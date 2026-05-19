NAACP Calls for Voting Rights Boycott of College Sports at Southern Schools: ‘BradCast’ 5/19/2026

I had trouble deciding which story to lead with in the headline for today’s BradCast because, in fact, we cover several blockbuster stories today that you need to know about. [Audio to full show follows this summary.]
Among today’s coverage…
- Wildfire season is off to a dangerous start in the Southwest. The blaze known as the Sandy Fire in Southern California‘s Simi Valley, outside of Los Angeles, which we covered yesterday as it was just erupting, continues to spread in windy conditions near many homes and other structures. It is just one of several in the SoCAl area right now. And, in New Mexico, the enormous Seven Cabins Fire, touched off by a tragic, medical plane crash late last week, continues to spread quickly in a rural, mountainous area. It now covers nearly 24 square miles in steep terrain outside of Ruidoso in the Capitan Mountains near Lincoln National Forest. Both fires are fueled by years of climate change-intensified drought.
- The NAACP has unveiled their “Out of Bounds” campaign, calling on black athletes and their supporters to boycott public universities in southern states that are targeting Black voters following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent gutting of the Voting Rights Act. The group is asking athletes and recruits to withhold committing to major state schools in eight states — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas — where college sports programs generate millions in annual revenue. The civil rights organization is asking fans to stop purchasing tickets or merchandise from those schools, in states where Republican legislatures are erasing majority-minority voting districts at a breakneck speed in the middle of this year’s critical midterm election primaries.
- It’s Primary Election Day in six states today (noteworthy results on tomorrow’s BradCast). But among the races we are watching are two seats on the rightwing-dominated Georgia Supreme Court, that are not primaries at all, but actual general elections. Democrats have targeted those two seats, even though no sitting state Justice has been removed from the bench in an election in more than 100 years. Nonetheless, Dems are pressing hard for two liberal candidates and, if successful, hope to follow a path to a liberal-dominated High Court in the Peach State by 2028. Republicans, however, are already working on a way to try and undo the election, if they lose, with a scheme to remove the two candidates if they win on Tuesday.
- Today, the insanely corrupt Donald Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — the one elected official in the nation who may be nearly as corrupt, even if on a smaller level, as Trump — for next week’s very expensive and bitterly fought GOP U.S. Senate Primary runoff in the Lone Star State. Paxton is squaring off against four-term Republican Senator and GOP establishment-favorite John Cornyn, as Democratic state Rep. James Talarico is leading both Republicans in several recent state polls. Nonetheless, for reasons detailed on today’s program, we are happy to give Donald Trump’s endorsement in the TX GOP U.S. Senate primary runoff our COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement!
- If you thought Trump’s bogus agreement announced yesterday with his corrupt Dept. of Justice to give him nearly $1.8 billion to distribute to his political supporters (and himself) via a so-called “Anti-Weaponization” slush fund was wildly corrupt, just wait until you see the new page separately added to the agreement today! The new page, supposedly part of the same agreement, though not signed by anyone who signed yesterday’s corrupt deal, declares the the U.S. is “forever barred and precluded from questioning, examining or auditing, in any way, tax returns filed by Trump, members of his family, or his companies. The unspeakably corrupt agreement is as absurdly bogus and extra-legal as it sounds. So, what are we gonna do about it?
- Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report with details on an incredibly dangerous water shortage in and near Corpus Christi, Texas; new details on Trump’s unlawful oil blockade of Cuba; several new plans by the Administration to help poison and kill more Americans, and some great news for renewable energy out of Greece…