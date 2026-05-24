Sunday ‘Have You Considered Treason?’ Toons

Last week, Donald Trump endorsed the unimaginably corrupt Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state’s GOP primary election runoff for U.S. Senate against four-term sitting Senator John Cornyn. The winner of Tuesday’s election will face popular upstart Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Democrats believe Paxton will be much easier to defeat. Senate Republicans are said to be furious at Trump for his endorsement of Paxton.

In 2023, editorial cartoonist Nick Anderson created what he describes as a “multi-panel primer on Ken Paxton” ahead of his impeachment trial in the GOP-dominated Texas Legislature that year. (Yes. Paxton is so corrupt, his own party impeached him!) Anderson reposted the primer this week. Check it out in full right here…