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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: As Trump’s War on Iran drags on, the administration floats suspending the federal gas tax; Trump’s War on Wind Energy is even broader than previously understood; Oil shocks pushing African nations deeper into EV transition; PLUS: Congressional Republicans and Trump DOJ move to exempt Big Oil from climate liability lawsuits… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – May 12, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – May 12, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Butterfly Effect: Hormuz closure has widespread effects; EPA may ease regulation of chemical plastic recycling, and environmentalists worry; A super El Niño wiped out millions of people in 1877. Are we better prepared now?; As coal rebounds, more toxic mercury is in the air; Nonprofit sues to stop Trump changes to Reflecting Pool, a historic site … PLUS: Europe’s quest for green steel … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page