Bluesky Facebook X-twitter Mastodon

‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

  • By
  •  PT

Share article:

Follow and stream @GreenNewsReport!…

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on PandoraListen on iHeart
Listen on Amazon MusicListen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed
(Or use “Click here to listen…” link below.)
IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: U.N. warns of Iran War’s growing impacts on global food supply; Diesel fuel prices hit new record high in the U.S.; PLUS: Interior Sec. Doug Burgum struggles to defend Trump Administration’s attacks on renewable energy… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!
Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen 5/14/2026
‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026  |  With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...   · · · · ·   ‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026  |  With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...
0:00 0:00
Download Episode Subscribe RSS/Podcast

GNR‘s now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!Click here to help us celebrate with a donation!…

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): Trump has created a climate opportunity; >’Irresponsible’: backlash as Utah approves data center twice the size of Manhattan; Solar to surpass coal in Texas power generation in 2026, EIA says; A Texas city bet big on industry – now it’s running out of water; Hantavirus is a climate story … PLUS: ‘This is all a scam, a giant scam’: Trump’s assault on clean energy is costing Americans a lot … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page

Share article:

Reader Comments on

‘Green News Report’ – May 14, 2026

1 Comment

1 Response

 

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BB SIDEBAR NOTICE

Thanks to you, The BRAD BLOG has been trouble-making and muckraking for … 22 YEARS!!!

Please help The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in our 23rd YEAR!!!

ONE TIME
any amount...

MONTHLY
any amount...

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL
Make check out to...
Brad Friedman / BRAD BLOG
7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594
Los Angeles, CA 90028

RECENT POSTS

More GOP Vote Rigging Underway. Hey, Maryland Dems! Time to Get Crackin’!: ‘BradCast’ 5/14/2026

Also: GA GOP rigs Atlanta D.A. elections; MT's new voter suppression law nixed by state court; Much more...

Do Dems Have the Courage Required to Restore and Reform American Democracy? (Do You?): ‘BradCast’ 5/13/2026

Guest: Kate Riga of Talking Points Memo; Also: SC Senate leader blocks U.S. House gerrymandering; Primary results from WV, NE...

Offshore Oil Rig Fire in SoCal a Preview of Trump’s NEXT Huge Failure: ‘BradCast’ 5/12/2026

Guest: Brady Bradshaw of Center for Biological Diversity; Also: Inflation spiked to 3-year high in April; Dems still favored to win House, despite GOP map rigging...

‘Green News Report’ – May 12, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Virginia Supremes Void Special Election on Redistricting Referendum in Huge Gift to Vote Rigging GOP: ‘BradCast’ 5/11/2026

Voting rights disappearing, Jim Crow returning before our eyes in GOP-controlled state after state; Callers ring in...

Sunday ‘Redlining Democracy’ Toons

THIS WEEK: The Voting Whites Act ... Iran and Iran We Go ... Happy Mother's Day! ...

Repubs Seek Immunity Law for Big Oil; White South Rising Again After SCOTUS Ruling: ‘BradCast’ 5/7/2026

Guest: Laura Peterson of Union of Concerned Scientists; Also: Trump panel calls for FEMA cuts as MS slammed by another tornado swarm...

‘Green News Report’ – May 7, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Time to Reform our Illegitimate Supreme Court: ‘BradCast’ 5/6/2026

Guest: Alicia Bannon of NYU's Brennan Center for Justice; Also: Primary and special election results in OH, IN, MI...

The Corrupt Hypocrisy of SCOTUS’ VRA Ruling in the Middle of Primary Election Season: ‘BradCast’ 5/5/2026

Also: 'Project Deadlock' in Strait of Hormuz as Admin pretends ill-fated, unlawful, continuing Iran War is over; The conflict's very real, if ironic, upside...

‘Green News Report’ – May 5, 2026

With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen...

Billionaires Spending Millions to Fight Against, Lie to Voters About CA’s Proposed, One-Time Billionaires Tax: ‘BradCast’ 5/4/2026

Guest: Harold Meyerson of 'The American Prospect'; Also: GOP states scramble to write Black districts out of existence; A warning for CA vote-by-mail voters...

Steyer Facing Deceptive Fire in CA Gubernatorial Race for Call to Eliminate ‘Trump Loophole’

Trump-allied GOP opponent lying about progressive billionaire's proposal to end state's corporate 'property transfer loophole'...

Sunday ‘Dead to Rights’ Toons

THIS WEEK: RIP VRA ... '86 47' by the Seashore ... Ballroom Grift ...

‘86 47’ or ‘Weekend at Donnie’s’: ‘BradCast’ 4/30/2026

Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast' on the SCOTUS VRA ruling and fallout, the ballroom, Iran, Comey, Kimmel and much more!...

About Brad Friedman...

Brad is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and broadcaster. Full Bio & Testimonials… Media Appearance Archive… Articles & Editorials Elsewhere… Contact…

He has contributed chapters to these books…
…And is featured in these documentary films…

BRAD BLOG ON THE AIR!

THE BRADCAST on KPFK/Pacifica Radio Network (90.7FM Los Angeles, 98.7FM Santa Barbara, 93.7FM N. San Diego and nationally on many other affiliate stations! ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneInApple Podcasts/iTunesiHeartAmazon Music

GREEN NEWS REPORT, nationally syndicated, with new episodes on Tuesday and Thursday. ALSO VIA PODCAST: RSS/XML feed | Pandora | TuneInApple Podcasts/iTunesiHeartAmazon Music

Media Appearance Archives…

AD
CONTENT

ADDITIONAL STUFF

Brad Friedman/
The BRAD BLOG Named...
Buzz Flash's 'Wings of Justice' Honoree
Project Censored 2010 Award Recipient
The 2008 Weblog Awards