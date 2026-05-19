NAACP Calls for Voting Rights Boycott of College Sports at Southern Schools: ‘BradCast’ 5/19/2026

|

Also: We endorse Trump's endorsement in TX GOP U.S. Senate runoff!; DOJ adds MORE corruption to Trump's already 'most corrupt' agreement in U.S. history...

· · · · ·

NAACP Calls for Voting Rights Boycott of College Sports at Southern Schools: ‘BradCast’ 5/19/2026

|

Also: We endorse Trump's endorsement in TX GOP U.S. Senate runoff!; DOJ adds MORE corruption to Trump's already 'most corrupt' agreement in U.S. history...