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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: U.N. warns of Iran War’s growing impacts on global food supply; Diesel fuel prices hit new record high in the U.S.; PLUS: Interior Sec. Doug Burgum struggles to defend Trump Administration’s attacks on renewable energy… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen... · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump has created a climate opportunity; >’Irresponsible’: backlash as Utah approves data center twice the size of Manhattan; Solar to surpass coal in Texas power generation in 2026, EIA says; A Texas city bet big on industry – now it’s running out of water; Hantavirus is a climate story … PLUS: ‘This is all a scam, a giant scam’: Trump’s assault on clean energy is costing Americans a lot … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page