and wildfire have extreme impacts on public health:
- How bad is wildfire smoke? Graphics show how toxic air affects your health (USA Today):
Wildfire smoke is different from that of other sources. The smoke carries unhealthy matter, and it can travel long distances and linger in the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The smoke can also change over time and become more toxic. Wildfire smoke contains noxious or poisonous gases and particulate matter, tiny particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, affecting people with respiratory problems, says the Environmental Protection Agency.
- How Heat Affects the Brain (NY Times):
High temperatures can make us miserable. Research shows they also make us aggressive, impulsive and dull.
- Wildfire smoke and lung health (American Lung Association)
- Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution, study says (AP)
- Central Texas inundated with shocking extreme rainfall, flash floods:
- Flash flood emergency issued for Camp Mystic disaster area as rivers rise in southern Texas (CNN)
- More than 75 people rescued as up to 20 inches of rain deluge areas of Texas (Washington Post):
Flash flooding was underway in the same region that experienced a deadly event in July 2025…Both Uvalde and Kerrville were under flash flood emergencies, with rainfall totals in the 15-to-20-inch range, leading to water rescues in the past several hours as the deluge rushed through and damaged structures in its path.
- Heavier Rainfall Rates in U.S. Cities (Climate Central)
- Camp Mystic, revisited (The Hill)
- RFK Jr.’s cuts to CDC monitoring aren’t helping unprecedented Cyclospora outbreak:
- The Explosive Diarrhea Outbreak Is About to Get Much Bigger (Wired)
- RFK’s CDC cut back on parasite monitoring. Then an outbreak spiraled (Yahoo News)
- Lettuce could be the source of cyclosporiasis outbreak in Michigan (USA Today)
- The foods most likely to carry diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora (and which are safe) (The Hill)
- How much did CDC cuts really impact this cyclosporiasis outbreak? (Washington Post):
Removing cyclosporiasis from FoodNet does not take the firefighters away from the current outbreak, but it does remove part of the system that tells us how large the problem is and whether it is getting worse over time,” Jernigan said.
- Trump Administration moves to dismantle Endangered Species Act:
- Trump allows habitat destruction in Endangered Species Act rollback (Bloomberg Law)
- Trump administration rolls back a key protection for imperiled wildlife (AP)
- Environmentalists decry Trump admin’s changing of ‘harm’ in Endangered Species Act (ABC News):
A 1995 ruling by the Supreme Court upheld that the definition would prohibit “habitat modification or degradation” due to the potential threats posed to endangered animals.
- Trump rule would allow drilling, mining on critical species habitat (Arizona Republic)
- Environmental groups sue government to stop a big change to the Endangered Species Act (NPR):
In particular, the law prohibited the “taking” of members of an endangered species. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service delineated that the word “take” meant “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect.” And “harm” was defined to include the alteration or destruction of critical habitat…
“For most all species, the number-one driver of extinction [is] damage and harm to their habitat, whether that’s grazing, whether that’s pollution, whether that’s climate change,” says Tara Zuardo, a senior campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the organizations that’s co-filing the lawsuit with Earthjustice. “So if you’re no longer counting that as harm under the law, you’re not going be able to protect any of the listed species.”
- Columbia Riverkeeper and other groups sue Trump administration to prevent weakening Endangered Species Act (Oregon Public Radio)
‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page
- Diarrhea Donald and the Cyclospora outbreak (Off Message)
- Data centers to add billions in power costs in 13 states (NY Times, no paywall)
- Trump admin proposes to hand states control over grizzlies (E&E News)
- Senate releases bipartisan water projects bill (E&E News)
- Texans fighting the Big Bend border wall across party lines (Guardian)
- An extraordinary White House meeting with oil and gas executives (NY Times, no paywall)
- Tribal reps say they were left out of monument reduction decisions (Utah News Dispatch)
- House panel approves roster of nuclear energy bills (E&E News)
- Busy season tests US fire bosses as they juggle resources to stay ahead (AP)
- Trump cut $83 billion in delayed or canceled clean energy projects (Reuters)
- Here’s how much money EV drivers are saving in your state (Washington Post)
- MIT study finds gas cars aren’t secretly better for the planet than EVs, despite what everyone on Facebook says (Jalopnik)
- The dawn of 24/7 solar power (with battery storage (Financial Times via archive, no paywall)
- It’s the Age of Electricity and America isn’t ready (NY Times)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here’s How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon’s Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
1 Response
YIKES! How can he do this/ It’s an ACT OF CONGRESS FFS! He does not have the power to do this. Why will Congress let hm? I am SO sick of this jerk!