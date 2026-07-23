Trump’s War Expanding, Driving GOP Toward Midterm Disaster: ‘BradCast’ 7/23/2026

We carefully navigate through another incoming fire-hose of news on today’s BradCast. But as bad as much of it is, I’m continually reminded that each of these bad news stories for Americans is likely to become good news for America in just over 100 days…if we survive until then. [Audio to full show follows this summary.]

After a few words on what it’s gonna take for all us to work together to make it to November 3rd (and beyond, until results are counted, confirmed and certified), here are a few of the news item we try to make sense of on today’s program…

Climate Chaos Summer: Tropical Storm Bertha drenches Louisiana‘s Gulf Coast and, especially, already-drenched Texas.

As relentless attacks between the U.S. and Iran continue, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday appeared to join the fight. They have reportedly begun attacking Saudi oil tankers transiting the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandem Strait, shutting down another majority artery for oil and gas out of the Middle East. Oil prices spiked back above $100/barrel in the bargain.

The U.S. stock market tumbled in response to the news and the Fed may begin raising interest rates again to help control inflationary pressures from Trump’s War on Iran which is quickly becoming a War in the Middle East.

Along with all of that, the average 30-year U.S. mortgage rate climbed to its highest level in nearly a year.

Trump launches new tariffs on 60 trade partners, including the EU just to make things worse for them and for struggling American consumers who will have to pay those new taxes.

Before leaving for August Recess (in July), House Republicans passed a framework budget bill to give Trump’s Dept. of Defense another $73 billion to help pay for his Middle East boondoggle. They also found $10 billion to help states make it harder for some to vote, and several billion to bail out farmers struggling because of Trump’s tariffs and Trump’s War. That after slashing billions in health care and food assistance to Americans who desperately need it. That otherwise bad news — which will not pass as is in the Senate — may be seen as good news, since it lays out the twisted GOP priorities that voters will want to keep in mind on November 3rd.

Americans have already noticed. A new Fox “News” poll this week finds Democrats with a larger advantage on the so-called generic ballot (“If the election were held today, would you vote for the Democrat in your district or the Republican?”) than seen in any Fox “News” polling since 1996. Fox “News” only began polling in 1996. In battleground Counties, the same poll finds, it’s even worse for Republicans. Voters choose Dems over Repubs by a remarkable 18 points in those Districts.

It’s not just Fox. An Emerson College survey released today finds the general gap on a similar generic ballot question to favor the Dems by 11 points.

Some voters, of course, hate both major political parties. Those so-called “double haters” went for Trump bigly when he won in 2016 and 2024. This year, they are breaking big for Democrats, according to a recent survey from pollster/analyst G. Elliot Morris — by 26 points! And that’s not even the worst of the news for the GOP in that survey, as he explains.

Today we produced our 1,600th Green News Report — even though we forget to mention it on the episode itself. (But thanks to all of you who support our work on GNR with a much-needed donation!) Among the many stories on today’s episode is the deal struck by Donald Trump with Saudi Arabia to allow them to begin enriching uranium. Within hours of reporting on that ill-considered agreement on the GNR, Trump tried to backtrack on it. The Saudis seem to be saying: “Too late! You already signed it!”

We close — because we need him now more than ever — with Randy Rainbow‘s newest.

Everything’s coming up roses! Enjoy! (And continue to get ready to vote like you’ve never voted before!)

The BradCast with Brad Friedman Trump’s War Expanding, Driving GOP Toward Midterm Disaster: ‘BradCast’ 7/23/2026 | Battlefield grows as Iran-backed Houthis attack cargo ships in Red Sea; Oil prices spike again; Markets nosedive; Mortgage rates jump to 12-month high; Trump announces new tariffs; GOP polling sinks; Trump allows Saudis to go nuclear, then tries to backtrack; Also: Our 1,600th 'Green News Report'!... · · · · · Trump’s War Expanding, Driving GOP Toward Midterm Disaster: ‘BradCast’ 7/23/2026 | Battlefield grows as Iran-backed Houthis attack cargo ships in Red Sea; Oil prices spike again; Markets nosedive; Mortgage rates jump to 12-month high; Trump announces new tariffs; GOP polling sinks; Trump allows Saudis to go nuclear, then tries to backtrack; Also: Our 1,600th 'Green News Report'!... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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The BradCast