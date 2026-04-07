IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump threatens war crimes against civilian power infrastructure in Iran; Iran War is boosting global demand for solar panels, heat pumps, and electric cars; PLUS: U.S. West's mountain snowpack has melted early, raising fears of a record fire season to come... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Strongest El Niño in a century? What this rare phenomenon could bring; Drive slower, work from home and ditch the tie: the world responds to Iran war energy crisis; NOAA halts crucial dataset that helps measure Arctic sea ice; Trump's 'God Squad' blocks endangered species protections in the Gulf of Mexico; These maps show exactly where the West might burn this summer ... PLUS: Solar power in Africa is heating up — thanks in part to chili peppers ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- VIDEO: Fox News' Trace Gallagher: "rising gas prices" may be "more emotional than physical" (Media Matters for America)
- Trump threatens war crimes against civilian power infrastructure in Iran:
- Trump warns Iran's 'whole civilization will die tonight' unless deal struck (CNBC)
- Trump's threatened destruction of Iran's power plants could be considered a war crime, experts say(AP)
- What to know about Iran's 'selective' closure of the Strait of Hormuz-and why it matters (Time)
- VIDEO: Trump issues expletive-laden threat to Iran demanding Strait of Hormuz be opened (BBC)
- Iran Ends Direct Talks With US After Trump Threatens to Destroy 'Whole Civilization' (Mediaite)
- VIDEO: Tess Bridgeman, U.S. drawn deeper into war, as Trump calls for Iran to accept a deal (CBS news)
- Trump demands other countries help secure vital Strait of Hormuz as Iran vows defiance (Reuters)
- Global oil prices continue inexorable rise with no end in sight:
- Stocks fall and oil rises after Trump says 'a whole civilization will die tonight' ahead of ceasefire deadline (Business Insider)
- Iran says Strait of Hormuz will 'never return to former state' for US, Israel (NewsPoint)
- Iran starts to formalize its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz with a 'toll booth' regime (AP)
- Iran parliament commission approves Strait of Hormuz toll plan: State TV (AL Aribya)
- OPEC+ agrees to boost oil output when Strait of Hormuz reopens (Reuters)
- IEA: global supply crunch will worsen in April:
- Oil supply crunch will worsen in April, IEA warns as it weighs releasing more strategic reserves (CNBC)
- Airlines are canceling flights as they face jet fuel shortages and rising prices brought on by the Iran war (Business Insider)
- The global wave of energy rationing (Ghost Archive-Financial Times):
The strains in the Philippines are mirrored in emerging and middle-income economies across Asia and beyond, as spiralling fuel prices and looming shortages force governments into drastic measures to conserve supplies. The result, warn economists, will be curbed growth and strained public finances.
- The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Is Driving a Wave of Global Energy Rationing (Yahoo News)
- Iran War forcing countries to burn more coal:
- Asia boosts coal use as Iran war squeezes global LNG supplies (AP)
- Coal is back in fashion (but renewables will win out in the end) (The Economist)
- The LNG Shock Isn't Driving Asia Back to Coal (Bloomberg)
- 'Global wave of energy rationing' (Carbon Brief)
- Iran War boosting demand for EVs, solar panels, heat pumps:
- Fuel crisis powers surge in EV interest in Asia-Pacific region (Reuters)
- EV demand is getting a boost from the Iran war - just as auto giants pivot back to combustion engines (CNBC)
- Octopus boss: We've seen a 50% rise in solar panel sales since start of Iran war (BBC)
- The Solution to Soaring Gas Prices? For Some, It's Going Electric (Bloomberg, no paywall):
Ever is just one dealership, but signs of a shift are playing out across the world. In Southeast Asia, buyers are flocking to Chinese EV giant BYD Co.'s stores, while electric rickshaws are selling out in Pakistan. A shortage of cooking oil in India is driving a run on electric stoves. From Germany to Nigeria, interest in rooftop solar is surging. And in the UK, some homeowners are taking the plunge on expensive heat pumps.
- Nigerians bet on solar as global oil shock hits wallets and power supplies (Climate Home News)
- China stands to benefit most from Iran War:
- China stands to benefit most from the war-driven energy crisis (Washington Post, no paywall):
China dominates renewable energy supply chains, producing a vast majority of the world's solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles. Exports of these technologies were already climbing to new heights in the first two months of 2026. Now volatility in the supply of fossil fuels is set to give sales another big boost.
- As Trump retreats from climate goals, China is becoming a green superpower (BBC)
- Renewable energy jumps to new high, powered by China solar boom (AP)
- Western snowpack has melted, raising fears for drought, wildfires:
- The West's unprecedented winter could fuel a summer of disaster (Grist)
- March heat wave: early melt-out (Snow News)
- Before and after satellite images show how little snow is left in the western US (CNN)
- Utah's drought makes 'rare' leap to the extreme, as its record-low snowpack melts (Deseret News)
- VIDEO: Record low Colorado mountain snow won't bode well for water in the drought-stricken US West (AP)
- Here's what California's dismal snowpack means for the state's future (SF Chronicle)
- ‘The situation is dire’: Lake Powell is heading for a record low as Colorado River states remain deadlocked (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Sparse snowpack in California fuels concern over fast-approaching fire season
- largest in NE history(CalMatters)
- USDA says it needs roads to fight remote wildfires, but a new study says roads bring more fire to forests (Inside Climate News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Strongest El Niño in a century? What this rare phenomenon could bring. (Washington Post)
- Drive slower, work from home and ditch the tie: the world responds to Iran war energy crisis (Guardian)
- NOAA halts crucial dataset that helps measure Arctic sea ice (E&E News)
- Trump's 'God Squad' blocks endangered species protections in the Gulf of Mexico (Grist)
- Forest Service will close 57 research stations that study wildfire risk (NY Times)
- Solar power in Africa is heating up — thanks in part to chili peppers (CBC)
- <These maps show exactly where the West might burn this summer (Grist)
- EPA takes early step in methane rule rollback (The Hill)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)