Bluesky Facebook X-twitter Mastodon

Sunday ‘Have You Considered Treason?’ Toons

THIS WEEK: The Unstoppable Steal ... The Colbert Canary ... The Paxton Primer ...

  • By
  •  PT

Share article:

Last week, Donald Trump endorsed the unimaginably corrupt Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state’s GOP primary election runoff for U.S. Senate against four-term sitting Senator John Cornyn. The winner of Tuesday’s election will face popular upstart Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. Democrats believe Paxton will be much easier to defeat. Senate Republicans are said to be furious at Trump for his endorsement of Paxton.

In 2023, editorial cartoonist Nick Anderson created what he describes as a “multi-panel primer on Ken Paxton” ahead of his impeachment trial in the GOP-dominated Texas Legislature that year. (Yes. Paxton is so corrupt, his own party impeached him!) Anderson reposted the primer this week. Check it out in full right here…

…NEXT WEEK!…
…WEEK AFTER?…

* * *

As The BRAD BLOG’s former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: “With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can.”

* * *
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone — other than me — who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

Share article:

Reader Comments on

Sunday ‘Have You Considered Treason?’ Toons

1 Comment

1 Response

 

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BB SIDEBAR NOTICE

Thanks to you, The BRAD BLOG has been trouble-making and muckraking for … 22 YEARS!!!

Please help The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in our 23rd YEAR!!!

ONE TIME
any amount...

MONTHLY
any amount...

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman / BRAD BLOG
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028

RECENT POSTS

Republicans Are Revolting: ‘BradCast’ 5/21/2026

Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast' on the primaries, the ballroom, the slush fund, the wars, the media, Stephen Colbert, and much more...

‘Green News Report’ – May 21, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen

Primary Results from Six States and Trump’s $1.8 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Grift Machine: ‘BradCast’ 5/20/2026

Results and context from AL, GA, ID, KY, OR, PA; Also: Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol cops file suit to shutdown Trump's 'insurrectionist slush fund'...

NAACP Calls for Voting Rights Boycott of College Sports at Southern Schools: ‘BradCast’ 5/19/2026

Also: We endorse Trump's endorsement in TX GOP U.S. Senate runoff!; DOJ adds MORE corruption to Trump's already 'most corrupt' agreement in U.S. history...

‘Green News Report’ – May 19, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen

‘The Most Corrupt Thing in ALL of American History’: Trump’s $1.8 Billion DOJ-Facilitated Taxpayer Heist: ‘BradCast’ 5/18/2026

Guest: Robert Weissman of Public Citizen; Also: Election results from LA; Mass voting rights protest in AL; More...

Sunday ‘All Over the Map’ Toons

THIS WEEK: South Rising Again ... T in China ... Strait Outta Hormuz ...

More GOP Vote Rigging Underway. Hey, Maryland Dems! Time to Get Crackin’!: ‘BradCast’ 5/14/2026

Also: GA GOP rigs Atlanta D.A. elections; MT's new voter suppression law nixed by state court; Much more...

‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Do Dems Have the Courage Required to Restore and Reform American Democracy? (Do You?): ‘BradCast’ 5/13/2026

Guest: Kate Riga of Talking Points Memo; Also: SC Senate leader blocks U.S. House gerrymandering; Primary results from WV, NE...

Offshore Oil Rig Fire in SoCal a Preview of Trump’s NEXT Huge Failure: ‘BradCast’ 5/12/2026

Guest: Brady Bradshaw of Center for Biological Diversity; Also: Inflation spiked to 3-year high in April; Dems still favored to win House, despite GOP map rigging...

‘Green News Report’ – May 12, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Virginia Supremes Void Special Election on Redistricting Referendum in Huge Gift to Vote Rigging GOP: ‘BradCast’ 5/11/2026

Voting rights disappearing, Jim Crow returning before our eyes in GOP-controlled state after state; Callers ring in...

Sunday ‘Redlining Democracy’ Toons

THIS WEEK: The Voting Whites Act ... Iran and Iran We Go ... Happy Mother's Day! ...

Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026

Guest: Laura Peterson of Union of Concerned Scientists; Also: Trump panel calls for FEMA cuts as MS slammed by another tornado swarm...

About Brad Friedman...

Brad is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and broadcaster. Full Bio & Testimonials… Media Appearance Archive… Articles & Editorials Elsewhere… Contact…

He has contributed chapters to these books…
…And is featured in these documentary films…

BRAD BLOG ON THE AIR!

THE BRADCAST on KPFK/Pacifica Radio Network (90.7FM Los Angeles, 98.7FM Santa Barbara, 93.7FM N. San Diego and nationally syndicated, Monday-Thursday, on many other affiliate stations! ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
GREEN NEWS REPORT, nationally syndicated, with new episodes on Tuesday and Thursday. ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneIn | Apple Podcasts/iTunes | iHeart | Amazon Music
Media Appearance Archives…

AD CONTENT

ADDITIONAL STUFF

Brad Friedman/
The BRAD BLOG Named...
Buzz Flash's 'Wings of Justice' Honoree
Project Censored 2010 Award Recipient
The 2008 Weblog Awards